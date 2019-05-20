Total S.A. Bets On LNG Future

The investment thesis continues to be a long-term approach with an adapted short-term trading solution representing about 30% of your position.

The company's hydrocarbon production during the first quarter averaged 2,946K Boe/d, up from 2,703K Boep/d the same quarter last year.

Total's revenues came in at $51.21 billion (including the excise taxes) or $45.12 billion net, up 3.2% from $49.61 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

The French-based Total S.A. (TOT) belongs to my selected "integrated" oil supermajors. One central component that the company shares with the big-oil group is that it runs operations related to the integration of most aspects of the value-oil chain. Total's market capitalization is similar to BP Plc. (BP).

Total belongs to the group "big oils" also called the "dividend aristocrats" - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP Plc, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Total S.A. is active worldwide. However, unlike Chevron or Exxon Mobil, its presence in the US is quite limited, and the chart below describes Total's oil-equivalent production per region in 1Q'19 (upstream), with Americas representing only 12.7% of the total output of the company:

Patrick de La Chevardiere, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Total has been moving at a very rapid pace in the recent years, continuing to deliver on production growth, cost reduction, portfolio management and capital discipline. One of the highlights marking our progress has been the creation of the new integrated Gas, Renewables & Power or iGRP segment. Effective this year, the LNG business, including the Upstream and Midstream operation, is being reported as part of the iGRP segment so we have provided restated past results, and the current results reflect this new format.

The investment thesis continues to be a long-term approach with an adapted short-term trading solution representing about 30% of your position. TOT is trading in tight correlation with oil and gas prices and will move with the same applied volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of this situation.

Patrick de La Chevardiere, the CFO, said in the conference call:

The group's production hit a new high of more than 2.95 million barrels per day in the first quarter, an increase of 9% year-on-year and 2.4% quarter-on-quarter. In February presentation, we highlight three start-ups that would contribute $3 billion of cash flow in 2019 with Brent at $60 per barrel. And all three, Egina, Kaombo North and South and Icthys, have started and are ramping up now.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

TOTAL S.A. 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 41.18 39.92 43.04 47.35 49.61 52.54 54.22 52.50 51.21 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 36.09 34.48 37.08 41.44 43.29 46.10 48.40 46.31 45.12 Net Income in $ Billion 2.85 2.04 2.72 1.02 2.64 3.72 3.96 1.13 3.04 EBITDA $ Billion 8.46 5.77 7.39 7.71 7.68 9.71 10.34 6.86 9.33 Profit margin % 7.9% 5.9% 7.3% 2.5% 6.1% 8.1% 8.2% 2.4% 6.7% EPS diluted in $/share 1.13 0.79 1.06 0.37 0.99 1.38 1.47 0.40 1.16 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 4.70 4.64 4.36 8.62 2.08 6.25 5.74 10.64 3.63 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 2.68 3.32 3.10 4.66 5.67 3.51 3.35 3.23 2.70 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.02 1.32 1.26 3.95 -3.58 2.73 2.38 7.41 0.93 Total Cash $ Billion 31.50 32.34 31.16 36.58 32.38 30.08 28.81 31.52 28.81 Long term Debt in $ Billion 55.60 54.62 51.43 52.44 55.17 54.02 56.27 53.44 58.30 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.578 0.552 0.543 0.584 0.639 0.716 0.620 0.617 0.592 (€0.66 per share) Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.521 2.578 2.570 2.759 2.636 2.696 2.674 2.637 2.620 Oil Production 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2569 2500 2581 2613 2703 2717 2804 2876 2946 Americas Production in K Boep/d 334 344 357 356 371 401 399 386 373 Global liquid price realized ($/Boe) 37.9 35.5 38.1 43.3 47.3 54.3 55.4 46.9 45.4 (Estimated by Fun Trading)

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $51.21 billion (including excise tax) in 1Q'19

Total's revenues came in at $51.21 billion (including the excise taxes) or $45.12 billion net, up 3.2% from $49.61 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

First-quarter adjusted net operating income was $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion a year ago and $2.0 billion in the previous quarter. Brent averaged ~$63 per barrel in the first quarter compared to ~$69 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Patrick de La Chevardiere said in the conference call:

We reported first quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $2.8 billion or $1.02 per share; debt adjusted cash flow of $6.5 billion, up 15% year-on-year; and very strong organic free cash flow of $3.2 billion, up 18% year-on-year, with a pre-dividend cash flow breakeven below $25 per barrel. We are in line with our February presentations and on track to grow cash flow over the coming quarter progressively as our major projects ramp up.

