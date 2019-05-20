Luckin Coffee's IPO Day Surge Hints At Its Large Market Potential In China

The increasing trade tension between China and the US has caused carnage for US listed Chinese ADRs, but Luckin Coffee (LK) was able to surge on its IPO. Priced at $17, the $561 million IPO surged as high as $25.96 before settling at $20.38. While there were many articles about Luckin Coffee in the past week, most merely summarized general information about the company as reported in its IPO prospectus. In this article, I will dive deeper into some of Luckin Coffee's operations to give investors a gauge if this IPO is worth the risk.

For readers who have not looked into Luckin Coffee's general business overview, I will briefly summarize them before crunching its operating numbers. As a newly company, all the information in this article was taken from LK's IPO prospectus.

The IPO size was 33 ADR million shares with an over-allotment of an additional 4.95 million shares. If LK shares do well and hold above the $17 IPO price, it's likely that the over-allotment will be fully exercised. Each ADR represents 8 ordinary shares and there are 1.883 billion ordinary shares post IPO, or about 235.4 million ADR equivalent if fully converted. Thus at $20.38, Luckin Coffee has a market capitalization of approximately $4.8 billion. If we annualized LK's Q1 revenues of $71.3 million, LK is currently trading at 16.8x 2019 revenues. In comparison, Starbucks (SBUX) currently trades at just 3.7x 2019 projected revenues of $26.2 billion. Quite plainly, LK is not cheap and would need to grow its revenues by 100% each year for the next two years to reach SBUX's price to sales ratio.

The good news is China's coffee consumption is expected to double in the next two years. However LK's annualized revenues would need to quadruple to reach similar price to sales metric as Starbucks. Thus Luckin Coffee needs to expand to under-penetrated markets in China or take market share away from SBUX.

It's quite possible Luckin Coffee can grow by expanding to new markets as well as take share away from Starbucks. As of the end of the first quarter, LK operated in just 28 Chinese cities, compared to Starbucks's 141 cities. The company still has a lot of room to grow into markets already penetrated by Starbucks. By the end of this year, Luckin plans to surpass Starbucks in locations with 4850 stores compared to SBUX's planned 4200. This is more than a doubling of its 2370 store count at the end of March 2019. Just from an increased footprint, LK could double its revenue run rate by the end of this year.

Revenues can also increase through higher average selling prices. While Luckin already sells its coffee at a lower 25 RMB (about $3.5 USD) per cup price compared to 35 RMB (about $5 USD) for Starbucks, its revenues generated per cup delivered is currently far less. This is due to aggressive promotions to attract new customers.

For example, to order at Luckin Coffee customers need to download their mobile app since the company does not accept any cash. New app customers get a free beverage. In addition, ongoing promotions include buy 2, get 1 free, and buy 5, get 5 free. Promotions change based on a customer's ordering habits which the company can track through the mobile app and customer database. This is a huge advantage over Starbucks that still currently operates primarily as a typical brick and mortar coffee store. It may shock many consumers in the US, but mobile payment is widespread in China and many retailers do not even accept cash. Starbucks can easily adapt but it's surprising they haven't already despite doing business in China for 20 years.

From LK's segmented revenue figures and beverage cups served, in Q1 2019 the company generated 361 million RMB and served 39.2 million cups, or about 9.2 RMB per cup ($1.33 USD at today's exchange rate). This is far below Luckin's 25 RMB average menu prices due to the promotions they periodically offer customers. This is also the main reason for the company's scary headline losses. In Q1 2019, Luckin posted $71.3 million in revenues but $83.2 million in losses. This alone should scare away most casual investors.

However if we assume at some point after Luckin Coffee has attracted a loyal customer base and increased its brand recognition, promotions would decrease. In a theoretical example, if we assumed they sold at their menu prices in Q1, revenues would have been 1.3 billion RMB and as a result the company would have posted a net income of 202 million RMB (assuming PRC 25% uniform tax rate). This translates to $29.3 USD in net income or $0.12 in EPS. LK's forward PE would be 43 if this theoretical quarterly EPS was annualized. It should be very clear that LK could operate and be fairly profitable if the company settled on selling coffee at menu prices without discounting which would still be on average 28% lower than Starbucks's menu prices. Perhaps due to these potential profitable operating metrics was what led large reputable firms like BlackRock to invest in the company.

It's likely for the rest of this year and even through most of next year, Luckin will remain extremely aggressive in attracting new customers. As a result, the company would unlikely post any profits for at least the next 2-3 quarters or more, dependent entirely on their promotion rates. While the company's extreme discounting may discourage some investors, I believe it is critical because Luckin is starting at a huge disadvantage to its main competitor Starbucks.

I'm sure this may be a big surprise to many Americans, but the Chinese consumer views American products extremely favorably. American products are viewed as higher quality premium products and Chinese consumers who use American products are viewed higher in social circles. If friends or businessmen want to meet for coffee, the vast majority would not even consider Luckin Coffee at this point in time. In informal street polling, Luckin Coffee was viewed by many as an inferior product/brand. However in blind taste tests, Luckin Coffee actually rated higher than Starbucks. From my research, Western coffee drinkers who had experience with Luckin Coffee also tended to agree their coffee was comparable if not better than Starbucks.

For this reason, it is critical for Luckin to promote aggressively to change Chinese consumer opinions. Based on a 54% customer retention rate in 2018, they appear to be succeeding. This rate may not appear high to some, but it is actually high considering those who tried their products for the first time were getting a free product. There might be customers who were not even coffee drinkers but tried Luckin Coffee just because it was free. Another metric showing success is their new customer acquisition costs which dropped from 103.5 RMB to 16.9 RMB in just one year. Adding a new potential repeat customer for less than the price of a non-discounted cup of coffee is a very attractive investment.

Lastly, recent trade tensions with the US could severely change consumer sentiment in China. Chinese consumer sentiment could literally change overnight as shown in the past with the boycott of Korean products due to South Korean's THAAD deployment. Lotte Group, one of South Korean's top 5 conglomerates, saw a 77% decline in their Chinese supermarket revenues following the boycott. This ultimately led the conglomerate to exit China entirely earlier this year, after investing $9.6 billion in the country. Even after the boycott was lifted and relations normalized, Chinese consumer sentiment remained very negative towards Korean products. Luckin Coffee's CFO Reinout Schakel confirmed in a Bloomberg interview last week the company does not have tariff related risks and could actually benefit from shifting consumer sentiment.

The trade situation got exponentially worse last week after President Trump signed an executive order blacklisting Chinese telecom providers, namely targeting Huawei. While the stock market in the US mostly shrugged off this news and Wall Street analysts downplayed the escalation of the trade war, the US targeting specific Chinese companies should be a massive concern for any US investors holding companies that have exposure to China. What happened with the Korean boycotts could easily be repeated with US brands and products as the trade war directly impacts the Chinese consumer's pocket, unlike the Korean THAAD issue which was merely political. For these reasons, I wrote about how Starbucks was especially vulnerable.

In conclusion, there's still a lot of execution risks for Luckin Coffee. It's still a new company and for the foreseeable future will likely continue to post large headline losses. Valuations today are not cheap either and the company would need to grow close to 100% annually for the next couple of years to grow into current valuations at the company's current operating metric. If the company can continue to build its brand and attract new customers to a point where large promotions are no longer necessary to maintain its sales, Luckin could easily post earnings that justify its $17 IPO pricing. If US China trade tensions push LK shares back to or below its IPO pricing, it might be worth a gamble for growth oriented investors with a two plus year time horizon.

