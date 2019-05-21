Omega Healthcare: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

The Ugly: Despite the continued weakness in fundamentals, the stock has shot up to the upside - leading to a questionable risk-to-reward going forward.

The Bad: Tenants are still struggling, the FFO is bleeding and the dividend is at risk of a cut.

Co-produced with Samuel Smith for High Yield Landlord.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is one of the most debated stocks on Seeking Alpha. Up until the beginning of 2015, the stock was doing very well. However, since then, the stock price fell precipitously as problems with tenants began to surface, eventually leading to a dividend growth halt within a few years and fears that a dividend cut was imminent. Recently, however, shares have recovered much of their losses thanks to stabilizing cash flows and no dividend cut thus far. Still, however, risks remain due to ongoing tenant issues and the risks associated with the uncertain public pay dynamic of skilled nursing facilities.

Bulls argue that the issues are only temporary and that a sector recovery is on its way. OHI’s management has the experience and the resources necessary to navigate current issues and sustain its dividend until the sector turns for the better

Bears claim that the rebounding share price has come in spite of continued lackluster performance and ongoing troubles with some of its tenants. Therefore, the shares are overvalued and are not pricing in the very real risk of a dividend cut.

We believe that both consensus opinions are likely to be wrong as we are not overly bullish or bearish. Investors are rarely driven by logic; but rather by emotions. We believe that numerous biases including overconfidence, confirmation, status quo and optimism, are at work here and distorting the views of investors.

Recognizing that the thinking of investors is easily distorted by biases, we make an active effort into remaining as objective as possible as we consider a new investment in OHI in 2019. We skip the fancy charts that show future upward trajectories for the sector as well as the company’s past achievements (on the bull side); ignore the senior nursing apocalypse headline and impending dividend cut declarations (on the bear side), and do our best to forget our previous views of the company (fight biases) to focus on the present and analyze the hard facts only.

Below, we discuss the good, the bad and the ugly, and conclude with our investment decision in the end.

The Good

The good attributes of OHI are no secret to anyone familiar with this name:

Track record: OHI is a battle-tested REIT that has managed to increase or sustain its dividend in each year since 2003 (and recently put together a streak of raising its dividend for 22 consecutive quarters). That’s 15 years of dividend growth – making it a Dividend Achiever and well on its way towards becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. Needless to say, investors who got in around the turn of the century and remained patient have earned very strong returns with material appreciation and dividends.

Sector tailwinds: OHI has a seasoned management team that has invested thousands of hours researching demographic and market trends with the aid of top consulting firms, giving them confidence that the worst is past and that the positive momentum will return this year and beyond, leading to consistent growth through much of the next decade. While any management team can hire consulting firms to put together some numbers to paint a pretty picture about their future, the apparent depth of this study as well as (and more importantly) the track record of Omega's management team given their track record and experience (leading the company successfully through far more challenging conditions about two decades ago and giving them access to the best decision making data in the industry), lend them considerable credibility. Additionally, Omega owns another invaluable advantage: its financial and property positioning. By possessing the most SNF operator relationships and geographically diverse properties, OHI enjoys significant economies of scale and network competitive advantages over smaller competitors.

Strong balance sheet: The company also has plenty of liquidity due to its strong balance sheet flexibility (no major maturities for the next decade). This leaves OHI not only well-positioned to ride out the current storm while dedicating significant resources to sustaining the dividend but is also able to capitalize on the down cycle to emerge stronger than before by capturing good properties from smaller and weaker competitors. Management has already moved to capitalize on this trend by acquiring MedEquities (MRT) (though some argue they overpaid) and more action could be on the way. In the meantime, Omega is leveraging its connections to improve its portfolio by disposing of weaker assets, creating further flexibility on the balance sheet to fund the dividend and future acquisitions.

Potentially attractive valuation: assuming that the company manages to turn around its struggling tenants and the assets remain sustainable cash cows, then the company can provide solid returns from its 7.1% dividend yield alone. If the company can return to its dividend growing ways, the total return potential is in the double-digits accompanied by a defensive business model and experienced, proven management, making it a highly attractive entry point.

At this point, everyone is aware of these positive attributes and we surely do not underestimate the bull argument for OHI. From the surface it looks like an ideal high-yield real estate opportunity that we would target at High Yield Landlord, so it certainly piqued our interest.

