Speculative Ideas For Frontier Communications

However FTR is free cash flow positive and having eliminated the dividends has gained some flexibility. Bankruptcy fears appear to be excessive.

FTR has scary amount of debt and is hemorrhaging customers. The market is scared of imminent bankruptcy, which will wipe out common equity and damage unsecured debt holders.

“Three great forces rule the world: stupidity, fear and greed.”

― @RealDonaldTrump (Just kidding, it was actually Albert Einstein even though it sounds very Trumpian).

They’re also the forces that direct marketers, politicians, speculators and copywriters have been well aware of for years. That’s because they are powerful emotions that, when used properly, drive the general public to take action with great stupidity.

A very important point in the stock market is to understand that fear is a much, much, stronger emotion than greed. Initially it is the greed factor that forces investors to participate in a stock such as the high yielding instruments we are discussing today. These are the investors that lose the most amount of money by being the late buyers. To add salt to injury, they hold on to the asset as it suffers the post-bubble collapse. Eventually fear takes over logic, as they become extremely worried about the extent of their losses and, therefore, sell at the lowest possible levels. Last in, Last out. While there is no quantitative measure, fear can be 3 to 6 time’s stronger emotion than greed. This can be observed empirically when markets climb much more slowly in a bull market and decline much faster in a bear market.

The Black Cloud

Frontier Communications Corp. (FTR) has to be one of the most hated stock in the market. Its stock investors have given up the ghost. Its fundamental metrics and technical charts are abysmal. Debt to Equity ratio is around 11 and the company has not made a profit since 2015. Dividend is now history.

It’s sucked in hordes of widows, orphans and yield seeking retirees over the years and then spat them out like spent chewing gum. I was one of them and have lost some money. The stock which was at one time trading at a split adjusted $250 is now <$2. Both S&P (now CFRA) and Morningstar were rating the stock, 5 star only a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, the only people still investing in this thing now seem to be dead-enders, gamblers, quants and vultures.

Source: Morningstar.com

FTR bond investors are also highly distressed. Bonds are rated as CCC+ (speculative) with the 2026 bonds yielding 24%.

Source: finra-markets.morningstar.com

Source: Chart by Author

The Silver Lining

But enough of the gloom & doom. Let us look at the silver lining and see if there is opportunity going forward.

Price to Sales, Price to Book and Price to Operating Cash Flow ratios are scraping zero and saying the patient is almost dead. However I do see the fellow walking around. A little scruffy & untidy no doubt, but generally seems okay.

Source: Gurufocus.com

The company says in its recent communication that debt maturities are manageable "near term" (I am assuming 2022) and it will generate $575 to 675 million in operating free cash flow (Operating Cash Flow less Capex) this year.

Source: Company Presentation

The Opportunity

No doubt you are aware of Warren Buffett famous words in his, 2004 annual letter to shareholders “And if they insist on trying to time their participation in equities, they should try to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful”. Well we want to greedy without being suicidal. Frontier’s main problem is debt and given the tenor of upcoming bond maturities and the operating cash flow the day of reckoning should not come before 2022 when $2.706 Billion must be repaid. Of course you can buy the stock here and try to time it (difficult) or better buy some of the near term bonds and hold to maturity. The 2021 bonds are yielding 18 to 20%, which I beleive have a very favourable risk/reward given the free cash flow.

In its 10K, Frontier states that, “as of December 31, 2018, we were in compliance with all of the covenants under our indentures and the credit agreements”. Note that I have not analyzed the covenants contained in the debt instruments and am going by my analysis of the operating free cash flow given below which appears to be adequate to maintain the debt over the next two to three years.

Also another way of being greedy is to sell fear, i.e., write puts. For example FTR Jan 2020 $2 Puts were selling for $0.65 last Friday. Basically you will be collecting a 50% annualized premium for insuring that the stock will not be lower by 17-Jan 2020. You will only lose money if the stock price goes below $1.27 before expiry. Chances of the stock going to zero before expiry, next January, are quite low.

It is interesting to note that the famous quant fund Renaissance Technologies LLC. has been accumulating FTR. Renaissance operates in a secret mathematical black box so it's hard to know the logic behind their purchases, by their long term record is unrivalled.

Source: Gurufocus.com

I hope the above gives you some ideas for profitable speculation at the Frontier.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.