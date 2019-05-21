In Search Of The Ultimate SWAN

When our money is on the line, the vast majority of us are, indeed, the faint of heart.

In case you don’t know, when I speak of SWANs – real estate investment trusts (REITs) or otherwise – I’m talking about a very specific kind of stock.

A very special kind of stock.

Before you go rolling your eyes or any such thing, relax. I’m not going to get melodramatic and call this category’s contents anything fancy like “stocks of lore.” Nor will you catch me labeling them “the holy grail of stocks” or some such nonsense.

This type of investment isn’t anything as rare as that. And I don’t want you thinking you can’t fill up a healthy chunk of your portfolio with such assets should you so wish.

So no, you don’t have to go on any mythological quests to discover or uncover a nice number of SWANs. Which, for the record, stands for the kind of positions that help you Sleep Well At Night.

Now, naturally, you’re not going to sleep well at night if your portfolio is heavy on high-risk, high-reward investments. Nothing against holding onto a few of those kinds of assets here and there – in theory, at least – but a portfolio full of them is not for the faint of heart.

And when our money is on the line, the vast majority of us are, indeed, the faint of heart. So unless you’re a professional gambler and/or have an unlimited amount of money to pull from - your chances of being able to ride out that kind of volatility are way too small to play around with.

Trust me on this.

That’s why SWANs are such nice investing entities. They’re safe. They’re sound. They’re tried. They’re true. As such, when you buy into them, you know where your portfolio is going, when, and how.

Isn’t that kind of security worth searching for?

Digging Deeper

That’s SWANs in general though: The kinds of companies that are properly prepared for good times and bad times.

They’re not fair-weather friends. They’re going to stay true to their own established integrity and the trust their shareholders place in them to keep their profits steady and their dividend payouts stable. Regardless.

Sounds nice, right? And, again, there are plenty of these positions out there to find.

No, they don’t exactly grow on trees. And yes, there are many more non-SWANs than there are SWANs. However, they’re still out there waiting for you to invest in if you’re only willing to look.

Then again, this article isn’t titled, “In Search of Any Old Swan.” We named it “In Search of the Ultimate SWAN” for a reason.

We don’t just want to talk about common examples today. We’re talking about the best of the best.

And that, my investing friends, does require a bit more work.

So while we’re still not in search of the Holy Grail, a temple full of treasure, or any lost arks… You might want to pull on your khaki pants all the same.

While you’re at it, sling on your gun belt. Make sure your bullwhip is secured to your hip, and fit your fedora snugly atop of your head.

Because we’re going on a treasure hunt, Indiana Jones style.

X marks the spot. Right?

Don’t Worry if You Hate Snakes

Not to dissuade you at all, but don’t forget that Indiana Jones was actually a doctor.

No really. Remember how many times Short Round, Indy’s little-kid sidekick in Temple of Doom, called him that throughout the movie?

“Dr. Jones! Dr. Jones!”

To be precise, his full name, complete with title, was Dr. Henry Walton Jones. But regardless of whether you call him that (unlikely) or Indiana, he’s still had his doctorate in archaeology.

At least I’m assuming it’s in archaeology. He was teaching archaeology class at a university in The Last Crusade, after all. Though now that I think about it, it has been a while since I watched those movies…

Regardless, he’s got an advanced degree in something and plenty of experience in doing what he does. That, a daring outlook on life, a willingness to beat the odds, and a little bit of luck (or, perhaps, a lot of it) are why Indiana Jones is Indiana Jones.

On the plus side, we don’t need much in the way of luck on this particular quest. The odds are in our favor, and I don’t foresee us coming across any snakes (or Nazis) along the way.

It’s only that high level of education (self-taught or otherwise), experience, and time that we need in order to unearth our ultimate SWAN.

So how deeply have you delved into the markets to understand how they tick? And how many hours are you willing to put into hacking through the jungle foliage in order to find this prize portfolio pick?

I don’t know about you, but it definitely took me some time to discover what I’ve discovered… all of which, I’m proud to report, was worth it in the end.

Here’s what I uncovered.

Photo Source

Screening for SWANs

One of the best ways to screen for SWANs is to consult our “intelligent REIT lab” – which can be accessed by marketplace members weekly – to obtain the very best companies to own. Back in December, I wrote an article titled, My Top 10 Sleep Well At Night REITs For 2019, in which I explained,

“By investing in the most defensive names, and by preparing for the next market disruption, investors can see a portfolio and decide if it’s low risk or high risk.”

I added that, “to narrow down the top 10 SWANs, I used a variety of metrics and... relied heavily on dividend safety and growth potential.” Furthermore, recognizing that market disruption can lead to outperformance, I admitted that certain “REITs offer deep value and/or catalysts that support my 'sleep well at night' objectives.”

