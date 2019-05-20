Safe Auto Insurance Files For U.S. IPO

SAIG is growing moderately as it pursues a younger, low-end demographic for state minimums insurance coverage.

The firm sells auto insurance policies via an online, direct to consumer model.

Safe Auto Insurance has filed to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Safe Auto Insurance Group (SAIG) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $50 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides state-minimum personal auto insurance services in 17 US states.

SAIG is pursuing a direct to consumer [DTC] go-to-market model for younger demographic consumers.

Columbus, Ohio-based SAIG was founded in 1993 to sell affordable, direct-to-consumer private insurances at states’ minimum financial responsibility limits through its mobile apps, website Safeauto.com, and call centers.

The group’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Safe Auto Insurance Company, Safe Auto Choice Insurance Company, Safe Auto Value Insurance Company, Safe Auto Group Agency, SA Services, AutoTex MGA, SafeAuto Realty.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Ronald H. Davies, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Senior Vice President, Product Operations at Allstate Insurance Company.

Additionally, the company provides physical damage coverages and other ancillary coverages, including comprehensive, collision, roadside assistance, towing and accidental death coverage, where possible.

SAIG’s services are currently being offered in 17 states, namely the states of Ohio, Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas as well as Virginia.

According to Mobile App Metrics data from Apptopia, SAIG’s mobile applications have an estimated 20,156 monthly downloads on Google Play and iTunes, representing a 37% growth month-over-month. Source: Crunchbase

The company’s primary customer acquisition channels include its mobile apps in major app platforms, its website, call centers, and offices, consequently, SAIG relies strongly on brand awareness.

SAIG achieves brand awareness through advertising on national media, targeted digital presence as well as conducting local marketing campaigns.

Underwriting, acquisition and other expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing significantly in recent periods, per the table below:

Underwriting, Acq. & Other Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 47.8% 2018 35.3% 2017 33.9%

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the US automobile insurance industry is projected to reach $285 billion in 2019, representing a CAGR of 3.3% between 2014 and 2019, and the industry is expected to grow at a slightly higher annual rate of 3.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are the increased focus on net premium growth and financial positions for liability insurance products.

Below is an overview graphic of the industry’s revenue growth over the five years to 2019:

Major competitors that provide auto insurance services in the US include:

State Farm (STFGX)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)

Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Allstate Corporation (ALL)

USAA

Liberty Mutual

Management believes SAIG’s focus on providing mobile customer acquisition and engagement services to be one of its key competitive advantages.

SAIG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing top-line revenue

Uneven loss adjustment history

Increased cash flow in 2018 vs. 2017

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 111,891,000 6.2% 2018 $ 429,474,000 8.8% 2017 $ 394,781,000 Losses & Loss Adjustments Period Losses & Loss Adjustments % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 58,214,000 -4.6% 2018 $ 251,734,000 7.4% 2017 $ 234,433,000 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Period Income (Loss) Before Income Tax To March 31, 2019 $ (32,000) 2018 $ 25,135,000 2017 $ 25,975,000 Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (26,000) 2018 $ 20,152,000 2017 $ 19,013,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (2,594,000) 2018 $ 42,651,000 2017 $ 22,509,000

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $29.2 million in cash and $314.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $29.1 million.

SAIG intends to raise $50.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our common shares, obtain additional capital, facilitate our future access to the public equity markets, increase awareness of our brand and improve our competitive position. We currently anticipate using our net proceeds from this offering to support our growth initiatives, increase our advertising spending and invest in our technology, as well as for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions. In addition, pursuant to his employment agreement, originally entered into in August 2012, our CEO and President is entitled to a “phantom equity compensation” payment within 30 days of the closing date of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, and Dowling & Partners Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

