LivePerson Inc. Is An Exciting Growth Company

The firm has grown rapidly recently and is expected to grow 20%+ yearly over the next 3-5 years. The firm is, therefore, an exciting investment for a growth investor.

There has been an increasing shift away from call centres and voice towards online messaging and AI. This is the trend LPSN has shifted to and is benefiting from.

Investment Thesis

As customer support continues to move online, LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is set to benefit. It aims to be 'one of the largest companies in this new conversational economy.' It has a first-mover advantage and is a great investment for a growth investor. The firm has recently hit its record share price, but with 20-25% growth projected yearly over the next 3-5 years, share price gains are expected to continue.

Catalysts

Fast-Growing Industry

LPSN operates in one of the fastest growing industries online. That's in a continued movement away from businesses that are going from call centres and voice calls to messaging and AI. LPSN saw these trends occurring and repositioned its core business to focus on them. That has come with a huge growth that has led to rapid price appreciation. This is a business that LPSN has been a first mover in, which helps it against competition. There has been a huge increase in the number of pop-up windows in websites that allow you to chat to a sales rep or someone from a help desk. LPSN offers that ability to customers.

One of the main messaging technique is chatbots, with one of the biggest marketers in the industry Neil Patel calling 'chat-bots the future of marketing for businesses.' Chatbots allow customers to connect with businesses through Facebook Messenger, SMS, WhatsApp, Alex, Apple Business Chat, and Google Rich Business Messenger. We discuss chatbots in more detail in the AI section below. We are only in the early stages of this development with LPSN expecting to grow 20-25% over the next 3-5 years. This will rapidly increase profits for the firm with an EBITDA margin of at least 15% expected. The end of 2019 itself will see a 20% rate of revenue growth. The company has seen growth from going wider and deeper with existing brands and adding large new brands.

The firm has been able to acquire highly profitable customers, such as a new 3-year, 7 figure annual contract from a top 5 US airline. That comes after recently on-boarding Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) as a customer.

LPSN earns revenue across a wide range of sectors including:

23% customer retail

22% telecommunications

22% financial services

11% auto

6% hi-tech

16% other

We see LPSN as a good growth investment due to the early-mover advantage they have in such a lucrative fast-growing industry. LPSN provides great value to businesses by lowering its costs of support, along with providing increased customer satisfaction. This is by providing support with a mix of humans, AI, and bots. LPSN provides clear value to businesses and will continue to rapidly grow revenues as a result.

Sales Growth

The company is rapidly increasing hiring in their sales team and this will provide a catalyst for earnings moving forward. There is a 90% total sales force increase anticipated. The company is scaling up the growth they have had recently. We believe with their experience and knowledge, this will contribute to the increased growth. There are benefits to earnings expected from this sales team growth in Q4 2019; however, the bulk of revenue benefits will be seen in 2020. The company is in a position to really scale the growth that it has seen over the last few years.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

Artificial Intelligence

AI is the future of technology. AI plays a fundamental role in the new generation of conversational chat, which LPSN is at the forefront of. An example of Artificial Intelligence is a chatbot that to a certain extent can hold a reasonable conversation without the use of a human being. You start a conversation with the chatbot and ask questions and it provides solid answers. This takes away the cost that would have gone to a human and replaces it with a machine. Consumers achieve better customer service as well as they are easily guided to the right areas. In addition to AI, there is human support, so when a chatbot requires human assistance, it directs the chat to a live person.

LPSN has introduced its Maven AI engine and Conversational Builder. This combines both human support and AI. Leading clients have embraced their Conversational Builder such as, one of the largest banks in the world, a global hospitality company, a major European Telco, and a Fortune 500 software company. This AI technology highlights to us that LPSN is at the forefront of major technology changes happening over the next few years. This will increasingly support growth and revenue moving forward. LPSN will also benefit from its increased sales team and its ability to sell companies on its capabilities such as AI.

Risks

Competitive Industry

LPSN operates in a highly competitive industry that is constantly evolving. LPSN needs to stay on top of the industry and trends to remain relevant. If they are unable to do this, then they will lose revenue and market share. As the online communications industry grows, so will competition. We believe that LPSN's early-mover advantage in the industry and differentiated approach will allow it to stand out from competitors. LPSN works with brands to adapt their contact centres to include a full mix of human agents, bots, and AI. LSPN also has deep domain expertise across a wide range of messaging verticals, aided by that first-mover advantage. This makes it the go-to company in the industry. The firm, judging by its earnings call, clearly understands industry trends and the growth it is able to capture. We find it highly unlikely that they will allow competitors to move ahead.

LPSN's competitors include eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), Genesys, Nuance (NASDAQ:NUAN), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Along with online messaging platforms such as FreshDesk, Olark, LiveChat, and ZenDesk Chat.

The best comparable publicly-traded company to compare LPSN with is ZenDesk (ZEN).

The ZenDesk data is presented first followed by LPSN. LPSN is trading at a much more attractive valuation, with a better liquidity position of 2.8 quick/current ratio vs. ZenDesk at 1.5. LPSN also has less debt than ZEN. The price/sales, price/book, and price/cash are almost double for ZEN what they are for LPSN as well. This highlights the upside potential for LPSN.

Economy

LPSN like most companies is reliant on the economy. If the economy was to do bad, this could cause their customers to be unable to pay for LPSN's services or to scale back their customer service altogether. LPSN is also reliant on the industries it operates in and most of them do well. This includes telecommunications, financial services, retail, automotive, real estate, and the technology industry. Although there is a risk of some companies pulling back their customer services operations, we believe that LPSN stands to benefit because of the fact that they are cheaper than a call centre. We could see a scenario where when companies are stretched financially, they have more incentive to move from their existing call centres to LPSN's services.

Losses

The company as of 31st December 2018 has an accumulated deficit of $187.5 million. The firm in their 10-K highlighted that there is no guarantee that the firm will generate profits moving forward. This is highly unlikely though with the firm's growth projected over the next 3-5 years and profitable outlook on the back of this. LPSN is currently investing in growth and in the top line over the bottom line. That's what makes it such a good stock for a growth investor with the firm planning to focus on that bottom line and profitability moving forward as well. We believe that LPSN has invested substantial amounts of money for growth, but now it's about to turn a corner and produce positive shareholder earnings as of 2020. Analysts expect the firm to be profitable in 2020 with EPS of 0.13-0.53.

Customers

LPSN has to continually offer good products and technology to its customers. It needs to retain existing customers and keep attracting new customers if it is to keep up revenue and growth. LPSN's customers typically sign up for 1 year with no obligation to renew their subscription. In some cases, the customers can terminate with 30-90 days' notice without a penalty. We believe that LPSN has a top-quality product that has clear benefits for their customers in the form of lower costs and improved customer satisfaction. We don't see a loss of customers as a big risk, therefore. We can only see that scenario if LPSN was to lag behind with its technology, which we don't see the company giving up its first-mover advantage for.

Conclusion

We believe that LPSN is an attractive investment for a growth investor. The firm is projected to grow 20%+ over the next 3-5 years and is an early-mover in the exciting conversational technology trend.

The sell-side analysts agree with us, with 9 buy ratings and 4 outperform ratings. This is with an average price target of $35.27. That represents 25% upside from current levels. We believe that a patient investor will be rewarded a lot more than this over the long term as the company continues to grow revenues and increases profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.