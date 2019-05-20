Del Frisco's Restaurant Group: Looking Like A Buyout

News mid-day of a $9 per share potential buyout has sent shares soaring over 30% from $4.75 to as high as $6.50 during trading on May 20th.

Transformation acquisition was completely botched with regards to financing the buyout of Barteca which is the catalyst for the share decline.

I believe a buyout of DFRG (DFRG) could be announced any day and thus I will expedite this review of why shares were trading so low and why a buyout is extremely likely. Today's rumors are worth reading here and here to gain a quick understanding of what is moving the stock so aggressively.

DFRG shares traded hands for almost $16 per share in early 2018 prior to announcing a major acquisition. DFRG announced the company was acquiring Barteca restaurant group for $325M. With ~20M shares outstanding that time DFRG had an EV of ~$350M itself (minimal debt of ~$25M prior to the acquisition). Obviously a $325M acquisition for a company with an EV of just $350M is a large, and risky, acquisition.

The idea behind the acquisition was fantastic. DFRG is best known for its Del Friscos Double Eagle and Grille steakhouses. These are high-end restaurants with Double Eagle being among the highest end brands in the US with an average check of over $120 and an average volume per restaurant of just under $14M annually.

Barteca featured two growth concepts, Bartaco and Barcelona, featuring Mexican and Spanish cuisine respectively in the fast casual dining space. Bartaco has an average check of $23 and Barcelona has an average check of $34.

The rationale for the acquisition is found here and is laid out very logically. If I told you that Barteca was the #2 restaurant growth concept, behind only Shake Shak (SHAK), and that DFRG purchased the company for just over 10x its annualized EBITDA run rate for 2018 you would say that is a deal. The above is the reality as seen in the presentation on the acquisition.

Where the wheels fall off is that the company failed to properly secure financing before rushing into the acquisition. Enter a hedge fund, Engaged Capital, who provides a scathing rebuke of DFRG while taking a 10% position at an average price of $6.80 per share. The argument from Engaged Capital, more reality than argument, was that DFRG destroyed shareholder value as the company secured expensive debt (over $300M at almost 9% interest) and also issued significant amounts of stock at $8 per share to fund the acquisition. Keep in mind that the stock was trading at $16 before the acquisition and that DFRG itself was in the open market buying back stock within the last 12 months at prices from $13 to almost $20 per share.

The acquisition financing was an unmitigated disaster. Engaged pounced on the opportunity and took a stake while agitating for a sale.

DFRG initially responded with a poison pill provision and within 3 months dropped the provision. At the same time, DFRG and Engaged entered into a cooperation agreement that saw Engaged place a nominee on the Board. Engaged agreed to a standstill provision, whereby they would support the company, through the 2019 annual meeting to be held on May 30th. That meeting is 10 days away and "coincidentally" we are now getting rumors of a buyout. Shares had plummeted to under $5 and it is likely that Engaged will be immediately and publicly agitating for change if a sale of the company does not materialize.

At the same time as Engaged taking a position there has been another fund, Armistice Capital, that amassed a stake approaching almost 20% of the shares outstanding. Armistice has continue to make open market purchases as recently as last week. Armistice carries a basis that appears to be just over $8 per share thanks to continuing to average down.

Two activist funds control almost 30% of the shares, and have owned those shares for less than 12 months, at prices of just under $7 per share and just over $8 per share respectively.

Why A Buyout Is Likely

A quick scan of the message boards and Twitter reveals a complete lack of information regarding DFRG and its valuation. The company has a small following, had a market cap of $160M as of this past week, and in general is below the radar of most investors. Here is why a buyout could and should happen with a price of at least $9 per share:

