Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner

The company had excellent results in the upstream segment in the first quarter with a production of 3,038K Boep/d, up 6.1% from a year ago and down 1.5% sequentially.

Chevron's first-quarter revenues and other income were $35.20 billion, down 6.8% compared to a year ago and down 16.9% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

Chevron (CVX) is one of the preferred oil supermajors fully tailored to figure in your long-term candidate of top oil dividend stocks. I am not the only one who thinks highly about Chevron. Goldman Sachs added CVX to the firm's "Americas Conviction List," stating it approves the oil giant's "capital discipline in its decision to walk away from the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum (APC)."

Chevron belongs to my first-class oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT) and Equinor (EQNR).

Chevron is present in various countries and continents, and as an "integrated oil," it is engaged in many aspects of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to even power generation.

One distinct characteristic that describes the company is a growing presence in the USA and more specifically in the Permian Basin.

The Permian Basin is one of the most prolific basins in the USA and the primary reason why the company attempted and finally dropped the idea to acquire Anadarko Petroleum after Occidental Petroleum (OXY) presented a much better offer, which is considered too high.

Chevron is one of the leading producers in the Permian, just behind Occidental Petroleum, with Permian production, not including Anadarko Petroleum, of 417K Boep/d. Production in the Permian alone was 391K Boep/d this quarter, which is an increase of 5.1% sequentially.

Financials Table 1Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Revenues in $ Billion 32.88 33.89 36.38 35.97 40.49 42.11 40.34 34.19 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 34.48 36.21 37.62 37.76 42.24 43.99 42.35 35.20 Net Income in $ Billion 1.45 1.95 3.11 3.64 3.41 4.05 3.73 2.65 EBITDA $ Billion 7.31 7.80 6.39 9.52 9.62 11.26 10.34 8.28 Profit margin % 4.2% 5.4% 8.3% 9.6% 8.1% 9.2% 8.8% 7.5% EPS diluted in $/share 0.77 1.03 1.64 1.90 1.78 2.11 1.95 1.39 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 5.04 5.37 6.23 5.04 6.86 9.57 9.15 5.06 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.22 3.22 3.64 3.00 3.23 3.58 3.99 2.95 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.81 2.15 2.59 2.05 3.63 5.99 5.16 2.10 Total Cash $ Billion 4.76 6.64 4.81 6.50 7.69 9.75 10.34 8.76 Total Debt in $ Billion 42.77 41.88 38.67 39.75 38.38 35.98 34.46 33.09 Dividend per share in $ 1.08 1.08 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.19 1.19 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.893 1.896 1.908 1.913 1.919 1.917 1.907 1.901 Oil Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2780 2717 2740 2852 2826 2956 3083 3038 Oil US Upstream incl. Permian K Boep/d 701 681 671 733 739 831 858 884 Permian only - - - - - - 377 392 Total price liquids US ($/b) 41.42 41.83 50.12 56.12 58.79 61.99 55.78 48.46 Total price natural gas US ($/MMBtu) 2.32 1.80 1.86 2.02 1.61 1.80 2.01 1.64

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $35.2 billion in 1Q'19

First-quarter revenues and other income were $35.20 billion, down 6.8% compared to a year ago and down 16.9% sequentially.

Chevron posted first-quarter earnings of $2.65 billion or $1.39 per diluted share. Excluding foreign exchange losses, earnings were $2.8 billion or $1.47 per share. Pierre R. Breber, the CFO, noted in the conference call:

Earnings declined from year ago, largely due to lower crude prices and weaker downstream and chemicals margins. Special items increased earnings by $120 million due to the absence of first quarter 2018, asset impairment. A swing in foreign exchange impact decreased earnings by $266 million. Excluding special items and FX, upstream earnings were relatively flat as higher production was offset by lower realizations.

Chevron's first-quarter revenues compared to its peers:

2 - Free Cash Flow (Not Including Divestitures) was $2.10 billion in 1Q'19

Yearly free cash flow for Chevron represents $16.88 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the first quarter was $2.10 billion, down sequentially, but still very impressive. Below is the free cash flow generated compared to CVX's peers in 1Q'19.

Analyzing free cash flow is a crucial exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective, and we can all recognize that with oil prices above $55 per barrel, Chevron turns into a cash machine.

With the most recent annual dividend of $4.76 per share, and based on 1.901 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $9.8 billion per year. However, the company is also buying back its stock with a $4 billion buyback program.

With an FCF of $16.88 billion now, the company is not overspending. Thus, Chevron is passing the test for FCF.

Note: Chevron bought back $0.5 billion worth of shares in 1Q'19 from the $1 billion expected. During the quarter, Chevron was restricted from buying back shares in light of the Anadarko acquisition.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream In Detail Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the first quarter with a production of 3,038K Boep/d, up 6.1% from a year ago and down 1.5% sequentially.

