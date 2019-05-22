Boeing Stalls

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of April. You can read the March report here.

What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space, and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader inside in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also will put a value on the cancellations.

Orders in April

Figure 1: Orders Boeing April 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month, Boeing received a total of four orders valued at ~$200 million after discounts:

An unidentified customer ordered four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Four orders for the Boeing 737-700 and 35 Boeing 737-800s previously listed with AWAS are now listed with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, which acquired AWAS in 2017.

Sberbank Leasing, China Eastern Airlines and Bank of Communications Leasing were identified as customers for one Boeing 737-800 each.

Four orders for the Boeing 737 MAX from Boeing Capital Corporation related to the collapse of Jet Airways were officially cancelled. These were subsequently taken up by an unidentified customer, which also cancelled four orders bringing the total contractual cancellations to eight units.

UPS was revealed as the customer for 4 Boeing 767-300Fs.

China Southern Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Boeing 777-300ER.

Year-over-year gross order inflow decreased by 74 units to four units. The three- and five-year averages for April are 39 and 45 net sales, respectively. For April, the net order inflow was -4 orders. We are seeing that Boeing’s ability to book orders has been dented, partially also because at this point booking sales is not the company’s utmost priority and for airlines there's no reason to finalize orders at this stage. Cancellations increased by eight units as Boeing Capital Corporation sold slots for four aircraft to the unidentified customer, which subsequently cancelled four other slots.

If we look at the data for the first four months of 2019 and compare it to previous years, we observed that Boeing's order tally is now negative for the year at -119 units indicating that were more cancellations than orders while last year Boeing still had 268 net orders. This significant decline in order activity is driven by Boeing customer Jet Airways ceasing operations and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Deliveries in April

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing April 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

In April, the company delivered 23 aircraft, a decrease of 54 units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered nine Boeing 737 aircraft. The deliveries were far lower than the production rate of 52 aircraft per month impacted by the delivery stop for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747-8F, in line with the low rate production of six aircraft per year.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 767 aircraft, which was to be expected after the delivery of six aircraft in the previous month.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 777-300ERs, falling short of the average delivery rate of 3.5 aircraft per month.

Boeing delivered 12 Boeing 787 aircraft, falling short of the production rate of 14 aircraft per month.

If you thought March deliveries were bad, April will shock even more. The delivery numbers are bad, there's no other way to describe it. Obviously, this is caused by the lack of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries, but also due to lower 767, 777 and 787 deliveries. Lower wide body deliveries likely are the result of Boeing pushing out more aircraft at the end of the quarter, leaving less aircraft to be delivered at the start of the subsequent quarter. This is a practice that we have previously also observed.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expected book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. With the recent problems with the MAX, we no longer are expecting a strong order year for Boeing.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In April, Boeing booked four gross orders while delivering 23 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 0.2. In terms of value, this ratio was 0.1 driven by low order inflow and a bigger share of more expensive wide body deliveries. Incorporating cancellations, things look worse with -4 orders for the month and 23 deliveries, which gives a net book-to-bill of -0.2 and -0.1 in terms of value.

For the first four months, we are looking at a gross book-to-bill of 0.6 and .8 in terms of value. The net figures, however, also reflect the big cancellation that the jet maker had to add to its books: -0.7 when looking at the units and ~0 when looking at the value (meaning that the net value added to the books was close to zero and way smaller than the delivery value).

Conclusion

April was a bad month for Boeing. For good reasons, the deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX were halted in March and this was visible in the delivery profile in April. Additionally, the start of the quarter tends to be weak as Boeing deliveries peak in the last month of the quarter leaving less aircraft to be pushed out to customers in the previous quarter.

At the start of the year, expectations were high for Boeing regarding order inflow and deliveries. All of that is gone now and Boeing is in crisis mode, where orders and deliveries only matter to a certain degree and rebuilding trust in Boeing, its people and products has the highest priority.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.