Micron Technology: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum

We should realize that there is nothing good coming out of the impact of the embargo on all parties involved. As part of the “Tit for Tat” response to the ongoing trade war against China, the US Commerce Department placed Huawei, China state-owned Telecom Company, on an "Entity List" that bans US suppliers from selling components or parts to the Chinese telecom without government approval. Additionally, President Trump signed an executive order that prohibits U.S. telecoms from buying foreign-made equipment that's deemed a risk to national security, laying the groundwork to effectively stop US telecoms from using Huawei equipment on their networks. While these two moves are designed to cripple Huawei’s U.S. 5G operating activities, the interest is on Huawei’s largest U.S. supplier, Micron Technology (MU) which has 13% revenue exposure. Specifically, in this post, I aimed to estimate the impact of the ban on Micron’s stock price.

Micron's China Revenue Exposure

Since the U.S. ban to sell telecom components works practically like the embargo, the revenue impact is both direct and immediate. As for the magnitude of the exposure, depending on the political interpretation of foreign-based companies and the risk they impose on national security, the entire 73% of Micron’s Asia revenue can be at risk (Table 1). For this reason, I identified all Micron’s Asia customers in Table 1A and Table 1B from Bloomberg’s Supply Chain Database

Micron’s “level 1” customers include Huawei (13%) and ZTE (0.71%) whose revenue is either already lost or at serious risk because of the ban. Micron’s China “Level 2” five customers contributing 3.44% revenue are the next potential ones on the U.S. blacklist since Huawei can easily buy U.S. components through these companies, as “white gloves.” Given the close economic and geographical relationship between China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, it is conceivable that the same reasoning for Level 2 China customers can apply to these “Level 3” companies. Level 3 customers contribute 12.94% to Micron’s revenue. In other words, Micron is vulnerable at multiple levels since it has revenue exposure from Huawei and ZTE (-13.71%), China (-3.44%) and Greater China region (-12.94%).

From Revenue Losses to Stock Price Losses

The easy task is to identify the revenue exposure because it is on record. However, the more elusive one is to convert revenue changes to stock price changes. For that, I rely on a stock valuation model that relates company revenue to the stock price, since it is Micron’s revenue at stake. If a stock is valued based on its price to sales multiple, simple algebra will show that the % change in stock price can be approximated by the % change in revenue and the % change in price multiple:

% change stock price = % change in Sales + % change in P/S

Since the P/S multiple depends on future revenue growth, so the % change in P/S needs to be first estimated with the expected change in revenue growth. For Micron’s case, Figure 3 illustrates a clear positively correlated relationship between P/S and revenue growth rate. Specifically, for every 1% change in revenue growth rate will reduce the P/S ratio by 0.4.

To show how to use the valuation model as outlined, for example, if a company’s revenue growth is expected to increase by 10% and P/S will also increase by 4% as a result, the stock price will increase by 14% in total because of the revenue growth. As Micron is expected to lose 13.71% for the loss of Huawei and ZTE, adding the associated loss on P/S (-2.78%), Micron’s stock is expected to decline by -16.49% (Table 2). Similarly, if the ban applies to other China firms, the stock will drop another 4%. If Taiwan and Hong Kong are also on the embargo list, there will be another 15.5% loss on the stock.

Chapter 4?

By now, Micron investors should have been used to their China connection. From UMC’s lawsuit to ban Micron’s China sales, the recent 25% U.S. import tariffs, to the potential embargo to Huawei, both Micron’s revenue and gross margin are negatively and significantly affected. As semi stocks have been the poster child of the U.S./China trade dispute, Micron is the poster child of the semi China exposure. As a result, Micron’s stock has reacted most violently to the common trade war news. At this point, there is at least a 16% downside for Micron’s stock to react to the most recent ban to Huawei and maybe more for further development. Micron’s stockholders should not have the illusion that the new ban for Huawei will simply go away like what happened to ZTE in 2018. As China has yet to respond to the U.S. most recent move, they should be prepared to lose more China customers like Huawei to come.

The real bad news is that, at the end of the movie “John Mack: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum,” when John was asked, “John, Are you pissed?” John Wick replied, “Yes.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.