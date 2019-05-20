Procter & Gamble: An Illustrious But Overvalued Company

Between the starting yield of 2.8%, likely earnings growth of 6-7%, and multiple contraction of 1.5%, Procter & Gamble is likely to deliver 7.3-8.3% total returns over the next decade.

With that said, Procter & Gamble is trading at a 16% premium to fair value, and that's simply too much, at least for my liking.

While the company faces risks, I believe the company will continue to make the appropriate moves to adapt to an ever-changing business environment.

Procter & Gamble is a legendary company with a dividend history that makes it a Dividend King, having raised its dividend every year since 1957.

Image Source: Pinterest

As the adage goes, "price is what you pay, value is what you get." While I'm all for purchasing excellent companies and holding them for the long-term as long as their fundamentals remain intact, there comes a point at which the valuations on some companies become too stretched to offer satisfactory total returns going forward.

One such company that is currently experiencing this is Procter & Gamble (PG). Procter & Gamble is undoubtedly one of the greatest DGI companies of our lifetime, but valuation is important regardless of the quality of the company and it can only be so stretched before total return potential starts to noticeably drop off a cliff.

I'll be discussing the overall dividend safety and growth profile of Procter & Gamble, the growth catalysts and risks facing the company, and why the valuation is too inflated to warrant an investment at current prices.

I'll wrap it up by offering my thoughts on the likely total return potential of an investment in Procter & Gamble and by providing my fair value of Procter & Gamble shares.

A Safe And Growing Dividend, But The Yield Simply Isn't Enough Currently

I'll begin examining the safety profile of Procter & Gamble's dividend by factoring in both the company's EPS payout ratio and FCF payout ratio.

Procter & Gamble generated core EPS of $4.22 during FY 2018 against the $2.814 in dividends per share paid out during its previous fiscal year, for a payout ratio of 66.7%.

Looking at the company's current fiscal year, the company is currently guiding for core EPS growth of 3-8%, which is a midpoint core EPS figure of $4.45 against the $2.926 in dividends per share. This equates to an EPS payout ratio of 65.8%.

Moving to Procter & Gamble's most recent 10-K, the company generated operating cash flow of $14.867 billion in its last fiscal year against $3.717 billion in capital expenditures for total FCF of $11.150 billion. When we consider that Procter & Gamble paid $7.310 billion to shareholders, this equates to a 65.6% FCF payout ratio.

Although this is a bit above the 50-60% payout ratio that I prefer, Procter & Gamble operates in a business that is more permissive of a higher payout ratio as capital expenditures are demonstrated to be lower than many industries.

Therefore, I would rate the company's dividend rather safe and in no immediate danger of being cut.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends and I are unsurprisingly in agreement regarding the overall safety of Procter & Gamble's dividend.

With the safety profile of the dividend now addressed, we'll move to the growth aspect of Procter & Gamble's dividend moving forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While Procter & Gamble will certainly never be able to viably grow its dividend by 8% per year as its 20 year average demonstrates, it is worthwhile to mention that I also don't believe the 3% growth will endure for that much longer. Procter & Gamble has been in a transition phase for years now and has been cautious on its dividend increases as it attempts to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Therefore, I believe that a long-term dividend growth rate of 5-6% is realistic when we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are guiding for 6.2 to 6.9% earnings growth over the next 5 years, respectively.

The fact that Procter & Gamble only managed to grow its earnings by about 2% annually over the past 5 years accounts for that low 3% 5 year DGR.

We'll next transition into why I believe analyst estimates are reasonable and likely to manifest themselves in the years ahead.

The Benefits Of Management's Restructuring Plan Are Starting To Be Realized

Image Source: Procter & Gamble 2018 Annual Report

Founded in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and advertisers. The company has operations in 70 countries, and sells its 65 brands in over 180 countries across the world.

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that 17 of Procter & Gamble's top 20 US brands are first or second in market share in any age group, including Millennials and the 50+ consumer. This serves as a testament to the overall position of strength that Procter & Gamble boasts within the consumer goods industry.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble 2018 Annual Report

It is also evident that Procter & Gamble is both a geographically and segment diversified business, which indicates that the overall earnings quality of the business is reliable.

