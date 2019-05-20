Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) CEO Scott Mahoney on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Scott Mahoney - Chief Executive Officer

On the call today we will be hearing from Taronis CEO, Scott Mahoney. Mr. Mahoney will give an overview of Taronis activities in the first quarter of 2019 as well as the company's plans for the remainder of 2019. At the conclusion of today's call, Mr. Mahoney will be taking a few questions.

Before we begin, let me take a moment to note that on this conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

With that out of the way, let me turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Mahoney.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you, Matt and thank you to all of those listening to this call today. In my discussion I will provide you with an update on our first quarter financial performance, our near-term business plans and their planned technology initiatives for the remainder of 2019. With that said, let’s turn our attention to our first quarter financial performance.

Our revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $4.9 million compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 188%. Much of this growth was a result of the series of acquisitions that were initiated beginning at the end of the first quarter 2018 and continued against the first quarter of this year. We expect the revenues derived from these deals to have a significant influence in our near-term revenue growth for several more quarters. This is also not just a serial acquisition success story. Our organic growth in sales of previously acquired operations has also continued to accelerate and is performing very well.

As an example, Complete Welding of San Diego averaged 40% higher sales 1 year after ownership. Green Arc in East Texas averaged 30% higher sales in the first quarter of this year after 1 year of ownership. Trico, which was already exceptionally well run was very large was up more than 10%. Complete Welding of Los Angeles and Tyler Welders Supply, our two largest acquisitions to-date, both grew 10% year-over-year in their very first month under our management. Our team is developing an excellent track record growing our businesses under our leadership. With this success, we are now focused on eliminating redundant operating expenses, streamlining our infrastructure costs and maximizing the profit from our new fab scale.

Our gross income also increased significantly during the first quarter to $2.2 million as compared to $400,000 in the first quarter of 2018. This is a 450% increase from the first quarter in 2018 and yet it was probably due to acquisitions. As previously discussed, it was also due to gross margin improvements. Our gross margins improved from 35.3% in the first quarter of 2018 to 45.5% in the first quarter of 2019. In fact, our gross margins improved each month throughout the quarter and we believe we can continue to make further improvements in the coming months. Part of this improvement in gross margins was due to the benefit of stronger buying power and economies of scale. In many instances, our national buying power has now made us a very large client for many of our key supply vendor relationships. As a result, we have been systematically working to improve pricing in terms as we buy at scale. We also anticipate this gross margin improvement trend may continue as we leverage economies of scale as well as increased sales of higher margin MagneGas metal cutting fuel products. As we covert acetylene and propylene users to our MagneGas product, our margins on that products can be 3x to 4x more profitable. Over the next 12 to 18 months, this could add an additional $75,000 to $100,000 in monthly profitability without any further revenue growth.

We also expect to see further improvement specifically in our Florida market, where our bulk fill had plant gas operations are just now coming online. The new fill plant could impact our bottom line by more than 100,000 per month as soon as June. We also believe this fill plant will let us compete from many larger customers that we could not support without this needed infrastructure. We estimate there is as much as 2 million incremental business that we can compete for in the Tampa market alone with our new capabilities. We look forward to seeing how our sales team is able to capitalize on this development going forward.

Next, we turn our attention to expenses. Excluding all stock compensation expenses, including vendors paid with stock competition, our operating expenses increased from $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The largest contributing factor to the increase in expenses was payroll as our employee base increased from 47 people at the end of March 2018 to 137 people today. Also contributing to higher operating expenses in the first quarter were increased occupancy costs due to our expanded retail operations. We also recognized a $3.1 million one-time expense for retirement of the Series C convertible preferred stock during the first quarter. While this is a very expensive step for the company, it was a mission-critical decision made to avoid catastrophic dilution for all shareholders.

Fortunately, the convertible preferred instrument is fully retired and we believe we have gradually moved towards being able to source new capital at increasingly favorable terms since that vehicle was retired. In order to better compare our changes in expenses over time, we would like to compare our cash expenses as a percentage of revenues. In the first quarter of 2018, our cash operating expenses were 225% of sales. In 2019, our cash expenses were 121% of sales even without the benefit of excluding a large amount of non-recurring expenses that I am about to discuss. We should recognize that there has been very significant progress in our path to profitability in our most recent quarter.

Now, outside of our normal recurring expenses, Taronis incurred a series of non-recurring expenses in the first quarter of 2019 related to acquisitions, capital markets transactions and several international expansion initiatives. We were busy and this activity was expensive, but well worth it. In total, approximately $1.4 million in non-recurring legal, consulting, advisory and critical integration expenses were incurred in the period. It’s very important to recognize that little to none of these expenses are expected to be incurred going forward and operating expenses should decrease significantly in the second quarter of 2019. If these expenses are excluded, our ongoing operating expenses were $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, its recurring expenses represented 83% of our revenues for the period. This improvement is more apparent when we look at the monthly improvements made during the first quarter of 2019 when expenses decreased to only 62% of sales in March.

