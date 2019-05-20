Pfizer: A 3.5% Yield, But Lyrica's Patent Loss Keeps Me From Buying

Thesis

As far as big pharma stocks go, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is one that is usually considered a safe and conservative one to own. In fact, I used to own Pfizer until the Great Recession when the company cut its dividend. However, the current yield of ~3.5% and nine years of dividend growth led me to reevaluate the stock.

Pfizer released solid Q1 2019 earnings. Company-wide revenues increased 2% to $13,118M on a year-over-year basis. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) increased 9% to $0.68 in Q1 2019 from $0.59 in Q1 2018. Furthermore, the pipeline has improved with numerous therapies in Phase II trials and Phase III clinical trials. However, the company also has risk in that Lyrica is coming off-patent protection and some of these new drugs may not succeed. An examination of the stock accounting for the loss of revenue indicates that it is fairly valued. Hence, investors should probably wait for a better entry point of ~$35-36 per share or about 10% less than the current price.

Overview of Pfizer

Pfizer is a global pharmaceutical company that focuses on prescription drugs and vaccines. Pfizer now reports in three business segments that are Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group or Biopharma, Upjohn, and Consumer Healthcare. Biopharma includes the old Innovative Health businesses as well as the new Hospital business unit and contract manufacturing, Pfizer CentreOne. Top products include Eliquis, Ibrance, Prevnar 13, Enebrel (international), Chantix, Sutent, and Xeljanz. Upjohn sells off-patent branded and generic medicines including Lyrica, Lipitor, Norvasc, Viagra, and Celebrex. Consumer Healthcare is the over-the-counter business. Pfizer has a new CEO who took the reins at start of 2019. The company has revenue of over $52B and a market capitalization of ~$230B.

Important Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Products

Source: pfizer.com

Pfizer's Future Growth And Drug Pipeline

Pfizer's future growth is a function of its pipeline. The pipeline is, in turn, a function of organic R&D and acquisitions. Currently, Pfizer has a robust pipeline with particular strengths in oncology, inflammation & immunology, and rare diseases. This includes 34 projects in Phase 1, 30 projects in Phase 2, and 23 projects in Phase 3 trials. The company had ten recent registration in the three aforesaid areas in the U.S. and EU. The chart below shows the details of the drugs from Phase 2 trials through registration in the areas of oncology, inflammation & immunology, vaccines, rare disease, internal medicine, and hospital.

Snapshot of Pfizer's Pipeline Through Registration in Five Areas

Source: Pfizer First Quarter 2019 Earnings Teleconference Presentation

Furthermore, Pfizer sees up to 15 potential blockbusters (sales > $1B) approved by 2022 in the areas of oncology, inflammation & immunology, vaccines, rare diseases, and internal medicine. Note that two of the projected 15 blockbusters have been discontinued since early 2019, which is part of the normal attrition process. However, even if only half make it forward, then this level of R&D productivity is greater than 2005-2010 when only two blockbusters were brought to market and 2011-2016 when five blockbusters were brought to market.

Pfizer's Potential Blockbuster Drugs Out To 2022

Source: Pfizer First Quarter 2019 Earnings Teleconference Presentation

Pfizer is also adding to its pipeline through acquisitions. The company recently acquired Therachon Holding AG for up to $810M to add to its rare disease pipeline. The payment includes $370M upfront and another $470M contingent upon milestones. Specifically, Pfizer acquired candidate TA-46 for a type of short-limbed dwarfism called achondroplasia. The drug has completed Phase 1 studies and has already received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and EMA. Pfizer also recently took a stake in Vivet Therapeutics, a French gene therapy company. Pfizer has the option of buying the whole company upon completion of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 study of VTX-801. VTX-801 is a gene therapy to treat patients with Wilson's disease.

Pfizer Has Risks Due to Expiration of Patents, Especially Lyrica

Pfizer has risks related to patent expirations, loss of patents through litigation and regulatory approvals. This is much like any other large science-based pharma company. Saying that, Pfizer has the scale, experience, and expertise to navigate these risks. Pfizer's blockbuster, Viagra, came off-patent in the U.S. in 2017. Looking forward, Lyrica's main patents will expire in 2019-2020. Lyrica sales are now slowing due to destocking in anticipation of generic competition. Notably, Pfizer is now reporting Lyrica in the Upjohn business segment. Lyrica is a major blockbuster for Pfizer with over $5B in global sales in 2018. This dollar amount is only behind the vaccine Prevnar 13. Notably, Pfizer also lost a patent fight in the U.K. that may cost it several hundred million dollars.

Pfizer will still have some sales of Lyrica after the patents expire, but, clearly, it will be a fraction of current sales due to lower pricing and generic competition. The main risk though is, can Pfizer's current pipeline and recent registrations replace Lyrica's global sales? Even if we assume that Pfizer loses $4.5B in sales, it represents about 8-9% of total sales in 2018 for the company. It is unlikely that the new drugs will have that much immediate revenue as most take several years to build revenue. However, the expected drop of revenue from Lyrica will be rapid as generics enter the market and pricing decreases.

Pfizer's Valuation

Now let's examine Pfizer's current valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and my expected 2019 EPS (GAAP) of $1.98, the company's current stock price is overvalued. Note that this is ~6% higher than diluted GAAP EPS of $1.87 in 2018. We make the assumption that double-digit growth rates for Eliqus, Ibrance, Prevnar13, and Xlejanz continue. But there are revenue losses for Lyrica from mid-2019 offset by gains from new drugs coming to market.

Assuming a P/E ratio of 19.0, which is slightly below the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $37.66. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 18.0 (bearish) and 19.0 (bullish), I obtain a fair valuation range of $35.68 and $39.64. At the closing stock price on May 17, 2019, of $41.47, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 105% and 116% of estimated fair value. The market is likely pricing Pfizer higher than expected due to the robust pipeline.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio Bearish Base Bullish 18.0 19.0 20.0 Estimated Value $35.68 $37.66 $39.64 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 116% 110% 105%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts On Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the largest biopharma companies in the world. As such, it has the scale and resources to perform the R&D, regulatory approvals, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing to bring new drugs to market. However, Pfizer, like most large biopharma companies, has risks associated with patent loss that leads to a rapid drop off in revenue. There are many bullish analyses resulting from expectations of the current pipeline. But I do not believe that these analyses have adequately accounted for the loss of revenue from Lyrica. In any case, I am not a buyer at the current price.

