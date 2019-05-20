NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund: Why We Sold It

In my opinion, there are just too many uncertainties in NHF to keep track of at present.

On April 12, 2019, we alerted our members to sell NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) and we removed the fund (at $22.11) from both of our model portfolios, the more aggressive Tactical Income-100 portfolio as well as our relatively conservative Income Generator portfolio.

NHF is now trading at $18.48, -16% below our sale price. Of course, this includes the ex-rights date drop - however, even with full subscription, an investor will still see substantial losses unless the discount sharply contracts back. It's these kinds of timely alerts that can save members many times.

The main reason for exiting our ~4-5% position in both portfolios was that I felt that this closed-end fund was becoming too difficult to analyze and keep track of. I mentioned five reasons for selling NHF in the original trade alert, but would like to expand on each of these points in a little bit more detail here.

This following was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers one month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

1. High degree of cross-ownership

First, you have the high degree of cross-ownership between various NexPoint/Highland-affiliated or owned entities, which is not automatically a "Bad Thing," but could still raise potential conflicts of interests.

For example, NHF's largest holding is a 23.7% (!) allocation to the affiliated NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities REIT. The second-largest holding is a 12.0% allocation to Jernigan Capital (JCAP). James Dondero, who is co-founder and president of Highland Capital Management (which is affiliated with NexPoint), sits on the board of JCAP.

(Source: NexPoint)

2. Uncertainty of illiquid NAV marks

Second, there have been murmurs that some of the holdings in NHF (specifically, TerreStar) have not been accurately marked due to their illiquidity. This presents the risk of downside NAV surprise.

This Twitter thread by Jeffrey Ptak, Morningstar Research Services from December 2018, has more details, where it's alleged that the TerreStar position was marked artificially high by using a market price of the equity paid for by... a Highland affiliate! Their auditor, KPMG, disagreed with that valuation, and was subsequently fired.

(Note: since this post was originally released to members, Jeffrey Ptak has published a full-length article on the TerreStar situation here).

Just recently, NHF's latest annual report admitted that there was an issue with the TerreStar valuation (so maybe KPMG was right after all).

(Source: NHF annual report, 12/31/2018)

What makes this incredibly messy is that the new shares that were raised from last year's offering were based on the incorrect NAV, meaning that "participants in the 2018 Offering over-contributed due to the revised value of this position by approximately $2.7 million."

Hopefully this will be resolved so that all current and past shareholders are not adversely impacted in any way, but it's just a messy situation all around.

3. Uncertainty of lawsuit proceeds

Third, the overhang of the lawsuit proceeds from Credit Suisse creates some uncertainty as well. It seems so far that NHF and Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) have won the lawsuit, with the Texas of Court of Appeals confirming in February 2018 the $351 million award to the funds, of which NHF would receive $62.3 million (consisting $51 million in damages together with an additional $11.3 million in post-judgment interest). However, the ruling remains subject to appeal to the Texas Supreme Court, and the proceeds have not yet been credited to their NAVs yet.

On the surface, this means NHF is actually more attractively valued than it appears since there's a hidden NAV booster from the proceeds that aren't reflected in the current valuation. However, depending on how much of this has been already baked into the current discount, there may be a risk that a negative surprise regarding the lawsuit proceeds could still have a deleterious effect on the share price.

I haven't been able to find more recent updates regarding this lawsuit, except for a July 2018 article from Reuters which stated that the deadline for Credit Suisse to pay Highland was fast approaching.

4. Dilutive rights offering (again)

Fourth, the rights offering figures to be highly dilutive again, since the new shares are going to be issued far below the current NAV. Although the NAV/share hit is somewhat mitigated by the right to buy new shares at a deep discount, it does force you to subscribe for new shares or lose out. Three rights offerings in three years also seems a bit much and makes me think that management is more interested in growing the AUM (and collecting more fees) rather than achieving the best performance for shareholders. It also should be noted that the dilution of the share count also will dilute the lawsuit proceeds received per share as well.

In a Morningstar thread on the NHF rights offering, user "aubergine" has an insightful comment which is reproduced below (lightly edited for clarity):

It's hard for me to understand what kind of deals Highland Capital Management will find that support paying a minimum of 12% cost of capital (current yield of the shares they are issuing). And whatever they find will have to cover their fees on top of that. Think of equity financing as super expensive loans, that don't ever get paid back. (This is why Buffett is wary of ever issuing shares for his Berkshire growth). Crummy mall loans trade around 7%. Hotels are maybe 10%, to give some context around what is out there. Of course with some financial engineering (B pieces, securitization, tranching of 1st loss pieces) maybe that can be goosed up a little. The advisor has a delirious love of complexity, opacity, leverage, litigation and dilution. There really isn't anything else like it that I can think of. I would observe that the shares are well underwater where the last two rights offerings took place. I'm not sure my software is correctly calculating the price for the 2007 rights offering. It's doing all the divs wrong too - it thinks there has been div growth here recently because the share count is moving around, and it adjusts for stuff like that. But there has NOT been any div nor NAV growth from the last couple rights offering.

5. Negative price behavior during rights offerings

Lastly, our previous analyses on rights offerings has also suggested that the price drifts downward between the announcement of the offering and its conclusion, so we may possibly re-enter the fund if the valuation becomes attractive to us once again, despite the above uncertainties.

Note that the current listed discount on CEFConnect, etc. is overestimated because it does not account for NAV/share dilution from the offering. In other words, during the period between the ex-rights date and when the NAV adjustment for the newly issued shares takes place, NHF appears cheaper than it actually it.

To help members assess the current valuation (incorporating the rights offering dilution), we prepared an Excel spreadsheet that performs the calculations with a few simple inputs.

The most important inputs are the "current NAV" and "current price." The "price at expiration" is a variable that affects the dilution calculation, but since this isn't something that can be predicted in advance, it can simply be left equal to the current price for assessing the attractiveness of the current valuation. Similarly, it's the NAV at expiration rather than the current NAV that determines the degree of dilution. But with no way of predicting what this will be in advance, the calculator just assumes that it's the same as the current NAV. Feel free to play around with both the "price at expiration" and "current NAV" values if you want to model how changing price or NAV values will affect the final dilution impact.

The "subscription amount" should be set to a value between 0% and 125%. 0% represents no one subscribing for any new shares, 100% represents full subscription and 125% represents full subscription plus full exercise of the 25% over-subscription privilege. Since the previous offering was fully (over)subscribed, I'd suggest to leave this number at 125%. The higher the subscription amount, the more the dilution.

Summary

This piece is a more detailed update to why we sold out of our NHF position in early April.

Note that I'm not predicting that NHF will be a poor investment going forward, simply that there's too much uncertainty from the various issues raised above that would take too much energy and effort to keep track of.

For example, NHF could turn out to be a great investment if the lawsuit proceeds and the NAV adjustment both get resolved satisfactorily, or if NHF somehow finds some great investments (but also likely illiquid) to deploy their proceeds from their rights offering into that sustainably covers their cost of capital (12%).

It also may be possible that we may play for a short-term bounce in NHF if the valuation becomes attractive enough, despite the above uncertainties. However, I would recommend this for speculative investors only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.