What that basically means that in March, our business was able to afford all of its expenses with margins for profitability. We are bringing out cost of our business quickly and we see a clear path to profitability. It’s also important to note that pro forma sales for the 2019 first quarter would have been much higher at the 2019 acquisitions been completed on the first day of the quarter. Pro forma sales would have been in excess to $6 million and with only payroll and a few other occupancy cost increased in correlation to added sales. As a result, we can anticipate that profitability may continue to improve in the next few quarters as we get past all the recent integration and transaction expenses incurred.

Next, I would like to shift our focus to our outlook for the rest of the year. Based on our current scale of operations, we believe our business is now operating very close to breakeven from an EBITDA prospective. We reduced our operating expenses throughout the first quarter and have maintained strict expense control into the second quarter. As a result, we are increasingly confident in the company’s ability to generate free cash flow in the coming quarters. Our internal organic growth target is 20% annual revenue growth. We believe we have adequate infrastructure and personnel to accomplish this to the foreseeable future. We will look to selectively augment our staff in key growth markets as well as to the expanded marketing of our proprietary fuel products. We also believe that we have the capital resources on hand to accomplish our organic growth goals for the year. We expect this assessment will become increasingly apparent to shareholders as we execute our business plan throughout the reminder of the year.

Next, I would like to shift to our international outlook. Our consolidated retail growth strategy is not solely based on domestic markets, but also identifying international growth opportunities. In 2018, a significant amount of time and effort was spent on market research determining the ideal location for a new MagneGas plant in Europe. We ultimately selected Amsterdam as our European pilot for launch and recently identified a specific location within the port for our site. We intend to move forward permitting for the site over the next 3 months and help to initiate scalable operations in the third quarter. We believe the Netherlands represents the compelling test case for the European market.

First, two of the largest ports in Europe, Amsterdam and Rotterdam are located there. In addition, Hamburg in Germany and Antwerp in Belgium, which in addition to the Netherlands ports represents 4 of the 5 largest ports in Europe are all able to be served initially from this one location. We also see the Netherlands itself as the scalable attractive market within a very dense geographic footprint. We estimate that Dutch metal cutting fuels market is approximately $150 million and that all of our potential customers located within the addressable market, maybe serviced from our selected site in Amsterdam. This means that we can scale officially in one location with a minimized need for capital and personnel investment.

To accomplish this, we intend to retrofit one of our existing mobile gasification units for immediate deployment. Local permitting partners that can facilitate our compliance procedures have already been identified and we have initiated independent gas analysis in Germany in order to comply with what is called the reach certification process. This would permit us to sell our MagneGas products across all of the European Union once our certification is complete. This would also be useful for European Union expansion beyond 2019 as several of the key perspective clients that we are speaking with in Amsterdam also have meaningful operations in other port locations across Europe.

Lastly, we have identified a perspective industrial gas products distributor that may serve as a critical partner in the Netherlands. This distributor is one of the largest independent gas distributors in the region and has expressed a very strong interest in partnering with Taronis as we launch our operations. Securing a role for them would enable our team to focus almost entirely on marketing our products and trying to build key relationships with leading consumers of metal cutting fuels as well as the daily production of our gas products themselves. Virtually all other key roles will be outsourced thereby keeping our staffing cost to a minimum.

Outside the Netherlands, we are also in the process of finalizing a similar expansion plan in the Persian Gulf. Significant progress has been made in discussions with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding now the Arab Emirates in particular. Multiple demonstrations for some of the largest consumers of metal cutting fuels in the region have already been conducted and our products have been very well received. We are focused on finalizing a form of our operational launch and currently evaluating the role of a potential joint venture partner and how we can work together to grow the market. We believe our zero water footprint production process from MagneGas is a very compelling solution for all desert economies and this may prove to be a critical differentiating factor in terms of government involvement and support for our technology and their products. Our goal is to have an operational footprint in the GCC within 6 to 12 months.

Lastly, we are actively in discussions with the licensing of our technology in sale of gasification units in select markets, including several of the desert economies discussed herein. While we do not have a binding agreement in place, the nature of the counterparties we have engaged with suggest that if we reach definitive initial agreement, they have the capacity to scale their operations and acquire a significant quantity of our gas units to meet their country’s needs. All of these growth opportunities could provide high margin supplemental cash flows to support our long-term domestic growth strategy. We believe these opportunities have a reasonable probability of success and are navigating a clear path to implement these initiatives with little to no capital deployment.

