Nuveen Diversified Real Asset Income & Growth Fund - Thematic Income At A Discount

JRI is a closed-end fund sponsored by Nuveen Investments, seeking a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of real assets.

For as long as I have been contributing to Seeking Alpha, I have been a fan of "real asset" type funds. These would be funds that invest in both real estate and global infrastructure, what I believe are one of the perpetual investment stories.

For a closed end fund investor, Nuveen has been a go to sponsor in this space and has offered numerous investment choices.

The Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) is a fund that invests in this space with a focus on both generating current income from fixed income and preferred stocks and investing in long term capital appreciation through investing in equities.

As we discussed in my last article on this fund, Nuveen merged the similar (DRA) fund into (JRI). Now that some time has passed, let's take a look at how the Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund shaped up and fared in the rising interest rate environment.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Nuveen Investments

: Nuveen Investments Managers : Jay Rosenberg, Brenda Langenfeld, Tryg Sarsland

: Jay Rosenberg, Brenda Langenfeld, Tryg Sarsland AUM : $725 million in Investment Exposure, $510 million net assets

: $725 million in Investment Exposure, $510 million net assets Historical Style : Global Debt & Equity

: Global Debt & Equity Investment Objectives : The fund's investment objective is a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation.

: The fund's investment objective is a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation. Number of Holdings : 413

: 413 Current Yield : 7.88% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

: 7.88% based on market price, Monthly Distributions Inception Date : 4/26/2012

: 4/26/2012 Fees : 1.82% + 1.31% Interest Expense, 3.13% Total (common shares). Up from 2.18% total.

: 1.82% + 1.31% Interest Expense, 3.13% Total (common shares). Up from 2.18% total. Discount to NAV: 13.03%

Fund Updates

One of the unique features of the JRI is that it is both a core and a thematic income holding. In one fund you have both, a thematic investment trying to take advantage of the growing need for infrastructure investments and a diversified income fund that is trying to generate total returns through investments in fixed income and equity securities.

The top 10 holdings are filled with energy and infrastructure companies and make up 9.71% of the fund, as such, this is VERY diversified fund.

Looking at the fund, the breakdown shows us the portfolio with its 400+ holdings.

The fund is well balanced in asset classes and includes common stocks, preferred stocks and traditional bonds.

As with other "infrastructure" type funds, there are generally two ways of getting that exposure. The first way is the more conservative way which is through utilities. JRI invests in electrical and gas utilities along with transmission and pipelines infrastructure. The second way is through investing in engineering companies.

What is also quite nice to see is that the fund is global in nature with about 56% invested in US domiciled securities with the balance being international. The top foreign states are Canada, Singapore, Australia and Italy.

If we focus on the credit quality of the fixed income securities we will find that it resembles a typical Nuveen fund. What I mean by that is that you have a good amount of decent quality, i.e. BBB credit quality and a fair amount of unrated securities. Once again, unrated does not mean bad, it may simply mean that the security was too small to get rated and if it was big enough for Nuveen to take out the entire issue, Nuveen would want to safe the fees and keep it in the yield.

Looking at the risk data, we find that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.013. This implies that the fund is essentially as volatile as the broader market, despite carrying some leverage!

The maximum draw-down which the fund experienced remains the same at 29.66%.

Leverage

The Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund does use leverage and currently has about $215 million in total leverage representing 29.66% of the fund at an average annualized cost of 2.5%.

As of the latest annual report on 12/31/2018, the fund had a total of $231.5 million in committed financing agreements.

The interest on these borrowings is at a rate of 1 Month LIBOR plus .65% on the borrowed amounts and .13% on undrawn balances. This is also down .20% from before the merger when the fund's borrowing was 1 Month LIBOR plus .85%.

In general, this is a very competitive rate and is fairly low spread over LIBOR versus competing closed end funds.

One thing we do have to consider is that the borrowing costs will generally impact the amount available for distributions and have over the past few years greatly impacted closed end funds.

As we can see, the current borrowing costs for the fund would be in the 3% range.

Distribution Quality - Income Idea Analysis

The fund currently distributes a $.106 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has generally stayed consistent since our last article in 2017.

The current market distribution yield is 7.88% as of 5/18/2019.

Looking at the distribution history, we find that as per CEF Connect a small amount of the total distribution was classified as return of capital. We would have to take a look at how the NAV performed however it may be investors getting back principle of the bonds which matured.

To see whether it is destructive or not, we will have to look at the financial statements and the underlying net asset values.

So let's dive into the fund's financials.

The fund generates income through interest, preferred stock dividends, and common stock dividends.

For the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2018, the fund earned $43.112 million in income.

During this time, the fund had a total of $14.043 million in expenses, predominantly made up of the management and interest expense fees. This left the fund with a $29.069 million net investment income.

The fund also has trading gains and losses. Unfortunately, 2018 was not a great year for the funds, both due to the poor performance of the equity markets and values of the underlying bonds in a rising rate environment.

The fund's net realized and unrealized losses were $80 million with a total loss for the year at $51.7 million.

As such, we can fairly safely assume that the 2018 return of capital distributions were destructive to the NAV, unlike in previous years.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 7.88% and is trading at a discount of 13.03% to its NAV or net asset value.

Overall, over the last 12 months while the fund did sell off in Q4 2018, it has come out flat with a fairly consistent NAV. Interesting, it seems investors had a GREAT opportunity to purchase the fund in December when it hit its widest discounts yet, nearly 20%.

From the pricing perspective we can see that as the interest rates starting rising, the discount to NAV started opening up quite a bit. Today the fund is trading well above its 5 year average discount and may present an interesting proposition for long term investors.

Performance wise, year to date, the fund has participated in the market rally. Investors achieved a total return of 22.21%. The fund's price per share increased 18.12% while the net asset value increased an 12.5%. This implies that the discount to NAV shrank around 5.5% since the start of the year.

Over the last 12 months, the fund was on a roller coaster however investors would still be happy. Thanks to the income, investors achieved a 7.15% total return. The price per share decreased 1.23% while the underlying net asset value increased .87%.

Since our last article on September 13th, 2017, when we discussed the merger of JRI and DRA, the fund has achieved a 1.9% total return. The price per share declined 10.61% while the NAV decreased just 5.36%. This means that the discount to NAV has opened up approximately 5% since the article.

The last 3 years have been quite good and show that the closed end fund was able to maintain its price and net asset value and letting investors live off of the income. The fund achieved a 28.67% total return while the price per share increased 1.96% and the net asset value increased 2.04%. This implies that the discounts to NAV today are approximately what they were 3 years ago.

Going back through to since inception we do have a fairly nice chart. We can find that the fund has achieved a total return of 71.47% for its investors while generally maintaining its NAV with a 2.73% loss. The price per share however declined 19.46% showing investors once again why it is generally a very bad idea to purchase a new closed at fund at the IPO. Not only are you going to pay for the sales commission but you are also going to pay for the fund adjusting to its underlying norm which is that closed end funds generally trade at discounts. You buy CEFs when the discounts are wide, and you sell them when the discounts are very low or the fund trades at a premium.

Bottom Line

In the closed end fund space, Nuveen continues to be a good sponsor and does not look at closed end funds as merely a one off offering. Nuveen sees the space as one where they can offer solid products and grow. Perhaps the best testament of this is Nuveen's efforts to create and run the most widely used closed end fund resource, CEF Connect. As such, I appreciate Nuveen's efforts and their ongoing transparency.

This fund follows in those steps and offers a nice thematic investment with a solid income and which today trades at a noticeable discount.

Now that the rate hikes seem to be behind us, the fund deserves a look and distribution coverage should improve.