However, we can see that the company has struggled in recent years with its sales and diluted net earnings per common share remaining stagnant for several years, but there is a perfectly valid reason for this stagnation.

In 2014, Procter & Gamble announced its plans to divest or consolidate about 100 brands in order to focus its attention solely on its most profitable brands, through ramped up R&D and advertising resources allocated to those brands.

While the company was selling off those 100 brands to reduce its overall brands from 170 to the 65 current brands, there were inevitably going to be struggles as a result of this bold plan of Procter & Gamble's management to reinvent the company for the future.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble 2019 CAGNY 2019 Conference Presentation

The first major result of the company's decision to divest itself of over 100 brands was the fact that the company was able to eliminate 13 manufacturing sites and 18 distribution centers, greatly transforming its supply chain and improving its overall efficiency.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble 2019 CAGNY 2019 Conference Presentation

While the company has reduced its overall production costs by $10 billion from FY 2012 to FY 2016 through a reduced number of overall products, the company still believes that it can cut another $10 billion in production costs from FY 2017 to FY 2021 as a result of the expectation of increased automation and a continuation of the workforce downsizing that Procter & Gamble has executed since 2011 (resulting in a reduction from 129k employees in 2011 to 92k in 2018).

Image Source: Procter & Gamble 2019 CAGNY 2019 Conference Presentation

In addition to these continued cost-cutting efforts, Procter & Gamble is also finally starting to see a return to growth now that its restructuring plan is starting to realize benefits for the company.

The company is guiding for core EPS growth of 3-8%, and the company has reaffirmed its guidance of 3-8% for FY 2019.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

The company has demonstrated positive financial results recently and the encouraging news is that 8 of the 10 global categories grew organic sales, not to mention market share trends that have remained strong (+0.3% through 1H 2019 in the US and +0.2% through 1H 2019 in China), which along with those cost-cutting measures mentioned above will begin to drive Procter & Gamble's growth to levels we haven't seen in years. The company has ultimately transformed itself into a stronger, more dynamic company, and the stagnation of the past 5+ years through this transition phase looks to be behind the company at this point.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble 2019 CAGNY 2019 Conference Presentation

Fiscal Year 2018 represented 30% growth in e-commerce sales for the company, according to their 2018 Annual Report. For context, the $4.5 billion in e-commerce sales, which accounted for 7% of the company's total sales is roughly the size of the company's two largest e-commerce competitors combined, and the company held or gained e-commerce share in 8 out of 10 product categories.

Through the first half of FY 2019, the company has only built upon this e-commerce progress, with a 20% increase in online sales, and taken the next step into the future to compete with smaller competitors that were previously stealing market share from the company as a result of its outdated business model.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble 2019 CAGNY 2019 Conference Presentation

From a balance sheet standpoint, the company remains strong as well. The company enjoys the second lowest interest rates in the industry due to its AA- rating from S&P, and its interest coverage ratio of over 24, as per information from its most recent Form 10-Q.

When we take into consideration Procter & Gamble's strong operating margins, streamlined business model, and fortress-like balance sheet, it is evident this is a transformed company compared to just a few years ago, and a company that is poised to deliver solid mid-single-digit earnings growth in the years ahead.

Risks To Consider:

While Procter & Gamble is an excellent company with an illustrious history, this doesn't mean it isn't exposed to risk, and if I were to ignore the risks associated with an investment in Procter & Gamble, I would be doing readers a great disservice. I'll be detailing what I believe to be the most notable risks to Procter & Gamble that investors need to be aware of.

As mentioned on page 2 of Procter & Gamble's most recent 10-K, US sales account for 41% of total net sales, meaning 59% are generated outside the US in other currencies. This does expose Procter & Gamble to a moderate amount of unfavorable foreign exchange risk in the short to medium-term as the US Dollar is currently stronger against other foreign currencies, but these types of fluctuations tend to even out over time.

Another risk to mention is that because Procter & Gamble has operations in 70 countries across the globe and sells products in over 180, the company is exposed to a number of laws and regulations that it must comply with, which can increase the company's compliance costs. Any political volatility, labor market disruptions or economic crises could have a detrimental impact on the operating results of Procter & Gamble.

