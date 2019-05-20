Magellan Midstream Partners: Bet On Distribution Growth

The company will be able to reward its unitholders through distribution growth even if the market continues to dislike it.

The company's unit price performance has been very disappointing over the past five years as the market as a whole has not favored MLPs.

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, refined products pipeline master limited partnership Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) gave a presentation at the MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference in Las Vegas. As is usually the case with presentations like this, Magellan devoted a great deal of time and effort towards providing investors with an investment thesis in itself. It did this by discussing its business model and its current position in its industry. In addition, the company discussed a few of its major projects that should serve to stimulate its growth over the next few years. Perhaps curiously, Magellan Midstream did not discuss the broader trends in the industry that naturally play a critical role in any investment thesis, but I will add such insights as needed throughout this article. Overall, though, Magellan Midstream is a very solid and growing pipeline company that has a lot to offer to potential investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners owns and operates the largest network of refined products pipelines in the United States. This network consists of approximately 9,700 miles of pipelines, 53 refined products terminals, and 45 million barrels of storage. This pipeline network covers most of the central United States and connects approximately 50% of the nation's refining capacity.

While the company's refined products pipeline network accounted for about 59% of its 2018 operating profit, it is not the only area in which Magellan Midstream operates. Indeed, Magellan Midstream also operates a fairly substantial network of crude oil pipelines. This network consists of approximately 2,200 miles of pipelines and approximately 33 million barrels of storage. The company's crude oil pipelines primarily serve the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Permian Basin in West Texas:

One of the nice things about both of these businesses is the general business model that the company uses. In both cases, the overwhelming majority of its revenue comes from fee-based contracts in which the company charges its customers a fee for each barrel of refined products or crude oil that moves through its pipelines. These contracts are generally very long term, which provides the company with a fairly stable revenue base. In addition, these contracts typically include a minimum volume guarantee, which means that the customer must send a certain quantity of resources through the network or pay for that minimum quantity regardless of what it actually does send. This effectively means that the company knows in advance the minimum amount of money that it will make off of a given contract. This helps the company's management more accurately project cash flow and plan future expenditures. For our purposes, it also provides the company with a steady and predictable amount of cash flow to support its distribution payments. As we can see here, various fee-based payments account for 91% of the company's revenue:

There is also another advantage to the fact that most of the company's revenues are fee-based in that it insulates Magellan Midstream from commodity price fluctuations. In many cases, commodity prices are the biggest risk that investors face with energy companies as a rapid decline here can be devastating to a company and its unit price. We saw this up close and personal in the latter half of 2014. Thus, the fact that Magellan Midstream has minimal exposure to this risk should help make it easier for investors to sleep at night. With that said, the company does still have 9% of its revenues coming from commodity-related activities, but this is not a high enough percentage to really worry about.

One of the major trends that we have seen in the North American energy markets over the past several years is growing production. The growth of shale drilling, in particular, has truly driven this production growth. As we can see here, every major basin in which crude oil is produced in the continental U.S. is currently producing more oil than it was last year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

We can see this production play out over the longer term too in the two basins that Magellan Midstream services with its crude oil pipelines. First, the venerable Permian Basin:

Source: Energy Information Administration

The same is true in the Niobrara/DJ Basin:

Source: Energy Information Administration

As already discussed, Magellan Midstream's basic business model is collecting a fee for each unit of product that moves through its pipelines or other facilities. As this production growth is rather pointless without a means to get it to the market where it can be sold, we can conclude that the amount of resources moving through pipelines would also increase. This is indeed the case and Magellan Midstream has been able to take advantage of this over time and grow its revenues and cash flows as it expanded its infrastructure to handle greater resource volumes.

Magellan Midstream's unitholders have benefited from this growth over the years through steady increases in the firm's per unit distributions. As we can see here, Magellan Midstream has grown its distribution at a 12% compound annual growth rate since 2001:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

This is a very nice distribution growth rate that easily makes this one of the best companies in the market for dividend growth investors. It also results in some very nice compounding for those that reinvest the distributions. This is nice as the company's unit price performance, particularly over the past five years, has been nothing to write home about:

Given this poor price performance and the fact that the market has been rather unreceptive to master limited partnerships over the past few years, it seems likely that most of our returns in this company will come from the distribution and any growth in it.

Fortunately, it seems likely that Magellan Midstream will be able to continue on its growth trajectory. This is due to the fact that the company is currently working on a number of projects that will expand its infrastructure and thus should have a positive impact on revenues and cash flows. Let us take a look at a few of them.

One of Magellan Midstream's major growth projects right now is the Pasadena Marine Terminal. This is a 50/50 joint venture with Valero Energy (VLO) to construct a 200-acre marine terminal in Pasadena, TX. The primary point of this terminal is to provide a place where ocean-going ships can dock and receive commodities before carrying the crude oil to its destination. In this regard, the project supports the emergence of the United States as an oil-exporting nation.

As I discussed in a previous article, the full project consists of two phases. The first phase consists of the construction of a dock capable of accommodating up to Panamax-sized tankers and approximately one million barrels of storage. This phase came online back in January and we saw it contribute to the company's first quarter 2019 earnings results.

The second phase of this project is much larger. This phase consists of the construction of a dock capable of handling up to Aframax-sized tankers, a three-bay truck rack, and approximately four million barrels of crude oil storage. This phase is expected to come online around the end of the year, so can be expected to make its presence known in the company's results as we head into 2020.

As with most of the company's infrastructure projects, Magellan Midstream managed to secure long-term contracts for the use of this terminal before commencing construction. Considering that Magellan's share of the construction costs is approximately $410 million, this was a good idea since it ensures that the company did not spend all of that money building a terminal that nobody wants to use. It also ensures that the company will be able to generate a positive return on its investment from the moment that the terminal begins operating. In this case, the project has approximately a 9x EBITDA multiple, which is nowhere near as good as some other midstream projects that we see but it is also not terrible.

Another major project that Magellan Midstream is working on is the East Houston-to-Hearne pipeline. This is a 135-mile, 20-inch refined petroleum products pipeline going from East Houston to Hearne, TX:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

The point of this pipeline is to help alleviate some of the bottlenecks that are currently found in the Texas and Midcontinent regions as the pipeline will add approximately 85,000 barrels per day of incremental capacity to the region. As was the case with the Pasadena Marine Terminal, Magellan Midstream secured long-term contracts for the use of this pipeline before investing the approximately $425 million needed to construct it. As before, this effectively guarantees that the company will generate a positive return off of its investment, in this case, the project has an 8x EBITDA multiple. While that is still a bit low compared to what some other pipelines have, it is not at all horrible. This pipeline is expected to come into service in late August so we should see it have an incremental impact on the company's financial performance in the second half of the year.

Magellan Midstream has a few more projects either under construction or in the planning stages so it should be able to continue producing further growth for investors in excess of what these two projects generate. This should have the long-term effect of propelling the company's current 6.52% yield upwards over the next few years. This will allow the company to continue to reward its unitholders even if the share price performance continues to disappoint.

