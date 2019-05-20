Wheaton Precious Metals Will Be Re-Rated Significantly Higher

A heavy concentration on one asset is a flaw, but this lack of diversification doesn't justify the discount to FNV.

WPM has declined by 20% over the last month or two because of selling pressure in the entire sector. The entry point is much more compelling.

In one quarter, net debt declined from $1.19 billion to $1.06 billion. I expect similar reductions in net debt in future quarters and sharply lower net debt by EOY.

Tax issue with the CRA has been settled for a pittance and re-rating has just begun.

I sold Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) in late March, one day after it peaked above $25. Now I'm buying back the stock. In this article, I will go into detail on the reasons why I'm aggressively building a position again.

1. Tax Issue With The CRA Has Been Settled For A Pittance And Re-Rating Has Just Begun

Over the last several years, Wheaton had an unresolved tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency that heavily weighed on the stock price.

The company felt that income earned in Canada from mines located in Canada should be subject to Canadian tax, but income earned outside of Canada by foreign subsidiaries from mines located outside of Canada should not be subject to Canadian tax. The CRA's position was that income earned by foreign subsidiaries outside of Canada from mines located outside of Canada should be taxable in Canada on the basis of transfer pricing.

If the CRA got their way, then WPM would be looking at back taxes, interest and penalties north of US$1 billion. WPM would also be paying a higher tax rate going forward.

Making matters worse for WPM was the fact that they had the weakest balance sheet — by far — when compared to the other streaming/royalty companies in the sector. A negative outcome would put further pressure on the stock.

In a surprise announcement last December, Wheaton said that it had reached a settlement with the CRA. WPM had to pay less than $10 million to resolve this matter, and going forward, they project about $1 million more in additional taxes per year for the new terms decided upon between it and the CRA.

This was a clear victory for WPM and it got rid of a massive impediment for the share price.

WPM has heavily lagged behind its peers — partially because of this tax dispute with the Canadian government. While the stock surged on this news, it's still trailing Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) by a wide margin when looking at the 5-year performance chart of this trio. Significant upside remains for WPM and the re-rating has just begun.

Its current valuation supports the "further re-rating" thesis and the closing of this gap.

The enterprise value of Wheaton is ~$10 billion vs. $14.3 billion for Franco-Nevada, yet WPM generates more revenue and operating cash flow compared to FNV. On an EV/CFO basis, you have WPM at 21 and FNV at 31. FNV should still command a premium over WPM, as Franco-Nevada has a more diversified portfolio of streams and royalties and a better balance sheet, but WPM also has an exceptional asset base and produces more gold equivalent ounces. There is clear upside for WPM and it's fully supported by its financial metrics.

Data by YCharts

2. Debt Is Declining And The Pace Of Debt Reduction Should Be Swift

Since the tax issue with the Canadian government has been settled for a pittance, the remaining issue outstanding when it came to WPM was the net debt (which stood at $1.2 billion at the end of 2018). Considering Wheaton's business model and the average production and margins expected over the next 5 years, deleveraging the balance sheet in a relatively short amount of time was feasible.

Q1 results that were recently released prove this, as operating cash flow (before taxes and interest) totaled $132.2 million. The company not only repaid $80.5 million of bank debt but also increased their cash position by $50 million. There was a little help from financing activities, but the vast majority of this cash generated was from operations.

(Source: Wheaton Precious Metals)

In one quarter, net debt declined from $1.19 billion to $1.06 billion, or a $130 million drop compared to Q4 2018. I expect similar reductions in net debt in future quarters.

As long as there are no major streams purchased during the remainder of the year, net debt should be sharply lower by the end of 2019 compared to the level it was at the start of the year. This will be a bullish catalyst for the stock price over the next 3-6 months and helps further support the re-rating thesis.

3. Much Better Entry Point After Recent Share Price Decline

Since late March 2019, WPM has declined by 20% and is now hovering around $20 a share. The stock has taken a round trip since the start of the year. It first spiked to ~$19 after the settlement of the tax issue was announced. The next wave of buying — that took it up to $25 — was a further closing of the valuation gap discussed above. Now WPM has surrendered most of those gains that accumulated during that second wave of buying as the entire sector has been under pressure for the last month.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

WPM is still outperforming the average gold and silver mining stock and is in line with FNV. However, I don't believe the story of WPM is fully understood. The CRA settlement, swift debt reduction and low valuation make this such a compelling buy in the sector.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Finding Flaws

If we don't focus on the debt — and assume that significant balance sheet repair will be the central theme over the next year — the main risk for WPM is the heavy concentration of production that comes from one operation. While 60% of the company's output is fairly diversified, the Salobo gold stream accounts for ~40% of the total gold equivalent production for Wheaton.

(Source: Wheaton Precious Metals)

The Salobo mine (located in Brazil) is also owned by Vale (VALE), which is under pressure (politically, socially and financially) because of the tailings dam failure at one of their previously producing mines in Brazil. This heavy reliance on one gold stream — and the current troubles that the operator is facing in the country which Salobo is located — increases the risk for WPM even further.

Franco-Nevada is more diversified, but a couple of its streams are large contributors (15% of production each) and Cobre Panama will become a substantial contributor (25%) when it ramps up by 2023. This will put FNV in a similar boat, making it hard to justify this large of a discount for WPM.

Summary Bullish Thesis

WPM is one of the few stocks I'm willing to buy aggressively right now as it could increase even if gold and silver are flat.

It was always my intention to repurchase the shares if overbought conditions subsided. Given the Q1 results released last week, I feel there is even more reason to acquire a position in the company at this time.

I believe that WPM is undervalued compared to FNV and RGLD and I expect the shares to continue to be re-rated higher. The latest sell-off provides a very compelling entry point.

The Gold Edge I offer a premium service here on Seeking Alpha called The Gold Edge. The opportunity in this sector is here, but to succeed, you need a deep knowledge of gold and the miners. The Gold Edge is my research intensive service that provides that knowledge. I'm covering miners that are best of the best, including deep value plays, prime acquisition targets, and explorers with huge upside potential. I'm also frequently updating subscribers on the market and expected direction. There's a free two-week trial. Click here for more details and to subscribe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.