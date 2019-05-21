5 Reasons Why Netflix Is A Sell Or Short

Netflix has no ecosystem to sustainably fund the service, and is still 30 million subscribers from breaking even.

1. Broken Business Model

With enough paying subscribers, streaming is possible and in theory should be a win for everyone. The consumer gets nearly unlimited content, producers grow revenues in addition to fighting piracy, and the streaming service gets a piece of the growing pie. There's just one problem: balance of power.

In the beginning, the content owners are investing in streaming companies by taking a revenue hit in exchange for giving subscribers unlimited access to content.

As the service grows, content owners become more entitled to larger royalties as the success of the business is dependent on their content, which could be taken to a competing streaming service. A streaming service is dependent on numbers and losing subscribers to competing service would cause the business model to collapse. Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) business is the perfect example because since they pay royalties as a percentage of revenues received, music labels continue to gouge, preventing them from ever making a profit.

While Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) pays lump sums, content owners can still gouge. As an example, Netflix paid $100M to continue streaming Friends for 2019, which is up from the $30M per year they paid prior.

In response, Netflix and Spotify are forced to differentiate their service from competitors and the best way to do so is through exclusive content. For Netflix, it was Netflix Originals with the first being House of Cards in 2013. For Spotify, it is Spotify Original Podcasts.

By creating exclusive content, streaming services effectively compete with the content owners that made the business model possible. From the perspective of producers and distributors, it's a stab in the back as Netflix takes the earnings to hire top talent in Hollywood to compete with content owners. Eventually, Netflix would have enough negotiating leverage to reduce royalty payments, hire even greater talent and take over Hollywood.

Disney (NYSE:DIS), which started providing content to Netflix in 2016 was the first to stop feeding an upcoming competitor. After just one year DIS announced that it would pull its content in favor of its own service. Disney has also strategically acquired complete control over Hulu, Netflix's largest competitor that has yet to go international.

For other content producers, the dilemma continues: Enjoy generous revenues by feeding a competitor or pull content to invest in their own platform. So far, the latter has been the popular choice. Today, Comcast (CMCSA) (NBC Universal), AT&T (T) (Warner, HBO) and a dozen other companies are removing content from Netflix and working on their own services. Netflix, which many would hope to be the house of all content is now one of many production studios with a head start in streaming.

2. Netflix still hasn't broken even

While Netflix posts a net profit each year, more and more money flows out of the business to fund exclusive content to keep subscribers from leaving the platform. So far, Netflix hasn't had a single quarter of positive cash flow since Q2 2014:

In its most recent report, Netflix estimated that its negative cash flow will reach $3.5B for 2019. Last quarter, Netflix reported 149 million subscribers with an average monthly revenue per subscriber of $10.12. At $120 per year, to reach that $3.5B cash burn for a year Netflix would need an additional 29 million subscribers to sustain its operations.

At its current growth rate, that would be about 4-5 quarters assuming that growth does not slow. I agree with most bulls that streaming will become more popular as more continue to cut the cable. However, 2019 will be the first year that Netflix will be faced with the full force of competition. If any competitor, whether it be Hulu, Disney, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Comcast, or AT&T can slow Netflix's growth, the competition would decrease the chances of Netflix being able to sustainably fund the content it needs to compete. If Netflix can't sustain its business or loses subscribers in the face of competition, its very steep $155B valuation would be in great danger.

3. The competition is a much bigger risk than the bulls think

Netflix has a large first-mover advantage and as the industry shifts to a direct-to-consumer offering, traditional cable will inevitably suffer. This gives Netflix a larger addressable market but unfortunately creates competition on a scale it has not seen before. Even traditional cable TV has embraced streaming to challenge Netflix, with YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu Live TV being examples. YouTube TV has over 1 million paid subscribers (including myself), Sling has over 2.4 million subscribers, and Hulu Live has 2 million subscribers, up 150% from last May.

Earlier this year, Disney completed its acquisition of Fox giving the media king access to even more content to distribute between Hulu and its upcoming Disney+, which will launch in November at $6.99 per month. Disney also acquired complete control of Hulu in the last few months. In April, Disney acquired AT&T's 10% stake and very recently made a deal with the last remaining stakeholder, Comcast, to take full operational control of Hulu. As a part of the deal, Comcast will have the option to sell its stake at a minimum of $5.8B by 2024. During that time Disney has the right to enforce a sale at a fair valuation.

Disney expects to obtain up to 60 million domestic subscribers in five years and based on a 33% domestic split, Bloomberg predicts that it would have 150 global subscribers. That's in-line with Netflix's current subscriber figures. Hulu is growing rapidly and so far this year added 3.8 million domestic subscribers, more than double Netflix's 1.74 million. During Disney's last earnings call, Bob Iger stated that without complete control of Hulu, it could not go international without Comcast's consent. However, with its latest deal, this could soon change and allow for the same growth Netflix has achieved over the last few years.