Average realized liquid price decreased 2% to $58.7. However, global hydrocarbon price achieved in 1Q'19 was approximately $45.4 per Boe (could not find it this quarter in the filing), which is a slight drop sequentially and also compared to 1Q'18 as we can see below:

Net income was $3.04 million, up 15.2% from 2017 or $1.16 per share.

Revenue comparison with the company's peers.

2 - 2019 Guidance

The upstream production is expected to increase by 9% in 2019 compared to 2018. CapEx is expected in the range of $15-16 billion in 2019 and 2020. However, organically, Total will spend $1.5 billion more than it did in 2018, from $12.5 billion to $14 billion.

3 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly ("ttm") is $13.45 billion, and the company is paying about $8.24 billion in dividend annually.

Furthermore, TOT has indicated a share buyback program in February for $5 billion and repurchased 6.2 million shares worth $350 million during first-quarter 2019.

Free cash flow for 1Q'19 was $0.93 billion. TOT is passing the FCF test.

On the conference call, Patrick de La Chevardiere said:

Last year, we set a target to buy back $1 billion of stocks in a $60 per barrel Brent environment, and we bought back $1.5 billion. This year, we have set the target at $1.5 billion, again based on a $60 per barrel environment. And in the first quarter, we bought back $350 million of stocks. Globally, in dollars, we returned 38% of operating cash flow before working capital to shareholders in the first quarter.

Below is the dividend history paid according to Nasdaq.com.

Note: Total's dividend yield is now ~4.4% net.

As I said in my preceding article, Total is an American Deposit Receipt, or ADR, and comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor. Total is not the only one; BP Plc and Shell are similar in this matter.

An American Depositary Receipt, or ADR, is a certificate issued by an American bank that represents a certain number of shares of foreign stock. From the individual investor's perspective, buying and selling ADRs happens the exact same way we buy and sell regular stocks. - Source: The Motley Fool.

France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to U.S. ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield paid.

4 - Net Debt is $29.49 billion (impact of applying the new IFRS 16 standard for leases )

Total cash as of March 31, 2019, was approximately $28.81 billion compared with $32.38 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net debt is now $29.49 billion with a net debt to EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of 0.81x, which is excellent.

Net debt-to-capital ratio was 19.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2019, up from 15.1% in the comparable period of 2018. In the conference call:

A strategic priority for the group is to maintain a strong balance sheet with gearing below 20%, and we are committed to this objective even under the new IFRS rules.

Net debt comparison with Total's peers.

5 - Oil Equivalent Production

Note: The company indicated a $5.7/Boe in Upstream OpEx, a little higher than the $5.5/Boe, due to Maersk Oil in the North Sea, but it is quite negligible. By the way, it is one of the lowest OpEx in the industry.

Total hydrocarbon production during the first quarter averaged 2,946K Boe/d, up from 2,703K Boep/d the same quarter last year. Production increased by 9% from a year ago due to the acquisition of Maersk Oil and the ramp-up of new projects (e.g., Yamal LNG, Moho Nord or Fort Hills).

Reminder: On August 21, 2017, Total acquired Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion in a share and debt transaction. The deal closed on March 8, 2018. Also, the company acquired Engie's LNG assets in July 2018 for $1.5 billion.

Liquids production averaged 1,629K Boe/d, or an increase of ~10%, from the year-ago period. Gas production during the quarter was 7,321 MCf/d, up ~10% year over year.

Total acquired assets worth $669 million this quarter, primarily including the acquisition of 10% interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia's Gydan Peninsula.

Oil equivalent production comparison with Total's peers in 1Q'19.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Total S.A. is a reliable company which ought to be part of your long-term portfolio.

One important takeaway is that the company expects 25% increase in profits this year, and by 2020, it will reach $14 billion, a substantial hike from the current trailing 12-month of about $11 billion. LNG production is expected to jump by 40% in 2019 with eight new project ramp-ups or start-ups.

Total's portfolio of LNG projects is extensive and is still boosting its LNG exposure. In the conference call, the company said:

By 2020, we expect our LNG business to grow to 40 million tonnes a year or 10% of the global market. And the new iGRP segment provides us with a platform to effectively optimize profitability along the entire LNG value chain. The iGRP segment is active in many growing markets.

Finally, earlier this month, the company declared that it has entered into a binding agreement with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's (APC) assets in Africa (Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa) for a consideration of $8.8 billion.

Anadarko's African assets represent nearly 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves, of which 70% is gas.

Technical Analysis

TOT is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $57 (I recommend selling about 15% between $57 and $59 depending on oil prices) and line support at $52.25 (I recommend adding and accumulating between $52.25 and $50, which is a double-bottom potential).

It is paramount to trade/invest TOT in correlation with oil and gas prices.

