Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Aristocrat Set To Deliver Alpha

Between the 4.3% dividend yield, the conservative 5-6% earnings growth, and 1% valuation expansion, Leggett & Platt is likely to deliver alpha over the next decade.

Despite risks, Leggett & Platt is likely to be able to navigate those risks and deliver mid-single digit earnings growth.

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always looking for a great blend of dividend safety and growth, as well as yield.

When we consider that the primary issue for most investors is that they make things more complicated than they need to be, the strategy of investing in Dividend Champions is simple yet effective. For every General Electric, there are companies like Pepsico and Altria to make up for those types of investments that end up not working out, even though the writing was arguably on the wall and had one followed the dividend safety scores assigned by Simply Safe Dividends, they would have avoided both of the dividend cuts from GE.

One such company that has recently grabbed my attention is Leggett & Platt (LEG).

Between its high dividend yield, solid company fundamentals, and attractive current valuation, I believe Leggett & Platt looks quite compelling at current prices.

Reason #1: A Safe And Moderately Fast Growing 4.3% Dividend Yield

I'll first be examining the safety profile of Leggett & Platt's dividend by assessing the EPS payout ratio and FCF payout ratio.

Leggett & Platt generated adjusted EPS of $2.48, while paying out dividends per share of $1.50. This equates to an EPS payout ratio of 60.5% for 2018.

Looking at 2019, the company is slated to pay $1.58 in dividends per share against a midpoint of $2.55 in adjusted EPS. This works out to a 62% EPS payout ratio for 2019 using the midpoint.

As referenced on page 70 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K, Leggett & Platt generated operating cash flow of $440.3 million against capital expenditures of $159.6 million.

The company paid out $193.7 million in dividends against total FCF of $280.7 million, for a FCF payout ratio of 69% in 2018.

Considering growth of around 3% in FCF for 2019 against the 5.3% dividend increase for the year, that payout ratio is set to increase a bit to the low 70% range.

By all measures, Leggett & Platt's dividend is relatively well-covered, and Simply Safe Dividends agrees with that assessment, awarding Leggett & Platt a safe dividend safety score.

Now that we've established Leggett & Platt's dividend is safe, it is time to assess the dividend growth potential going forward.

Given that Yahoo Finance analysts are predicting 5.2% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years (in line with the previous 5 years), it seems as though 5-6% dividend increases are likely to continue once the company deleverages a bit from its recent $1.25 billion acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions.

Next, we'll delve into why it is likely that Leggett & Platt will be able to deliver upon the above growth estimates.

Reason #2: Quality Management And Growth Catalysts

Founded in 1883 as the Residential Products segment, Leggett & Platt is a diversified manufacturer that engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components, and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft.

As per page 11 of the company's most recent 10-K, Leggett & Platt had 129 manufacturing facilities located in 17 different countries at the end of 2018.

The company operates in 4 segments, with residential products forming the foundation of Leggett & Platt's business, comprising nearly half of the company's expected 2019 sales.

Taking this one step further, the company operates in 10 groups. As illustrated above, it is evident that Leggett & Platt's revenue is fairly diversified for the most part, with the exception of bedding composing nearly a third of the company's total estimated 2019 sales.

Now that we've established the overall composition of Leggett & Platt's business, I'm going to be delving into why I believe the company is well-positioned to deliver upon the analyst growth estimates, which would make for a solid investment in the years ahead.

I believe that management's rationale for the acquisition of ECS for $1.25 billion referenced earlier is sound.

When we consider that ECS is a leading company in high-quality specialty foam used in bedding and furniture markets (markets accounting for over 25% of Leggett & Platt's current sales) with FYE sales of over $600 million set for double-digit sales growth and higher EBITDA margins than that of Leggett & Platt's other businesses, this appears to be a solid acquisition with a high likelihood for success.

Leggett & Platt arguably becomes a clear leader in bedding technology with the acquisition of ECS, and this positions the company to grow as a result of strong market trends, in which online sales of mattresses are expected to double over the next 4-5 years, especially hybrid and specialty foam mattresses that ECS is a leader in.

The company's position as a leader in bedding is further supported by the fact that Leggett & Platt's major customers include investment grade companies such as Lowe's, Walmart and Berkshire Hathaway. These are companies that are well-positioned in times of recession and are likely to be able to continue paying Leggett & Platt's accounts receivables during this time, which is pivotal to the company's liquidity.

While Leggett & Platt arguably paid a bit too much for ECS (2 times sales and a bit more than 10x EBITDA), adding a company (ECS) that is growing $600 million of sales at a double-digit clip to a company (Leggett & Platt) that did a bit less than $4.3 billion in sales in 2018 seems reasonable to me, as this acquisition adds meaningful growth without being a deal that would completely destroy the company if it doesn't work out. This is further supported by the fact that Leggett & Platt's sales were overwhelmingly generated by the sale of mattresses decades ago. The company has acquired many businesses over the years and has successfully incorporated them into the company. As a result of the logic behind the acquisition and the company's reputation, I'm not that worried about this acquisition going south.

While the company's balance sheet has taken a noticeable hit from the ECS acquisition (the interest coverage ratio declined from 7.5 in 2018 to 4.6 in 2019 per data from the company's most recent 10-Q), I have confidence that management's plan to use the all of the roughly $175 million of remaining capital in 2019 (after capex and dividends) to repay debt will help improve the interest coverage ratio to a safer number, along with increased profitability.