Looking at the actual list, you can see there have been some really good performers during the first quarter, a bad performer and a disappointing performer:

To be clear, we recognize that all REITs operate within different categories. And we acknowledge that this means some of these REITs experience more volatility than others.

But one of the primary reasons we maintain strict diversification is to avoid disruption that could lead to principal losses. The No. 1 objective for our SWAN setup is to protect principal at all costs. And by practicing consistent diversification, we’re able to lower volatility and get great nights' sleep.”

You can see above that Tanger Outlets (SKT) and Simon Property (SPG) have under performed year-to-date. But we’re maintaining their SWAN statuses anyway, recognizing that, eventually, the market will respond favorable to these “best-in-class” landlords.

Both have very disciplined capital markets practices, which have led to very safe and secure payout ratios.

As you look at the graphic above, remember that a low payout ratio means a REIT has ample free cash flow to manage the “retail cycle” without jeopardizing their dividend payments. In which case, our two under performers are doing just fine.

This is a critical part of the SWAN blueprint and assures me that, regardless of market disruptions, these two REITs are likely to grow their dividends (albeit modestly) as promised.

Now let’s examine the growth forecast for each of these 10 SWANs to determine their potential for outsized performance.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see in the chart above... CyrusOne (CONE) is forecasted to grow FFO/share by 11% in both 2020 and 2021. As such, although it said it wasn't increasing its dividend in 2019, we're maintaining a "Strong Buy." (See our upgrade article here.)

In April, I explained that CONE was a “high-conviction data center REIT pick due in large part to the potential value of the company in years to come…" Backing that idea up was this point: "To help generate growth in 2019, CyrusOne expects to invest $400 million of the capex budget into E.U. and U.K. projects, helping the company to become more competitive with other powerhouse data players.”

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) and Tanger Outlets are the only two on the list with predicted negative growth. However, as you also can see, both are predicted to accelerate growth in 2021. And we will continue to pay close attention to their fundamentals in order to validate the pathway to profits.

(We recently provided marketplace readers with a deep dive on Ventas.)

Keep Screening for the Ultimate SWAN

Although we’re comfortable with the Top 10 SWANs on the list, we decided to dig deeper for the “ultimate" SWAN to buy. This then prompted us to create another “top 10 list” so we could filter out the best one.

Here’s the new contenders:

As you can see, all these picks are “in the green,” returning an average of 15.8% year-to-date. By comparison, the previous list of 10 SWANs returned 15.5%.

The reason why we didn't include many of them in that first round was because of valuation. In short, they were expensive at the time.

However, in order to generate our ultimate SWAN today, we thought it would be valuable to screen for 20 names instead of 10, using our price targets compared with the current price:

But wait on more moment... because, in order for us to pick the “ultimate SWAN,” we must first select the REIT that's growing like a weed. Valuation is certainly part of the equation, but growth is critical to a proper total return thesis.

Our SWAN champion has to be able to deliver a safe and reliable dividend along with robust price appreciation.

As I said above, I’m quite confident that Tanger and Simon will eventually generate strong returns, but only after this current cycle has died down. There will be more store closures, and we need to identify the ones best suited to coming out ahead, much like Charles Darwin’s survival of the fittest observations.

Physicians Realty (DOC), for one, looks attractive. But its earnings forecast is weaker than many of the other SWANs. Whereas STAG (STAG) and Kimco (KIM) also have enjoyed nice runs year-to-date.

The one name that jumps out the most is CyrusOne. While shares have returned over 21% year-to-date, its low payout ratio (55%) and double-digit earnings forecast in 2020 and 2021 suggest it could generate the most impressive earnings.

We've found that using fundamental analysis to select stocks increases our chances for generating optimal results. So while several of the SWANs on the list have struggled in the past, we believe our two biggest risk mitigation tools – those would be diversification and dollar cost averaging – will allow us to deliver the most predictable and less volatile profits.

When it comes to investing, there’s no reason to be too cute, which means that investors should never chase yield. Instead, our practices should be time-tested and centered around “intelligent REIT investing.”

As Ben Graham remarked,

The word "intelligent" in our title will be used throughout the book in its common and dictionary sense as meaning “endowed with the capacity for knowledge and understanding.”

So, based on our thoughtful and intelligent analysis, we consider CyrusOne to be the official Ultimate SWAN pick... while still recognizing that we have 19 other SWANs on our list that have returned a collective average of 15.66% year-to-date.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and its only purposes are to assist with research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE, DOC, KIM, SKT, SPG, STAG, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.