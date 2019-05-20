Bonds Overvalued Compared To Stocks

When it comes to discerning the underlying long-term health of the economy and the overall financial market, the bond market is invaluable. Indeed, every major financial crisis or recession of the last several years was signaled in advance by rising Treasury yields, as well as rising credit spreads. In this report we’ll examine the current bond market in light of growing concerns over the soundness of the U.S. economy. I’ll show that from top to bottom, the bond market confirms that a recession is highly unlikely in 2019 and that long-term investors should continue to favor equities over debt instruments based on a relative yield comparison.

Wall Street’s overriding fear of an all-out trade war between the U.S. and China has put upward pressure on government bond prices (and downward pressure on yields). As has been the case in the years since the 2008 credit crisis, whenever investors detect even a hint of instability in the global economy they turn to the safety of U.S. Treasuries. And right now it’s plainly evident that for many investors, safe-havens like U.S. Treasury bonds are preferred over stocks.

The latest move into T-bonds is clearly reflected by the rising trend in the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH). Since last year’s stock market slide, Treasury bonds have been in almost constant demand as retail investors never completely trusted the January-April rally in the S&P 500 Index. A look at the TLH chart below shows that whenever equity market volatility has spiked, the first inclination of investors has been to run to the perceived safety of bonds.

Source: BigCharts

But are investors right to favor T-bonds over stocks? When evaluating the desirability of government bonds as a long-term investment, it’s imperative to compare the prevailing yields of bonds with the earnings yields for stocks. This simple exercise will reveal which of the two major assets is likely to attract the most attention from institutional buyers and professional investors. When we do a yield comparison we find that the most recent yield on the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Note Index is 2.39%. Shown below is a long-term graph of the 10-year yield for illustration purposes.

Source: BigCharts

Now compare the 10-year Treasury yield with the reported earnings yield for the S&P 500 (minus the CPI inflation rate) and you’ll see that it’s currently 3.5% (below). Thus, the S&P yield compares quite favorably with the prevailing yields on U.S. Treasuries and it makes holding stocks from a long-term investor’s perspective more attractive than government bonds. Historically, whenever the earnings yield exceeds bond yields for an extended period it serves as an inducement to “smart money” investors whose collective buying tends to move the market. In turn this provides the equity market’s long-term trend with an added support. Only in those cases when the 10-year bond yield exceeds the S&P 500 yield do investors have a serious case for re-evaluating the long-term attractiveness of equities. Currently, however, this isn’t the case. Source: Yardeni Research

Liquidity is an important prerequisite for both a healthy stock market and a strong economy. Consequently, any serious analysis of the economy should include an evaluation of credit spreads. The fact that money is plentiful can be seen in the following graph of the ICE BofAML U.S. Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread, which is an excellent measure of financial market liquidity. It has served quite well as a barometer of potential danger faced by the financial market, including immediately prior to the 2008 crash and also in the energy bond crisis of 2015. Source: St. Louis Fed

As reflected in the above graph, credit spreads have pulled back sharply from the previous peak earlier this year which followed the 20% slide in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in late 2018. Credit spreads also suggest there are no major liquidity concerns or problems in the credit market right now. Thus, the overriding message of this particular credit spread is that there’s nothing to fear in the way of an economic recession. Since credit spreads are useful for signifying the advent of bear markets, the above indicator provides investors with no reason to liquidate long-term equity holdings.

A case can also be made that the recent T-bond rally is overdone and is due for a “correction” soon. Market participants have largely ignored the vibrant nature of the U.S. economy this year. The latest spate of economic headlines has shown that improvements continue to be made in terms of consumer confidence (which recently jumped to a 15-year high) and labor market strength, as the unemployment rate recently fell to a 50-year low. The strong labor market argues that current Treasury yields are too low and will have to rise at some point later this year to account for the economy’s latent strength.

Source: CNBC

Treasury bonds remain in a position of immediate-term strength, as confirmed by the 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) mentioned above. TLH remains above the rising 50-day moving average as of this writing, which suggests that bond buyers have the upper hand for now. However, I would urge investors to keep in mind that the longer-term trend for Treasury prices is technically bearish after Treasury yields bottomed in 2012. Despite the upward tilt of bond prices since April, I anticipate the rally in TLH to encounter strong resistance at some point in the next few weeks. I further expect that TLH will ultimately break below its widely-watched 50-day moving average to confirm a reversal of the bond market strength this spring.

Investors would do well to remember that U.S. corporate profits and revenues are still rising, while the economy is still expanding. These two major fundamental factors emphatically argue in favor of higher Treasury yields (and lower bond prices) from a longer-term perspective. With liquidity in the U.S. financial system still plentiful and credit spreads near multi-year lows, recession isn’t likely to occur anytime soon. Accordingly, I recommend that long-term investors remain underweight bonds and allocate most of their portfolio to U.S. equities, which have more long-term upside potential than Treasuries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.