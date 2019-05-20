Zebra Technologies To Acquire Profitect For Retail Analytics Tech

With the acquisition, Zebra adds a capable retailer data gathering and interface system to its Enterprise Asset Intelligence solution.

Profitect has developed a modular system to help improve retailer and CPG firm sales and inventory management.

Zebra Technologies said it will acquire Profitect for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) has announced an agreement to acquire Profitect for an undisclosed sum.

Profitect has developed an analytics software solution for retail and consumer product goods companies.

With the deal, Zebra bolsters its Enterprise Asset Intelligence system to help retailers increase sales and reduce inventory mismatch via its mobile-connected monitoring and resolution module suite.

Target Company

Burlington, MA-based Profitect was founded in 2007 to assist retailers and CPG companies to produce better results.

The system aims to augment or replace existing business intelligence and exception-based reporting tools with modules that help firms monitor and resolve areas of their business for improvement.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Guy Yehiav, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was and was previously VP Sales & Strategy at Oracle.

Below is a brief overview video of Profitect’s solution:

Source: Adam Haight

Profitect’s primary offerings include:

Sales & EBR

Inventory

Mobile Field Application

Logistics

DC Operations

Planning & Buying

Marketing

Onmi-Channel

Investors have invested at least $14.5 million and include Genesis Partners, Cedar Fund, Zebra Technologies, and others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insights, the retail analytics market size is expected to reach $13 billion by 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth include the need for omnichannel insights, retailers seeking to attract both new customers while retaining existing customers, and an increased demand for customized software solutions.

Major competitive vendors that provide retail analytics software include:

HCL (OTCPK:HCTHY)

IBM (IBM)

Manthan Systems

BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions

Fractal Analytics

SAP (SAP)

SAS Institute

Teradata (TDC)

1010Data

Datalogic (OTC:DLGCF)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Zebra didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K.

Management expects the transaction to be ‘immaterial to sales and profitability in the near term’. It will fund the purchase with a combination of cash and debt.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 30, 2019, Zebra had $61 million in cash and equivalents and $3.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.6 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 30, 2019, was $27 million.

In the past 12 months, ZBRA’s stock price has risen 13.62%, dropping significantly from its 52-week high, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

All earnings surprises in the past 12 months have been positive, leading me to wonder if management is deliberately engineering positive surprises:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been stable after a drop in 2018:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Zebra is acquiring Profitect to expand the range of its service offerings beyond just automatic data capture.

As Zebra CEO Anders Gustafsson stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Profitect expands our relevancy deeper and wider in global retail operations while advancing our software capabilities to make our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision even more accessible. We have had a strong relationship with Profitect for the past five years through Zebra Ventures, and we are excited to take our strategic investment to the next level by welcoming the Profitect team to the Zebra family.

Integration risk should be minimal since the firms already had an existing relationship, albeit a strategic investment-based relationship.

The deal makes strategic sense, even if it won’t move the stock price in the near term. The addition of Profitect’s machine learning and prescriptive analytic solutions to Zebra’s Savanna data platform should provide customers with a value-added solution set.

The Profitect solution not only provides for sales growth but also improves supply chain inefficiencies, assortment discrepancies, with suggestions delivered to mobile devices for faster resolution.

The deal is scheduled to close by June 30.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.