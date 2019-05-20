3M Company: I'm Not Buying This Dividend Aristocrat Into Weakness Just Yet

Dividend aristocrats hitting 52-week lows is a fairly rare occurrence. Typically, these are the types of opportunities that I try to capitalize on as a dividend growth investor who pays a lot of attention to value. However, in the case of 3M Company’s (MMM) recent sell-off, I’m not yet willing to bite. MMM has proven itself to be an absolutely wonderful investment over the years, yet the company has really struggled in recent quarters and I think it is still fighting against several significant headwinds. For a while now, I’ve thought that 3M’s fair value sat somewhere in the $180 area. The company recently crossed below that threshold. Yet, I’m looking for a bit wider margin of safety before adding to my current position.

I first bought shares of MMM back in July of 2015 for $148.59. I’ve since added to the position a couple of times using monthly flexible re-investments and right now, my cost basis is $148.84. I haven’t added to MMM in a while, though, and the company remains a relatively small position in my portfolio with a 0.53% weighting. MMM was one of my early industrial investments, but over the years, I’ve favored names like Honeywell (HON), United Technologies (UTX), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW), which all now have larger weightings in my personal portfolio.

I was looking really good when it came to my MMM shares not all that long ago. Back in January of 2018, MMM hit an all-time high of ~$260. At that point in time, the CAGR that my MMM investment had produced was extremely high and represented strong alpha relative to the broader market. Well, since then, MMM has been trending downward, and today, my performance doesn’t look all that great. MMM spent much of the last year or so hovering around $200 before trying to break out earlier in 2019. MMM’s share price had risen to its current 52-week high of $219.75 in April before a disappointing earnings report changed the momentum once again to the downside and now here we sit, just a few weeks later, near 52-week lows, at $169.

Thankfully, even after MMM’s recent sell-off, I’m still up on my shares. But, sitting on 20%+ gains doesn’t change the fact that MMM is experiencing operational issues and has potentially major hurdles to cross in the form of pollution related lawsuits (the company paid out $850m to the state of Minnesota earlier this year in a pollution related settlement and there are fears that related issues aren’t over for the company; for instance, during the Sohn investment conference that took place earlier this month, Glenview Capital Management’s Larry Robbins named MMM as a favorite short of his due to pollution litigation concerns). These are the types of things that keep me up at night as an investor. Litigation can turn out to be nothing at all, in terms of a threat to a company’s balance sheet or well being, but it can also be crippling. Fears regarding legal issues can turn out to be isolated incidences that stocks can easily bounce back from, but since I’m not a lawyer, so it’s difficult for me to really understand the potential threats involved. That’s why I tend to avoid situations like these.

Moreover, MMM has made a habit out of posting disappointing earnings. A company formerly counted on for its high quality consistency, 3M has missed estimates on 3 of its last 5 earnings reports. During its most recent quarter, MMM posted non-GAAP EPS of $2.23, which missed estimates by more than 10%. The company also posted negative year-over-year revenue growth of 5.1%.

MMM’s business is divided into 5 main segments: Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. During Q1, MMM posted losses in every segment but Health Care, and those sales were basically flat ($1.540b in Q1 FY19 compared to $1.535b in Q1 FY18).

Source: MMM Q1 Report

Furthermore, the operational income picture was even worse last quarter, with negative growth being posed in all 5 main segments.

Source: MMM Q1 Report

The company is trading well below its historical average in terms of price-to-earnings multiples and yet, even with this low bar to clear, the company continues to disappoint. To me, this is an issue. I’ve been willing to give MMM management the benefit of the doubt because of their illustrious history, yet after a year or so of missed estimates and current guidance pointing towards negative growth, my patience is wearing thin.

It almost seems crazy to think about selling shares of MMM. The company is well known for its reliable dividend and is yielding an impressive 3.3%. MMM has increased its annual dividend for 61 consecutive years and has a 20-year dividend growth CAGR in the high single digits. Give me a 3%+ yield growing at 8% annually and I’ll be ecstatic just about every time. Yet, MMM’s dividend growth slowed a bit in 2019 (the company announced a 5.9% increase back in February), and if management’s forward looking EPS guidance is correct, I suspect investors will be in for a low to mid-single-digit increase in 2020 as well.

I still believe that the current dividend is safe. Right now, the consensus estimate for MMM’s full-year EPS is $9.53. While this represents -9% growth, it still means that the company’s forward payout ratio is 60.44%. That’s getting pretty high for an industrial name. These companies tend to be more sensitive to economical issues and therefore, cyclical in nature, so I prefer to see their payout ratios below 50%. However, MMM has a history of strong performance during recessions. In 2001, MMM posted EPS growth of -7%, and in 2009, MMM posted EPS growth of -9%. Both of these figures are much better than the negative earnings growth that the broader market experienced during these years. So, while the past may not predict the future, it’s probably safe to say that this company is more defensive than many of its peers.

My issue with MMM isn’t so much about its operational performance and bottom-line expectations. If I had to guess, I’d say that MMM management will figure things out and the company will return to growth again. Analysts are already predicting ~10% growth in 2020 and another 6% in 2021. My issue is with the company’s valuation during these uncertain times.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The last time that MMM posted -9% growth was in 2009. Back then, MMM shares were trading for about 9x earnings. Obviously the macro picture is much nicer now than it was back then, but that doesn’t change the fact that MMM is posting negative growth. I’m not saying that I think MMM deserves a single-digit P/E ratio right now, but I am saying that ~18.5x forward estimates is probably too much to pay for this name until it’s more clear that its issues are resolved.

Obviously, this is just one man’s opinion. Last Friday, it was reported that MMM board member Gregory Page purchased nearly $360k worth of MMM shares. I’m certain that Mr. Page has a better understanding on MMM than I do, so his insider purchase does give me a bit of confidence. However, that doesn’t change the fact that I’m nearly fully invested at the moment. Because of this, I’m looking for wide margins of safety when putting cash to work. I’d like to pay about 16.5x forward estimates for MMM when it’s expected to post negative earnings. That means I’m looking for a price tag in the $155 area.

We’re still well away from that price target, but since I’m already long MMM's stock, I’m happy to remain patient instead of trying to time the bottom here because the momentum is still to the downside and I’m not seeing a lot of fundamental support at these levels, even with shares down ~20% since the most recent earnings report. If clear support forms above my $155 PT, I’d be willing to change it. However, the 20.2x long-term average that had served as support during dips in 2015, 2016, and early 2018 recently failed and now I’m not sure where the market will ultimately find solace in this struggling stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW, HON, UTX, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.