Updated Investment Thesis On Adverum Biotechnologies

We take a look at that and other recent events as well as the first new analyst activity on the stock so far in 2019.

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies rose some 40% in trading this week, thanks to a lifting of an FDA hold on its primary drug candidate.

Today, we revisit a 'Busted IPO' that has been 'en fuego' so far in 2019. The stock added some 40% to its recent gains this week even as the overall market sank. We will discuss recent events and revisit this small developmental firm in the paragraphs below. The stock has come a long way since we gave it our original 'thumbs up' in December of 2017.

Company Overview:

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) is a California-based 'Tier 4' biotech concern. This gene therapy play is focused on rare and ocular diseases. The company's approach is based on its adeno-associated virus (AAV) based directed evolution platform that seeks to induce sustained expression of therapeutic proteins. With the recent rally, the stock trades just above $9.00 a share and sports a market capitalization of $575 million. Like Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), which we covered, the shares have rallied in front of the big upcoming ASCO conference in Chicago in two weeks.

FDA Hold Lifted:

Source: Company Presentation

On Thursday, the company announced that the FDA had lifted the clinical hold on the second cohort in a Phase 1 study, OPTIC, evaluating its lead gene therapy 'ADVM-022' in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. The hold had been placed in early April. This removed an overhang on the stock and allowed enrollment in the trial to get back under way and dosing should start again next month. The FDA placed the hold to allow it to review additional chemistry, manufacturing, and controls information.

Source: Company Presentation

While very early in the development life cycle, the company is aiming at a big potential market. Current treatments in this area have drawbacks (See Below). Results from the first cohort of the OPTIC trial will be out sometime in the first. The company will also provide an update on its A1AT deficiency and hereditary angioedema programs by midyear.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company saw its first analyst rating activity so far in 2019. On Thursday, Cowen & Co. reiterated its Buy rating on Thursday. Friday, Piper Jaffray maintained its Overweight rating on Adverum but lifted its price target to $12 from $8 previously. Jaffray's analyst said he applauds 'management saying the ADVM-022 clinical hold was effectively lifted in just over a month. Further, management provided "some very bullish comments" by describing the ongoing results as "exciting" and demonstrating a "robust preliminary anatomical response" and "the potential to provide sustained efficacy following a single intravitreal injection," and believes "impressive" reductions in central retinal thickness must have already been observed.'

The company ended the first quarter with approximately $190 million cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. On its first quarter press release, management stated this would fund all operations into 2021.

Verdict:

Adverum remains a high risk/high reward developmental concern and it is important to remember the company has had a couple of early-stage compounds that have been discontinued after disappointing trial results. That said, if ADVM-022 continues to advance successfully, additional capital appreciation could be in the cards.

Given the sharpness of the advance, I would probably be taking some profits using the 'Jensen Rules' while maintaining my majority holding in this name. The only way I would add or establish a new position in Adverum is by using buy-write option orders (described below). And that is our update on Adverum today.

Option Strategy:

An efficient way to add exposure to Adverum is via a Buy-Write order. Using the December $10 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $7.50 to $7.70 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates considerable downside risk and sets up a solid potential return for its approximate seven-month hold period.

