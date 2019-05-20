Pinterest: Not Buying It

While Pinterest (PINS) offers promising potential for monetizing their social image inventory of billions of Pins saved on the platform, the stock market got far too aggressive on that potential. Investors rushing into the hot IPO appear to have learned nothing from the past hot social IPOs. The negative investment thesis remains firmly intact.

Disappointing Guidance

For Q1, Pinterest reported that revenues surged 54%. The market surely isn't upset that the social company is producing strong growth right out of the box.

The issue is that Pinterest reported that 2019 revenues weren't going to meet analyst targets built on the recent road show. Clearly, the company failed to set reasonable expectations when meeting with Wall Street investors and analysts.

The company forecasts revenue of $1.055 to $1.080 billion missing analysts by at least $10 million. The annual predictions were up at $1.090 billion and analysts have already aggressively cut revenue estimates for years out. The analyst estimate for 2021 is down to $1.88 billion from levels closer to $2.0 billion out of the gate.

Don't forget that is big issue is that Pinterest resembles Snap (SNAP) in the way the company is burning cash. Pinterest isn't burning anywhere close to the same level of Snap, but the company generated a net loss of $41 million and adjusted EBITDA loss of $38 million in Q1. In both cases, the amounts were ~20% of revenues.

Past Social IPO Failures

The social media sector is littered with IPOs that had tons of promise but failed to impress once investors delved into the financial metrics. Facebook (FB) struggled out of the gate due to mobile questions, but the others like Snap and Twitter (TWTR) had initial strong trading results that quickly faltered.

Snap was the most recent IPO having soared to nearly $35 in initial trading to only end down in the depths. The social messaging company failed to maintain user growth while still generating substantial losses and burning cash. The stock hit a low below $5 within 2 years of their IPO.

Twitter had a more extended rally, but ultimately the social media company failed to maintain user growth as well. The stock hit the low teens a couple of years after the IPO before the company was able to turnaround user growth.

The commonalities are that both Snap and Twitter have failed to ever return to those lofty levels following hot IPOs. After hitting $30, Pinterest appears set to follow the same path.

The company doesn't have the same user base issue as of yet, but the valuation is very stretched. The stock now has a valuation of $19 billion based on nearly 700 million shares outstanding. The stock trades at about 12.5x '20 sales estimates while the rest of the category is trading down at 7x sales estimates.

The user base growth isn't exactly robust and the growth rate is decelerating. Even more concerning, Pinterest is following the Twitter path of only reporting monthly active users (MAUs) while the daily active users (DAUs) is the more important metric.

The most important U.S. MAUs only grew 6% YoY in Q1 and it actually dipped last Q2. The trend remains problematic as growth rates have dipped each quarter falling to 22% in the last quarter.

Source: Pinterest Q1'19 presentation

Similar to all of the social related sites, Pinterest has alot of ability to grow monetization. The company only generated $0.73 per global MAU in a similar manner to the levels that other social sites got in the early days.

The U.S. has far higher ARPU rates making the limited user growth in that geography as problematic. Pinterest only recently entered international markets. The company has grown advertising to 13 markets so the $0.08 from global users has untapped upside.

The site does have the potential for solid monetization due to the focus on images and the lack of the hate speech and questionable quality of the ad material on the other platforms. Even so, Facebook sets the standard with ARPUs of $6.42 per MAU in the latest quarter. One just can't assume that Pinterest ever matches the ARPU of Facebook

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Pinterest has plenty of potential to expand monetization of the platform. The issue is that both Snap and Twitter were in the same monetization positions before watching user growth issues tank the stock.

No reason exists to pay a higher multiple for this recent IPO placing the price target around $15 to match where Facebook, Snap and Twitter all trade.

