Does The Corn Rally Have Legs?

Since printing a new contract low just over a week ago on May 13th, the corn market has seen a strong rally and the CME Group July futures contract has risen above its 200-day moving average for the first time in about a year. Will the rally continue? Does the corn market finally have legs?

Trade war rhetoric and a slowing of Chinese demand for U.S. grains have hit the U.S. grains markets over the past year. Nevertheless, flooding and other weather events have delayed U.S. plantings, and the planting narrative is likely the fuel for the recent rally.

Source: TradingView

Many farmers have the ability to plant corn or soybeans, and the planting delays may shift some of the corn crop into soybean plantings. On the other hand, soybeans carry more risk in the trade war narrative than corn, since China imports a lot of soybeans from the U.S. and other suppliers.

The negative sentiment for soybeans can be seen in the ratio of new crop soybeans versus new crop corn (which is November soybean futures divided by December corn futures). The new crop soybean-corn ratio has fallen to near historic lows. Generally, a low soybean-corn ratio like this would be bullish for soybeans and bearish for corn. But this year could be an exception due to the trade war narrative.

Source: TradingView

Options Sentiment

Both the corn and soybean markets have significant options markets through CME Group, and I follow these options markets closely. In my daily Options Sentiment report, I publish Neutral Gamma and Neutral Delta levels. These levels are a consistent point of mean-reversion for many markets, and the corn market has consistently reverted to these levels prior to option expiration, as shown below.

Source: Viking Analytics

The basic theory behind the Neutral Delta and Neutral Gamma levels can be found by reading a quick introduction on this link: Introduction to Options Sentiment.

The chart above shows how the corn price has risen more sharply than the Neutral Delta and Gamma levels. This means that that options market has not been as bullish as the futures market itself, and the options participants in aggregate have hedged this upside move. As a result, the nearby option expiration for May 24th has priced in an ideal option expiration settlement price near $3.60/bu (for now), and the June 21st option expiration has priced in an ideal option expiration settlement price near $3.50/bu.

Source: Viking Analytics

Current Trading Plan

The June 21st option expiration is more important for the corn market since there is more than twice as many calls and puts in open interest in June. This results in a higher "Options Weight" for the June expiration. By mid-June, there will be more certainty in planting expectations, and market participants will also have a more informed opinion about the growing season and size of the fall harvest.

Based upon the discussion outlined here, I am scouting a potential short position in July corn futures, perhaps initiated after the May 24th option expiration, and also after the upward price momentum has slowed and/or the daily trend shows some signs of a potential reversal.

Traders without a futures trading account could evaluate the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) for long and short trading opportunities. Currently, the CORN ETF holds corn futures contracts for September and December 2019 and December 2020, but not the July 2019 contract.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is for informational purposes only and is not trading advice.