Valuation: DFRG has ~$350M in Debt as of the end of Q1 2019. With just over 33M shares outstanding a $9 price per share gives an equity value of ~$300M. The Enterprise Value would then equate to $650M. DFRG has provided guidance for $58-66M of adjusted EBITDA in FY 2019. That EBITDA valuation at the top end of the guidance would equate to a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple. This is well within, and in many cases below, the multiple paid in other recent restaurant acquisitions. Earnings: DFRG had 53 restaurants open at the end of Q1 2018 with 15 of those being from a practically worthless brand called Sullivan's (which the company sold for $32M in 2018). As of Q1 2019 the company has 78 restaurants open as a result of organic growth and the Barteca acquisition. There are significant cost drags from these new store openings that are accounted for in the EBITDA guidance for 2019. As an example, the company notes that its Double Eagle and Bartaco brands saw a 500bps Restaurant level EBITDA drag in Q1 2019 from new restaurants. These new restaurants have a ramp up period before meeting their full earnings potential. Additionally, the company was guiding to most of the $10M of synergies from the Barteca acquisition not fully impacting financials until 2020 or 2021. The company just this past week identified another $5M of synergies, or savings, from G&A cost cutting. If you take the midpoint of the 2019 EBITDA guidance ($62M) and add additional earnings from synergies ($15M) and the drag from new stores (500bps on $70M in Q1 revenue alone from Double Eagle and Bartaco = $3.5M) you see that the true run-rate EBITDA is closer to $80M ($62M + $15M + $3.5M). At almost $80M in EBITDA and a $650M EV DFRG now begins to look like a steal at only an 8.1x multiple. Scale & Growth: Every company needs scale. Scale equals the ability to drive G&A leverage and to have additional buying power on the input side of the business. All companies also need growth. Organic growth in the restaurant industry is hard to come by. The most valuable growing brands, like a Shake Shak, have business models that can provide both organic growth and new store growth. Barteca saw a CAGR unit count growth rate of almost 25% a year from 2014 to 2017 and over a 30% Revenue CAGR over that same time period. DFRG provides potential acquirers significant scale, a best in class brand at the high-end, and a growth machine at the more affordable restaurant end of the spectrum. Private Equity: Private equity has been gobbling up restaurants through M&A. There are numerous reasons and the two most important are as follows: There is significant cash looking to be placed in the PE world and the restaurant space is ripe for consolidation. According to Duff and Phelps, take-private acquisitions since 2016 have caused public restaurant listings to decline by more than 20% to just 43 companies in late 2018. This Duff and Phelps articles provides context on the number of acquisitions, primarily by private equity, in the last 18 months. Note that EBTIDA multiples paid are often over 15x Potential Acquirers: It could realistically be a significant number of companies. The size of the deal is relatively small considering that almost 50% of the EV would come from debt being assumed. The cash or stock required to purchase DFRG at $9 per share would only be $300M and make this affordable for a wide swath of companies. That debt can either be paid off or refinanced by a well capitalized company. DFRG paid pay day lending rates of 9%. A PE buyer could earn a 9% return on equity just by paying off the high rate debt from DFRG. The rumored companies today include Darden (DRI), Ruth's Chris (RUTH), and Landry's. While all of those companies make sense, now that a price has been leaked, it will be possible for a PE firm to swoop in and potentially create a small bidding war.

The Final Take-Away

I say where there is smoke there is fire. The company is for sale, we have buyout rumors, 30% of the shares are controlled by two hedge funds, and we have an annual meeting coming up on May 30th that would end the standstill agreement with one of the hedge funds. That hedge fund (Engaged), that is effectively an insider and could be privy to inside knowledge has not bought in the open market. The other fund, Armistice, has continued to grow its stake having acquired ~2M of their ~6.4M over the last 5 months. There have been zero insider purchases from management or the Board even though shares fell almost 75% from their level prior to the Barteca acquisition. This group of insiders can't buy if they have inside knowledge and also can't stop an acquisition because their ownership stake is so low. This same group was also very active previously buying shares prior to the Barteca acquisition (ouchy!).

I would not be surprised to wake up in the next 10 days and see DFRG sold in full or in pieces. The beauty of this is we have a pretty good idea that Barteca is worth $325M because that is what DFRG just paid for it less than a year ago and the company has continued to add restaurants (i.e, grow the business and create value). The Double Eagle and Grille brands were valued at over $300M, based on the prior market cap before the Barteca buyout. In its activist letter, Engaged noted that they believe the Barteca acquisition was defensive because DFRG was potentially about to be acquired by another company. Again based on the price prior to the Barteca buyout this would have given the existing DFRG brands a value of likely over $350M assuming a modest takeover premium.

Expecting a $9 to $10 per share takeout, which is a steal, and stinks for long term investors. But for those short term investors like the funds that now almost control DFRG this could be a quick pay day. With a short interest that has exploded from 1M shares to 20% of all shares in the last 6 months this could be fun to watch and lucrative at the same time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.