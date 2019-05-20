Pfizer Nabs Regulatory Approval For Tafamidis, An FDA First Is Achieved

Pfizer (PFE) was able to obtain FDA approval for its drugs by the name of Vyndaqel and Vyndamax (tafamidis) to treat patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. This is a good approval for the company because it has given itself a great opportunity to target a space with no competition for a few years. However, there are several competitors that have already received approval for a disease closely similar to ATTR-CM. This remains as a major risk to potential sales for both Vyndaqel and Vyndamax.

FDA Approval Puts Company In Good Position

The FDA approvals of Vyndaqel (tafamidis meglumine) and Vyndamax (tafamidis) is good news for patients with cardiomyopathy of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM). ATTR-CM is a rare and fatal disease. The problem is that when the disease occurs, it causes deposits of amyloid protein fibrils to build up on the left ventricle of the heart. In addition, the left ventricle of the heart becomes stiff and is not able to pump out blood effectively. This is a major issue because the left ventricle is the main pumping chamber of the heart. It is also important to put this approval into another perspective. This disease has two types as noted above. There is hereditary ATTR-CM and then wild-type ATTR-CM. The hereditary version of ATTR-CM is characterized with a mutation of the transthyretin gene. That's what causes fibrils to build up in the heart. It's also important to note that this type of ATTR-CM can be passed down to family members. The wild-type ATTR-CM, on the other hand, can't be passed down to a family member. In addition, there is no mutation that occurs in this type of ATTR-CM. The FDA approval for both drugs was on the basis of a phase 3 study. In this study, it was shown that patients treated with tafamidis had achieved statistically significant improvements over placebo in two measures. The first of which is all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations of drug compared to placebo over a 30-month period. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p=0.0006. The second of which was all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalization of 30%. This was also met with statistical significance as well.

Potential Competitors

There are several potential competitors that may take shape in the future but not for the time being. These competitors could possibly be Alnylam (ALNY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with partner Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA). Alnylam has already received approval for its drug ONPATTRO to treat patients with hATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN). Then, Ionis has its drug, known as TEGSEDI to treat the very same patient population as Alnylam's drug. However, Pfizer received approval for ATTR-CM or Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy. That means, for the time being, Pfizer will be in a space of its own. That's the good news, but the bad news is that Alnylam is looking to develop its drug to treat patients with ATTR-CM as well. If it is successful, it is likely that ONPATTRO could become a major competitor to tafamidis. A good thing that Pfizer has going for itself is the price of its drug for ATTR-CM. Its list price to treat this patient population is $225,000 per year. On the other hand, the current pricing for TEGSEDI and ONPATTRO are much higher. For instance, both of these drugs are priced around $450,000 per patient per year. That means even if rivals make it to market, they will have to compete against Pfizer by reducing the price of their drugs. Unless they are able to obtain superior efficacy over Pfizer's drug.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of Vyndaqel and Vyndamax for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy is very good news for Pfizer. That's because, for the time being, it will have the whole market to itself. Analysts estimate that the drugs could generate about $2 billion in peak sales for this indication. A lot will depend on marketing and educating patients about the disease. That's because there are only about 100,000 patients in the United States with ATTR-CM. That means Pfizer will have to be able to educate patients in order for them to even know they have the disease. That's one major risk that could cost the company sales for these drugs. Another risk involves potential competitors in the coming years. Alnylam is already exploring its drug ONPATTRO in a study for patients with ATTR-CM. In the coming years, this drug and possibly others could pose a major risk to Pfizer's drugs. For now, Pfizer has the ATTR-CM market all to itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.