J.C. Penney Earnings Preview

J.C. Penney (JCP) reports quarterly earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $2.56 billion and EPS of -$0.38. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline in revenue Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Same-Store Sales Continue To Tick Down

J.C. Penney's revenue has been slowing declining for several years. Consumers continue to shun physical stores to shop online. Amazon (AMZN) has disrupted the revenue streams of old line retailers like J.C. Penney and Macy's (M). Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have established their own digital platforms, which may have amplified the loss of market share and customer erosion for J.C. Penney. The company's struggles to gain traction on its top line could continue for the foreseeable future.

For full-year 2018, J.C. Penney generated revenue of $12.0 billion, down 7% Y/Y. This followed flat sales growth for full-year 2017. Comparable sales growth for 2017 and 2018 was 0% and -3.0%, respectively. Comparable store sales growth for Q4 2018 was -4.0%, implying the metric worsened over the course of last year. The number of physical locations also decreased. There were 864 department stores at the end of 2018, down from 872 in 2017. There were as many as 1,062 department stores at the end of 2014. The declining store count and falling comparable store sales have led to a consistent fall off in the company's top line.

In my opinion, an effective multi-channel strategy is key for bricks and mortar stores to beat back an Amazon threat. J.C. Penney's multi-channel strategy is still maturing, and the company finds it difficult to distinguish between a store sale and an Internet sale. It also does not report Internet sales separately. This could be problematic in that the company may not be able to track (1) how effective its digital strategy is in garnering traffic and sales, (2) how profitable the digital channel is, or (3) the changes needed to optimize the digital channel. An effective digital strategy is capital intensive and requires constant spending and innovation. It could be difficult to J.C. Penney to compete with Amazon, Target, or Walmart, which have more capital and cash flow to spend on their online platforms.

Margins Are Razor Thin

J.C. Penney's gross margin was 33% for full-year 2018, down over 200 basis points versus 2017. Declining margins amplified the company's revenue decline, creating a double negative impact on the company's bottom line. Gross profit fell 13% Y/Y, outstripping the fall off in revenue. It is not certain whether heavy discounting or a cannibalization of physical store sales by digital sales is causing the gross margin erosion.

There is also a risk that consumers could compare shop between physical stores and the online platform to exploit certain price differences. Until the company actually tracks this information, it could be difficult for management to make appropriate changes to the business model. J.C. Penney reduced inventory by over 13% in an effort to improve profit margins:

With that, let me turn now and share some of the immediate actions we are taking and initiatives we are implementing as we begin our journey to attain sustainable, profitable growth. First, we are continuing our efforts to reduce and enhance our inventory position. This is evident by the over 13% reduction we delivered in 2018, but also continues into 2019. We will continue to clear unproductive inventory swiftly and thoughtfully and implement new processes and training across our organization to ensure we prevent future buildup of excess inventory. Second, we are strengthening our integrated omnichannel strategy to ensure we return to growth in our digital channels, but in a sustainable and profitable way.

Merchandise inventory was $2.4 billion at year-end. Cutting this balance could enhance cash flow and help ensure the company is not left with stale product on hand. Management vowed to clear more unproductive inventory going forward.

SG&A expense of $3.6 billion was 30% of total revenue. It fell about 6% Y/Y, practically in line with the revenue decline. It is difficult for the company to benefit from scale while revenue is falling. J.C. Penny's EBITDA of $198 million (excludes credit income) fell Y/Y by double digits. The company's EBITDA margin was about 2%, which I would consider paltry. This gives the company very little margin for error in case something does not go as planned. It also means there is a limited amount left to invest in the business after paying interest expense and taxes.

Free Cash Flow Is Negative

In 2018, J.C. Penney generated cash flow from operations of $359 million. After spending $392 million on capital expenditures, it realized free cash flow ("FCF") of -$33 million. FCF was negative for two of the past three years. The company's paltry FCF will likely hamper its ability to make the necessary investment in its digital platform to keep pace with larger competitors. It could also hurt its ability to service its debt and capital leases of $3.7 billion. Until J.C. Penney can generate positive FCF, its debt load could serve as albatross around the company's neck.

Conclusion

JCP is off over 50% Y/Y. Its steady decline in revenue and its negative FCF makes JPC a sell.

