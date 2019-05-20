A Contrarian Bet: Why Europe Should Outperform

Based on several metrics, Europe is more attractive than the U.S.

Since fund managers are underweight the U.K. and EU relative to historical standards, I have started to think about moving some more money to Europe.

(Source)

EU valuations vs. long-term averages are still quite attractive, especially when compared to U.S. markets. You can see the respective markets' CAPE ratio in the first column (as of 4/30/19, i.e., before the recent sell-off, so valuations are a bit higher than today's), and in the other columns, the expected returns over 15 years.

(Source)

Continued U.S. outperformance from this point is extremely unlikely and has actually been rare over the past 50 years:

(Source)

Especially the U.K. looks quite interesting. It has certainly been slowed down by the Brexit turmoil (delayed investments, management distraction, etc.). So there should be a recovery following a clearer definition of the U.K.'s relationship with the EU. Moreover, given the structural weakness of the EUR (it combines weak countries like Greece and Italy with strong ones like Germany, creating continuous tensions and perverse incentives for every member to loosen fiscal discipline), I would expect the GBP to profit from greater independence from EU policies (which is an almost certain outcome of the Brexit saga even without a full Brexit).

In addition, markets are currently a bit nervous about the upcoming EU elections (on 5/26). Especially the eternal problem child Italy is very noisy, as the two partners of its governing coalition are fighting for media attention and it looks like the coalition might break up soon. Which then might lead to an even more market-unfriendly Italian government than the current one. I fully expect this turmoil to calm down after the election. There are no alternatives to this government in Italy, which keeps high approval ratings among the population, so the two partners will be forced to stay together for a while. For now, since Italy's gigantic debt is always the elephant in the room, it weighs down the EUR and brings up lots of fears: a new Euro crisis, a new EU parliament full of populists unable to find common ground, a break-up of the Eurozone, etc.

As a result of all this, the U.K. stock market trades about 20% below its long-term average CAPE and the GBP is trading near multi-year lows compared to the USD and the EUR. On average, European markets offer a median prospective return that is over twice as high as in the U.S.

As far as the U.S. valuation is concerned, not only is the CAPE ratio is absurdly high, but P/S also stands far above historical averages at 2.14. This is obviously due to lower taxes and the low cost of debt - but the question is how long will this last? Can the U.S. print money, lower taxes and spend more than it earns forever, while keeping interest rates low and growing the economy? Probably not. Something has to give. Tariffs (which are nothing else but taxes) will almost certainly lead to lower margins, as companies decide to absorb some of the burden to preserve market share. In addition, trade barriers might require some restructuring and relocating of activities to countries without tariffs. So the period of apparently limitless margin expansion is likely over. And if the economy nevertheless continues to grow strongly, interest rates will rise and increase financing costs. There is even some talk about tariffs themselves leading to higher interest rates (unlikely in my opinion).

Investment thoughts

For those of you looking for a simple, easy-maintenance macro bet, a good choice might be an index fund based on the Stoxx Europe 600 (OTC:DJXXF), or on the MSCI Europe, which both own a very large portion of U.K. stocks alongside exposure to all other European countries (mainly Germany and France). Even better could be a subset of these funds with a higher proportion of domestic players like the Stoxx Europe Mid 200 (otherwise you would also gain exposure to the large multinationals like Nestle, Roche, Novartis, etc. with significant U.S. revenues). This fund also has less exposure to healthcare and more to industrials, which would be exactly what you should be looking for at this juncture. Industrials usually outperform following a period of lower global manufacturing activity:

(Source)

All these European indices trade for quite attractive forward P/E ratios between 13 and 14. The mid-cap fund stands ~9% below its ATH (hit one year ago).

The MSCI Europe greatly underperformed over the past 5 years when compared to the MSCI World in USD (largely because of the latter's large U.S. exposure and the decline of the EUR and the GBP). The Stoxx Europe 600, calculated in EUR, also underperformed the MSCI World, albeit by a smaller margin, while the Stoxx Europe Mid 200 outperformed the MSCI World over 5 years, but greatly underperformed over the past 3 years and especially during the last year. So it appears that Europe has already deflated a bit.

Finally, the ECB is unlikely to raise interest rates anytime soon, given how fragile several Southern European economies still are.

Overall, I would consider this a simple bet with expected returns of 5-10% annually and an attractive risk/reward compared to the alternative exposure to a basket of U.S. stocks. Moreover, even if my thesis doesn't play out precisely as projected (which is likely!), thanks to the very broadly diversified index portfolio, you should still do okay and probably at least as well as with a comparable basket of U.S. stocks, given the initial valuation advantage.

Looking for European stock ideas? My subscriber service Stability & Opportunity offers several value picks with predominant exposure to European markets. Alongside unparalleled, deep research into selected holdings, Stability & Opportunity provides frequent alerts to short- and long-term investment opportunities with multiple layers of safety arising from carefully identified market inefficiencies. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of truly independent research!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.