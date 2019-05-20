Long FlexShopper - Asymmetric Nanocap Bet With +120% Expected Value

FlexShopper (FPAY) is a mix between an ecommerce website like Amazon (AMZN) and short term, high interest loans. They use a lease to own model and sell a wide range of goods. Customers make payments over about one year. Recently, FPAY partnered with brick and mortar stores selling products like tires. This strategy coincides with improved earnings.

I originally discovered this company as a short idea from Simon-Peter Noble’s article. Normally I don’t spend time on speculative companies for long ideas. However, recent developments are too positive to ignore as share price hasn’t caught up. The business model has a solid chance of working. With a market cap of just $16m the share price could really jump if earnings continue improving at the same rate. Risk:reward here is asymmetric. Share price will likely be $5+ or 0 within a few years.

1. Financial Situation

Revenue about doubled this year when factoring in accounting changes. Net loss decreased gradually and the company just turned profitable for the first time. December normally has the biggest GAAP loss due to increased advertising and was already a big improvement. Still, last quarter was really impressive,

$9m equity = -$14m common + $23m preferred. FPAY has to continue its dramatic improvement for the common to be worthwhile because of this deficit. Long term debt was successfully extended to 2021 eliminating near term liquidity risk. This also means that lenders are more confident in the business model.

2. Howard Dvorkin and Heavy Insider Ownership

Howard Dvorkin specializes in consumer debt. At the end of last year he saw promise in Flexshopper, bought a large stake and became chairman of the board. An expert in consumer debt joining this company is a strong, positive signal. He might also contribute good ideas.

Heavy insider ownership demonstrates that management really believes. In my opinion this is important for a money losing company. Otherwise I’m suspicious of a scam. They also remained positive after share price collapsed last year and actually followed through with improved earnings.

3. Thoughts on Business Model

The Improvement could stem from a number of factors,

Scale creating leverage when negotiating with suppliers.

Repeat customers have low advertising cost and default risk.

Customers who default are avoided in the future.

Experience improves screening methods, lowering defaults.

Internet advertising is a skill game and the team will be more efficient with experience.

Word of mouth from established customers.

Tweaking the product mix.

Management reports that partnership with brick and mortar stores has been working well and continues to expand.

The business seems to have a reasonable moat. Established players will outcompete due to the above mentioned points. Flexshopper can offer discounts to ensure that desirable customers return. It took FPAY years to solve this puzzle and build up a customer base. They’ll continue tweaking their formula, part of which can be kept secret. Lastly, the company has some IP protecting their leasing system. Seems tough for a new player to break in.

Mr. Noble pointed out that a number of companies are already competing, though. No doubt they’re refining their own systems and could be in business alongside Flexshopper. On the other hand, this is clearly a tough game. As some players give up things should get easier for the remaining ones. A good strategy management might consider is acquiring customer lists of failed competitors.

4. Price Target

Q1-3 performance is roughly even while Q4 does worse. This year I’ll guess that operating income will be $5m in the first three quarters and break even for the fourth. Then next year I’ll assume things improve at the same rate year on year. This implies operating income over $10m, or net income of $6m+. At 10 times earnings that justifies a market cap of ~$60m, or a price target of $4+ in 18 months. This is the good outcome.

The bad outcome is that the company returns to losses, creditors pull the plug and the common is worth zero. A moderate outcome seems unlikely to me, and leaves the common value questionable anyway. I’ll just do this valuation with both of these outcomes lumped together, also making the estimate slightly conservative.

So half the time the company goes to $4 and half the time to zero, the 18 month price target is ~$2 on average, implying a +120% expected value. Importantly, if things are going well this does not mean to quit at $2. Keeping the trade on to earn the large payout is important for the bet to be worthwhile.

This estimate is conservative because a rapidly growing, profitable ecommerce company would really trade at more than 10 times earnings. On the other hand, the company might fail a bit more than half the time. That is really hard to gauge.

5. Price Anomaly

The following chart shows that while news continued to improve the share price remained flat for 6 months. Normally I try to know what causes a price anomaly. In this case I think the explanation is quite simple: a $15m market cap.

6. Risks

Flexshopper operates in an extremely favorable environment. Employment numbers are the best in decades. This means fewer customers are losing their job mid-lease and there is a bigger pool of customer. A recession most likely means that investors get wiped out. On the other hand, the economy staying this strong means this bet works out often.

Source: Wikipedia

The main way to combat this risk is conservative position size. For me that is 4% of my portfolio - much smaller than my standard 10-15% positions. Also, recession proof investments would balance against speculative investments like this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.