The Bad

While the good side is generally the focus on Seeking Alpha, it's important to recognize that the market is not totally stupid, and a stock does not yield over 7% without some real risks and concerns. With OHI, we identify several flaws that harm its investment appeal:

Management still hasn’t stabilized AFFO: Despite earlier claims that 2019 would see a return of positive momentum, OHI’s management is still guiding for lower AFFO in 2019.

OHI continues to make concessions to top tenants: Management has already made concessions to several of its top 10 tenants and three more significant tenants (Signature, Daybreak, and Fundamental Healthcare) are in trouble, signaling that more concessions are quite possibly on the way. Genesis (GEN) also continues to struggle mightily as its operating metrics and balance sheet are too ugly for comfort that it can continue meeting its obligations until the much hyped “silver wave” hits.

The Skilled Nursing Facility industry continues to struggle: Occupancy rates continue to decline and patients continue to shift from Medicare to Managed Medicare and Medicaid, crimping margins. As a result, SNF operators are witnessing declining profitability to the point of struggling to meet their obligations.

The Dividend is barely being covered: The dividend is taking up basically all of funds available for distribution in 2019, leaving management minimal margin of safety. If any one of its struggling tenants cracks under pressure this year, the dividend is in big trouble.

These are all significant issues that materially reduce the investment appeal of OHI, but the worst is yet to come.

The Ugly

So far, we have presented the good and the bad of OHI. Overall, based on this information, we believe that OHI’s properties have a relatively poor near-term outlook and the dividend is at risk; but at the right price, it could still make a decent investment given the quality of management and the brighter long-term outlook for the SNF industry.

However, that is where things turn ugly for our investment thesis on OHI. The valuation has clearly become disconnected from the reality of its underlying properties.

Despite AFFO continuing to stagnate and/or decline over the past several years while the dividend has gotten increasingly risky due to deteriorating tenant fundamentals, the share price has rebounded back towards its previous highs as if everything had been resolved. Since the beginning of 2018, shares have returned a whopping 53.74% despite basically no AFFO or dividend growth to speak of.

That means that shares now trade at the upper end of their historical valuation range despite the company being at one of its riskiest points from an operational and dividend sustainability perspective in years.

Clearly, investors have bought the bull thesis being preached by management without taking a deeper look at what is actually going on in the properties themselves. As a result, should the very possible scenario of more tenant concessions take place, the dividend may well be cut. If this scenario plays out, look out below.

It wasn’t that long ago (April 2018) that shares traded around the $25 level when fears of rising interest rates combined with fears of a dividend cut were at their peak in the marketplace. If the dividend actually gets cut, shares could fall even lower and investors could face losses of up to 50% on current principal.

Bottom Line: Our Stance for 2019 and Beyond

If management manages to limp through the next year or two without having to enact a dividend cut and the silver wave finally hits in force, improving the sector fundamentals, the total returns will likely be solid (in the 10%-12% annualized range), but not spectacular given the current pricing.

However, if even one more tenant of any significance requires concessions or goes bankrupt altogether over the next year or two, OHI will likely have no choice but to cut its dividend which will lead to significant downside.

I therefore do not know how to rate this stock. I would not short it at the current price and yield, but I would certainly not buy it either given that the downside is at least as great as the upside potential from a risk-reward perspective. Whether you rate it a buy or sell (or even Strong Buy for some) I do not really care, but we must be honest about the risks. This is NOT a “sleep well at night” (SWAN*) – stock; and certainly not a REIT for the average retiree looking for dependable long-term income from a defensive investment.

OHI is a speculative company with a high risk / moderately high reward outlook for aggressive investors and I believe that the risk-to-reward is negatively asymmetrical in the long run, but anything can happen in the short run.

Better Opportunities Elsewhere

Don’t let your “status-quo” and “optimism” bias dictate your thinking. A strong track record means very little if the entire market forces have shifted. The outlook for OHI is very challenging and I see no reason to own it when you could buy other REITs that are better positioned at even lower prices.

As an example, grocery-store anchored shopping center REITs are today enjoying same-store NOI growth, FFO per share growth and have a more sustainable path ahead. Yet many of them trade at comparable valuations and even higher dividend yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.