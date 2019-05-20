Brexit Hasn't Happened,, But It's Still The Major Determinant Of Sterling Value And Of The FTSE100

Given the foreign currency exposure of the FTSE100 (UKX), that type or even existence of Brexit is also a major determinant of the index.

As I pointed out in December 2018, the type of Brexit deal is still the major determinant of the GBP/USD rate.

Brexit should have happened on March 29, it didn't and whether it will is unknown.

I have to admit to bias here, I used to work for Nigel Farage as press secretary - I cannot be said to be indifferent on the subject of Brexit. But leaving such prejudices aside, we are interested in matters investment. The how and the when - even the whether - of Brexit is currently the major determinant of the sterling exchange rate (USD).

As I put it back in December:

If the United Kingdom leaves without a negotiated deal then the country will revert to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms. This will mean it faces the same tariff barriers as any random country out there. Rather worse in fact, as many have already negotiated partial exemptions in trade deals, exemptions that will not be available to British exports. The way that markets -- this is the larger idea here, economic markets, not merely financial ones -- is that if a country faces a deterioration in its terms of trade then the currency will fall. It's rather a self-balancing act, as so many markets are. British exports will now face tariff barriers of some x or y percent, barriers they did not face before. The currency will then fall to balance this. The net price of exports -- on average, always upon average -- to those foreign buyers behind those tariff walls won't change.

That's half the economic theory. To which we can and should add the other half:

Further, as we all know, markets are forward looking. If the exchange rate is going to be lower in the future then it will fall now as people pre-empt what we already know is going to happen. Which is where our reading of the political tea-leaves comes in. For there's a range of exit options out there. Roughly in order, not leaving is one end of said spectrum. It could be that the system as a whole takes fright at the very idea of leaving the EU's warm embrace and decides not to do it at all. Note that the pound has already fallen as a result of the referendum. For this brings into play the possibility that we really might leave on those WTO terms and thus some pre-emption has happened. If we don't in fact leave then the pound will rise to reverse this. There's the possibility that some deal will be cobbled together meaning that the UK stays in the Single Market or the customs union. This would mean no tariff barriers again and the pound would again rise from where it is.

All of which is rather to just set the scene. From the newspaper we get this:

In early Friday trading the pound had edged down against the dollar to hit a fresh low of $1.2780, a level last seen in mid-February. In March it had traded almost at $1.34. Against the euro nine consecutive days of sterling falls represented the longest unbroken slide since the start of the century, according to Bloomberg. Traders' optimism that the UK will agree a softer exit from the EU is fading fast, explains London Capital Group's Jasper Lawler. Given the Tories sharp losses in the polls and the Brexit party's dominance in polling for European elections, a hard-line Brexiteer Prime Minister is becoming more likely. The overriding fear for currency traders is that this means that a hard no deal Brexit is back on the table as an option.

That major determinant of sterling's value is exactly as predicted - predictions and assumptions about the whether and the form of Brexit. The more likely it is to happen, the "harder" it is if it does, the lower sterling becomes. For us as investors - speculators is better here as a word perhaps - the strategy is obvious. Reading those tea leaves about how Brexit is going to play out means we can position ourselves. If we think that a no-deal Brexit will, in fact, happen, then go short, if that Remain will win the day, then long the currency.

So far, all just rather as predicted and "I told you so" is always so satisfying.

However, there's another point here. Some 75% of the revenue of the companies in the FTSE100 (UKX) is in non-sterling. This is because that index isn't, in fact, of the major UK companies. It's of the major companies listed in the UK. This is a rather different thing. There are a number of companies there - Antofagasta (ANTO:LN or OTCPK:ANFGY:US) one that springs immediately to mind - which have absolutely no operations in the UK domestic economy at all. Sure, they trade a lot on the London Metals Exchange - the company is a copper producer in Chile - but even that's usually done in USD. There are several other such companies, and many, many more whose major operations are outside the sterling area.

What this means is that as sterling falls, the FTSE100 - all other things being equal - rises. For the profits made from those foreign operations are made in non-sterling, those profits are then worth more in sterling as the currency falls.

There is thus a second way to place bets upon - or to profit from - Brexit. Which is to play with FTSE100 options instead of currency markets. Some of us are just happier in equity and indices rather than currencies.

The same moves apply of course. The harder Brexit looks, the higher FTSE100 will go. This is counterintuitive. We might think that Brexit will harm the UK economy. Which is why sterling falls when more think that Brexit will happen. Further, that the less customs union, or single market, there is, the closer to WTO terms the arrangements are, then the worse for the UK economy. Which is why sterling falls again. But the FTSE100 isn't a measure of the British economy nor its performance, it's, as above, firms listed in London. The vast majority of revenues are from outside the UK. Therefore, the index rises, the more likely a hard Brexit appears.

Even the FTSE250, the next index down, is still 50% foreign revenues.

So, if you want to be able to speculate upon Brexit and aren't comfortable with currency markets, the FTSE100 index is the next best market to look at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.