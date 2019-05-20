The Dirty Truth

This is a humbling business, and one where the small sample often defines your success more than the voluminous decades of research that back your findings.

“The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” - Winston Churchill

If you don’t have a portion of your portfolio that you absolutely hate, you aren’t diversified. Why? Because you’ll hate the part of your portfolio that isn’t “working” and generating returns. Said differently, if every part of your portfolio is performing, then you have significant correlation risk, i.e. concentration risk.

It's remarkable to me that this dirty truth about investing isn’t talked about in a world where past performance isn’t indicative of future results. There are very few true diversifiers out there, and those that are diversifiers have largely been vilified because the last 10 years have been a story of pure beta and zero alpha. Even Warren Buffett’s performance proves the point that alpha and general outperformance against the S&P 500 has essentially been impossible in the post QE3 world.

In my latest piece on Seeking Alpha titled “Stocks for the Long Run? LOL” – I made three main arguments. The first is that buy and hold is a back test. The second is that buy and hold is subject to severe home bias given that investments outside the US have done absolutely nothing for over a decade. And third is that buy and hold is an inherent prediction that stocks will go up by the time you need to divest. Buy and hold is a strategy that inherently assumes some future path. The problem is that absolutely no one knows if stocks will continue to rise forever in the US simply because history says so. Any investor in overseas markets can attest to that when looking at their own markets.

If you believe that the future is unknowable, and that US markets could enter a prolonged sideways period of nothingness, then the best thing you can do is to diversify that risk by positioning in multiple asset classes and multiple strategies. The idea here is that you get exposure to several different future scenarios through where you’re putting your money. Ray Dalio’s “All Weather Portfolio” purposely isn’t 100% in the S&P 500. Why? Because 500 stocks are not the definition of diversification. Non-correlation is.

Know what the problem is with the All Weather portfolio? Outside of SPY, the dirty truth is that you would absolutely hate owning it because bonds (TLT), gold (GLD), and commodities would have absolutely sucked the life out of your wealth optimism for a decade when looking at that measly 30% position in the S&P 500 (SPY). So yes - if you believe in diversification, you need to hate many parts of your portfolio to protect you against the future of the S&P 500 not being one that favors buy and hold (straight up by the time you need it).