In addition to the strong growth prospects for the company, management has been an overwhelming net buyer of Leggett & Platt. There have been 314 insider buys against only 28 sells, for net buying activity of 52,142 shares. Management has skin in the game and an active interest in the success of this company, which is very encouraging, and leads me to believe that Leggett & Platt is positioned well to deliver on growth estimates and provide strong financial results for shareholders in the years to come.

Risks To Consider:

While Leggett & Platt has a rich history of rewarding shareholders, that doesn't make it unsusceptible to the risks that go along with every equity investment.

As one could imagine, Leggett & Platt is also not immune to a downturn in economic conditions. The market demand for the majority of the company's products is based upon consumer confidence, which is lower during economic recessions. A recession would lead to a material negative impact on the company's financial results, complicating things a bit if it happens before Leggett & Platt is able to deleverage to its desired level of 2.5 times EBITDA in 2020, though it likely wouldn't be a major concern or jeopardize the safety of the company's dividend.

Given that Leggett & Platt generated 37% of its sales internationally in 2018, the company also faces a moderate amount of currency exchange risk. Fortunately, currency fluctuations tend to even out over the long-term in spite of the short to medium-term fluctuations.

As an international company, Leggett & Platt is also exposed to markets with varying regulatory and legislative risks. Any political instability in the markets Leggett & Platt operates in or new regulatory oversight governing the company could be detrimental to the company's operating results, leading to reduced sales and/or increased compliance costs.

Another risk to Leggett & Platt is that due to its relatively small market cap of $5 billion, the company is one of many within the diversified manufacturing industry. If Leggett & Platt is unable to purchase key raw materials at prices that are competitive with larger peers, the company's ability to remain competitive and maintain its market share and earnings could be compromised.

Taking the above risk a step further is the US-China trade standoff, in which the US imposed tariffs of 25% on steel in 2018 and 10% on imports of aluminum products. If additional tariffs are imposed or current tariffs are increased, Leggett & Platt would either need to increase prices to domestic customers or if the company is unable to increase its prices, this would result in lower gross margins on products sold, leading to a material adverse effect on the financial results of the company.

The final risk is the recent $1.25 billion acquisition of ECS. For a company of Leggett & Platt's size, that is a somewhat large acquisition, and a failure to integrate and realize the benefit of the ECS acquisition could negatively weigh on the company's financial results. While the company's management team is highly experienced and has a solid track record, it is important to remember that no management team is infallible or immune from failures.

Although I have provided several key risks facing Leggett & Platt, these are certainly not the only risks facing the company. Interested readers are encouraged to refer to pages 17-21 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K.

Reason #3: Leggett & Platt Is Trading At A 9% Discount

Now that we've established Leggett & Platt is an excellent company, it's time to determine the degree to which Leggett & Platt is undervalued.

The first valuation metric we'll examine is the current TTM dividend yield against the 13 year median yield.

Leggett & Platt's TTM yield of 4.06% is slightly higher than its 13 year median yield of 3.81%, and is near a 5-year high.

Assuming a reversion its fair value yield of 3.81%, this would imply a fair value of $41.99 a share, which indicates Leggett & Platt is trading at a 10.6% discount to fair value and offers 11.9% upside from its current price of $37.53 (as of May 18, 2019).

Using the current price to sales ratio of 1.15 (according to Gurufocus) against the 13 year median P/S ratio of 1.30, we can conclude that Leggett & Platt shares warrant a fair value of $42.43. This means that shares are trading at an 11.5% discount to fair value and offer 13% upside.

Using the TTM PE ratio, Leggett & Platt is trading at a PE of 17.54 against its 13 year median PE ratio of 20.46. This indicates that shares of Leggett & Platt hold a fair value of $43.78, which implies that Leggett & Platt is 14.3% undervalued and offers 16.7% upside.

The final valuation method that I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable of the formula is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Leggett & Platt, that amount is currently $1.60.

The next variable of the formula is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. Although this varies from one investor to another, I prefer to achieve 10% returns as that historically has outperformed the broader market.

The third and final variable of the formula is also the most difficult to project, and one must take into consideration a variety of factors when making these projections, such as past results, industry trends, and the current dividend payout ratio to gain a better understanding of what a realistic growth looks like.

In the case of Leggett & Platt, I'm confident that a dividend growth rate of the status quo of around 5.75% seems likely given that is in line with their 5 year DGR and the company's earnings are expected to grow at around 5-6% annually over the next 5 years, just as they had the previous 5 years.

This gives us a fair value of $37.65 a share, which means Leggett & Platt shares are trading at a 0.3% discount to fair value and offer 0.3% upside.

Averaging the four fair values together, we arrive at an average fair value of $41.46. This indicates that Leggett & Platt's shares are trading at a 9.5% discount to fair value and offer 10.5% upside.

Summary: An Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat Likely To Beat The Market

Leggett & Platt will be a prestigious Dividend King in a couple years and that reflects well upon the overall quality of both its business operations and its management team that guided the company through multiple military conflicts, recessions, stagflation, and the Dot-com bubble, while also returning more money to shareholders year after year.

While the company is susceptible to plenty of risks as a diversified manufacturer and its recent acquisition makes its room for error smaller, I am confident in the ability of this company to continue upon its illustrious record as a dividend growth company.

Besides the fact that Leggett & Platt is an excellent dividend company and will likely be able to continue its dividend legacy, the company is also trading at a 9% discount to fair value, which is especially notable for a Dividend Aristocrat such as Leggett & Platt.

When I factor in the current 4.3% dividend yield, the likely 5-6% earnings growth, and 1% valuation multiple expansion over the next 10 years, Leggett & Platt is likely to deliver 10.3-11.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.