Yet another key risk to Procter & Gamble is the fact that the company has struggled with maintaining or expanding its market share for years, actually losing market share in many categories to smaller brands, due to a variety of factors, such as the overall rise of e-commerce, a several year period of little innovation until most recently, and cost cuts that were detrimental to the company over the long-term but helpful to boosting profits over the short-term.

While the company has begun to innovate and is adapting to the shift in consumer preferences, there is always the risk that the company will revert to losing out to smaller brands, which would be unfavorable to the financial results of the company over the long-term.

In relation to the cost-cutting measures many of Procter & Gamble's peers have done to boost their profits, it is important to note that if these cost-cutting measures are taken too far, the overall reputation of Procter & Gamble's brands could suffer (page 4 of P&G's 10-K). In a consumer environment in which name brands are often rejected by Millennials, the last thing that Procter & Gamble needs is to ruin what little luster some of its name brands hold to Millennials by cutting costs, possibly leading to significant product recalls, lawsuits, and negative consumer perception towards its brands.

The final risk is that if these cost-cutting measures are taken too far, not only does it impact Procter & Gamble's brand perception, but it may also impair the company's ability to attract and retain the talent necessary to drive the innovation that is necessary to ensuring Procter & Gamble remains relevant for years to come.

While this is by no means an exhaustive list of the risks facing Procter & Gamble, I believe these risks are the most relevant to the company. Interested readers are referred to pages 2-6 of Procter & Gamble's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble's Stock Price Is Too Far Ahead of Itself

It's pretty difficult to dispute that Procter & Gamble is a company that belongs in basically every dividend growth investor's portfolio in some way, shape, or form, but the valuation is simply too stretched.

How stretched, you ask?

The first valuation metric we'll use is the price to FCF ratio, which currently sits at 23.79 against the 13 year median of 20.31, per Gurufocus.

This implies that Procter & Gamble's shares are trading at a 17.1% premium to fair value and pose 14.6% downside, which indicates a fair value of $91.73 a share against the current share price of $107.69 (as of May 18, 2019).

Another valuation metric we can examine is the PE ratio, which currently sits at 25.58 against the 13 year median of 19.26, per Gurufocus.

Even for the sake of being a bit generous to Procter & Gamble's valuation, I'll assume that a fair multiple for a company like Procter & Gamble is 21.

This indicates that Procter & Gamble's shares are trading at a 21.8% premium to fair value and pose 17.9% downside, which implies a fair value of $88.21.

Yet another valuation metric we can examine is the TTM dividend yield, which is 2.68% against the median of 3.05%, and is near a 10-year low.

This would imply that Procter & Gamble's shares are trading at a 10% premium to fair value and pose 9.1% downside, which indicates a fair value of $97.84.

In using these three valuation methods, we arrive at an average fair value of $92.59. This indicates that Procter & Gamble's shares are trading at a 16.3% premium to fair value and pose 14% downside.

While Procter & Gamble is a company that I don't mind paying fair value for or even a slight premium, I would avoid paying above $95 a share for this company if one is looking to pay roughly fair value for the company.

Taking that a step further, if one desires a reasonable chance at 10% annual total returns over the long-term, one would certainly couldn't pay more than the low $90s.

Summary: A Must-Own DGI Company, But Not At Current Prices

There is no disputing that Procter & Gamble is a legacy dividend growth company. There are very few companies with a track record that can compare to Procter & Gamble's 62 years of consecutive dividend increases.

And while the past 5 years have seen dividend growth that has left much to be desired, the company appears to be making significant progress in getting back on track to moderate dividend growth rather than the anemic growth of late.

Given the above, there are still risks that investors need to consider and I don't believe that the risk/reward profile is attractive enough to warrant consideration of an investment in Procter & Gamble at this time.

While Procter & Gamble is a company that understandably demands a premium relative to other companies, I would not consider picking up shares until prices fall 10-15% to the low to mid $90s.

This would result in a dividend yield of 3.2%, earnings growth of 6-7%, and basically no valuation multiple adjustment. For a company of Procter & Gamble's quality, I would be willing to lock in fairly stable returns of 9-10% annually over the long-term. The total return potential of 7-8% simply isn't enough for me to consider an investment in Procter & Gamble at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.