The U.S. upstream reached a record 884k Boep/d or 29.1% of the total output. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 391K Boep/d.

Discussion per segment

The Permian posted an impressive production of 391K Boep/d, up from 377K Boep/d the precedent quarter. The goal is still to attain 650K Boep/d by 2020. The chart below is indicating production in the US (onshore and offshore) for my six preferred oil supermajors.

Pierre R. Breber said in the conference call:

First quarter unconventional production in the Permian was 391,000 barrels per day, in line with our guidance and up 55%. Production for major capital projects, increased by 128,000 barrels per day, primarily due to Wheatstone, Hebron and Bigfoot.

The increase coincides to a rise of 11.3% year over year in oil price realized per barrel produced in the US.

2 - Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia ("LNG") is an exciting investment. On March 5, 2019, according to OET:

Chevron started production of LNG from its giant Wheatstone development on October 9, 2017, and during the same month, it sent the first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the Wheatstone project to Japan. At full capacity, the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone natural gas facilities will be able to produce 500 terajoules per day of domestic gas for the WA market - enough to generate electricity for 4.3 million households, Chevron said on Monday.

3 - Also, Chevron is active in the offshore Gulf of Mexico and recently had two significant discoveries (Ballymore discovery and Whale discovery). Please read my article here.

In the conference call:

[B]ase declines were 30,000 barrels per day, net of production from new wells notably in the Gulf of Mexico. The effects of unplanned downtime primarily at Gorgon reduced production by 29,000 barrels per day.

The Downstream

Profit from Chevron's refining and chemical operations declined in the first quarter of 2019. Downstream earnings decreased by about $610 million, primarily due to unfavorable timing effects coupled with lower refining and marketing margins.

It was the fifth consecutive quarter of weakness in units that make gasoline and related products, with downstream profit falling from a year ago to $0.25 billion.

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Upstream 0.93 1.52 0.85 0.49 5.29 3.35 3.30 3.38 3.29 3.12 Downstream 0.36 0.93 1.20 1.81 1.28 0.73 0.84 1.37 0.86 0.25 Other -0.87 0.24 -0.60 -0.35 -3.46 -0.44 -0.72 -0.71 -0.42 -0.73

4 - The company maintained its 2019 outlook, excluding 2019 asset sales

5 - Net Debt is now $24.33 billion Chevron's net debt is now $24.33 billion, up slightly from $24.12 billion in 4Q'18. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.62x in 1Q'19, which is a positive and an encouraging indicator. The debt ratio is now 17.6%.

Note: The total cash is now $8.755 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Chevron is a well-managed oil supermajor, and I believe we can agree with this statement after analyzing the company in details. Excellent management, outstanding dividend, and steady growth potential.

One particular issue that I would like to comment specifically here is what happened recently between Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Anadarko Petroleum.

Chevron declined to overbid Occidental Petroleum and let the company acquire Anadarko at a price that many analysts considered inflated.

Ms. Vicki Hollub, Occidental CEO, said in the conference call:

We also delivered a revised and significantly enhanced superior proposal to the Board of Anadarko to acquire the company for $76 per share with the revised terms of 78% in cash and 22% in stock. Under the terms of the revised proposal, Anadarko shareholders would receive $59 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental stock per share of Anadarko. Pro forma ownership of the combined company would be 84% legacy Occidental shareholders and 16% legacy Anadarko shareholders.

Occidental Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub managed to get the support of the billionaire Warren Buffett, with a commitment of $10 billion of 8% preferred stock with warrants on 80 million Occidental shares exercisable at $62.50 a share, contingent on the closing of the Anadarko deal.

Furthermore, OXY indicated an $8.8 billion agreement to divest its African oil and gas fields to Total SA.

Chevron and Anadarko previously agreed to a $33 billion deal and had a few days to overbid Occidental Petroleum, but declined this "opportunity", which qualified Chevron with a $1 billion breakup fee that it will use toward share buybacks.

I believe it was the right decision, and I am glad Chevron management acted intelligently in this case that could have turned into a nightmare for CVX shareholders.

Despite a large acreage position and the "strongest royalty position of anybody in the Permian," Wirth said the No. 2 U.S. oil producer this year will restrict its drilling program in the top U.S. shale patch to just 20 rigs, less than half that of rival Exxon, while aiming to reach output of 900,000 barrels per day by 2023.

Technical Analysis

CVX is forming an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $126.50 (I recommend selling about 15-25% of your position depending on the oil prices) and line support at about $118 (time to add a little again, but stay watchful for a negative breakout at this level).

However, another intermediate pattern has formed recently which called a descending channel with line resistance at $122 and line resistance at $114. If I am right, it would be better to start taking some profit at $122 and wait for $114 to consider adding.

Oil prices are extremely volatile and could increase uncertainty about future earnings in the oil sector, which could trigger some sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.