Outside of Disney and Live TV Streaming, Netflix is also up against media giants Comcast, which plans on offering its streaming service in 2020 and AT&T, which will launch a WarnerMedia streaming service in addition to its HBO service; perhaps one day together. Many large corporations are targeting streaming. This doesn't mean Netflix can't fend off the competition.

As mentioned in point two, Netflix needs to grow its subscriber base by about 20% or 29 million. At the current rate of growth, it seems like it'll be a walk in the park. However, anything that slows Netflix down will hurt its balance sheet since the streaming giant will need to continue investing more in content than what it receives from paying subscribers.

A price hike that has gone into effect in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Europe will help Netflix achieve this with less subscribers but the long-term effects of the price increase are unknown.

The upcoming earnings report will be the first reflection of how consumers respond to Netflix's new price increase. Going further beyond, Netflix will be facing fierce competition, most of which is priced significantly less. In the US, Netflix has priced its plans between $9 and $16 while Hulu has been lowering its prices, which are $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $11.99 for the ad-free version. In November, Disney+ will be priced at $6.99 meaning you can be subscribed to both Hulu and Disney+ for $13-$19 versus $9-$16 for Netflix.

Since Hulu is now under the complete control of Disney, Hulu Live TV, Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ can all be packaged together as a great price. Unfortunately, aside from deals with service providers like T-mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Netflix has no ecosystem to improve the value of its product like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Disney, or even Apple.

It's no longer Netflix versus Hulu or Amazon; It's Netflix versus the world.

4. Netflix has no revenue diversity or ecosystem

Disney, Amazon, Apple, Google, AT&T and others may take years and will lose billions attempting to catch up to Netflix but all of these companies have highly profitable revenue sources that can allow it to do just that.

Netflix's only path to cash flow generation is reaching a point where additional subscribers are almost pure profit. When Disney creates a film, it earns revenue from movie ticket sales, licensing, merchandise and toy sales and royalties, theme park attractions, themed food, and hotel sales. With the launch of Disneyland's Star Wars attraction coming at the end of May, most of the properties owned by Disney are sold out with the most affordable room being $561 plus taxes and not including tickets to the parks. These are standard rooms, not suites. Fast forward to July and the results are no different.

With no diversified revenue stream or ecosystem to fund its platform, investors may want to consider being more cautious. Disney cannot lose in streaming and will pour as much as it takes to dominate whatever the future of media holds; it has already acquired a former competitor for more than $70B in addition to the stakes that remaining shareholders own in Hulu to hold its crown as media king.

With companies such as Amazon and Apple making streaming highly profitable is less important than the core of its business. Amazon wants to create a membership that gives its customers the best value in the world to keep shoppers on its platform while Apple simply wants to sell more iPhones.

Earlier this year, Apple announced changes to Apple TV, its TV-streaming app that will now include content from dozens of streaming services under one app. All of the content that users are subscribed to such as HBO, Starz, CBS, Hulu, ESPN+, and Prime Video will be housed under one roof. Under one roof, the best content across multiple can be curated to each user and make it much easier to find new content to watch. Apple will even be offering its own exclusive content as well.

Netflix declined to be a part of the program, further solidifying that it truly is Netflix against the world. I'm not stating that Netflix's competitors will succeed; it's just that never in the company's history has it ever had to face so much competition.

5. Netflix has a very high valuation

When I see what's happening with the latest IPO action such as Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER), Pinterest (PINS), Beyond Meat (BYND) and WeWork (VWORK), I can't help but think that investors are playing the highest stakes version of the Greater Fool's theory in the market's history.

Yes, today's companies are no dot-com stocks with no price-to-earnings ratios and price-to-sales ratios in the hundreds. However, many of the biggest dot-com failures such as Pets.com launched at a valuation of about $500M adjusted for inflation. The companies mentioned above are trading for several billion, if not tens of billions with no profits.

While I think Netflix is nowhere near the steep valuations of these latest IPOs, I do think the company is in a bit of a gray area. While Netflix has changed the industry, showed incredible and non-stop growth, for the first time everyone from Apple to Walmart wants a piece of that pie.

Despite losing content from competitors, increasing negative cash flow, facing more direct competition, and having no diversified revenue stream or ecosystem to support its business, Netflix still trades at extreme multiples. It is more extreme when you consider that this is a company with a $155B valuation.

Conclusion

Many have speculated that Netflix is safe from any effects that the Sino-American trade war may have due to its lack of exposure to China. However, a $155 billion corporation with a P/E ratio of 127 and a P/S ratio of 9.6 means that investors expect that Netflix is still years from growing into its current valuation. This means that if investors do decide to move to cash in the face of a market correction, stocks like Netflix and Amazon will be the ones to take the biggest hit as seen in November and December. Note how low Amazon and Netflix fell relative to the S&P 500 and the Dow:

Only time will tell if Netflix can overcome the points in this article. So far, for the first time it's starting to look like an uphill battle for Netflix. Perhaps it will come out on top, but any miss or disappointment might be enough to send shares tumbling.