Lastly, I would like to touch upon our 2019 technology outlook. We have made excellent progress in our gasification technology during the first quarter of 2019. Most importantly, we completed our ethanol study and formalized our supply chain agreement with Catalent, a global medical manufacturing company that is now our provider of ethanol waste products for our gas product. We are in the process switching our production model to use their ethanol as our primary feedstock and this is expected to provide meaningful cost savings for the production of our MagneGas products going forward. We also made significant progress on our emerging waste energy applications with our fourth generation gasification process. We recently began project with the Welding Institute in Cambridge and we expect them to play a key role in this process. Their interest in participating was driven by the technology’s potential to decrease our fuel production costs by up to 80%. If we are successful in this endeavor, we will have unmatched pricing power relative to acetylene and propylene products as well as to be able to explore micro-grid electric power generation concepts. It would directly compete with today’s bio-fuels and liquid natural gas power production plants.

Lastly, our water technology business is advancing as planned. We have successfully completed an efficacy study in conjunction with Dr. Sven Kranz from Florida State University validating our ability to help solve the toxic cyanobacteria crisis in Florida. We leveraged this study to recently win our first pilot program with one of the leading municipalities in Florida dealing with this issue. We will be providing additional details in the near-term as we look to launch this pilot in the second quarter of 2019. We also made meaningful progress in our USDA and North Carolina projects, which utilize our patented agricultural waste sterilization technology. We are in the final phase of our USDA grant funded project on a dairy farm in Florida, which is expected to end in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, our potential pilot location for our waste services model in North Carolina was identified and we secured a lease for the projects. We intend to provide a comprehensive update on this front in the coming weeks as we finalized our facility documents and commenced the permanent permitting process.

Finally, we are also extremely excited about our newest potential acquisition. As we announced earlier today, we executed a letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in the water conservation technology that we feel is highly complimentary with our existing water technology portfolio today. The technology has over 100 pilot installations to demonstrate on average, a 20% reduction in water consumption and up to a 35% reduction in water utility bills. The acquisition would instantly give us access to remember of household names in the hospitality, restaurants and retail space. We also anticipate that many of our prospective customers and partners in the Middle East, in Europe and other global markets will be ideal partners for distribution of this solution for years to come. The acquisition’s target business model is very lean financially with a low cost path scaled revenue and EBITDA generation. We are very optimistic this acquisition could create meaningful value for our shareholders in the near-term.

In closing, our industrial gas business is quickly maturing and is beginning to achieve the scale that should lead to profitability over the next few quarters. Our water business is quickly reaching a point of commercialization that may require further investment, but could unlock global value by solving some of the most pressing issues related to water conservation. We are exploring serious potential corporate transactions that could impact the scope of our business, the scale of our operations and how we can most efficiently grow our company for the benefit of our shareholders.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question submitted here is what is the company's plan to regain NASDAQ compliance?

Scott Mahoney

Okay, this is an excellent question. There are several ways that a company could regain compliance. Our preferred path is to clearly outline the immediate near-term catalysts that may enhance or improve the value of our business and explain those details to the arbitration panel – excuse me the appeals panel and demonstrate sort of the reality, the timeframe, the nearness of that timeframe, the likelihood of that reality taking place and make a business case that we see significant near-term catalysts that could potentially regain compliance without having to take any into corporate actions.

Another question that was submitted, are there any viable alternatives if you are unable to regain the NASDAQ compliance?

Scott Mahoney

This is also a really good question. Yes, we do believe that NASDAQ is the ideal solution for us it’s the preeminent listing alternative in the United States for us today. However, there are other choices that could be made. For example, we could look very seriously at the New York Stock Exchange, EuroNext. We have also explored the aim listing process in the UK. And what we have come away with that there are a number of very attractive alternatives for our shareholders if we were required to seek an alternate exchange for listing purposes and it is our plan to keep our shares in some way, shape or form listed on the best possible exchange for our shareholders.

Our next question here is how confident are you that the company is on a clear path to profitability?

Scott Mahoney

Very much so. Based on what we saw in March and April with our full operations being able to run at full capacity, we see a very, very clear path to steady improvements. We are past most of the noise related to acquisitions in capital markets transactions. Our legal expenses have fallen off dramatically. Our consulting and our other third-party expenses related to these transactions have basically gone to zero. We have gone into buying back any additional convertible securities, because there are none related to new Series C and Series E that we were purchased in the previous quarter. So basically at this point, we don’t see any of the kind of large scale transactional expenses that were incurred in Q1 and the revenues ramping rapidly. And as a result, we believe that with strict operating cost control, we can continue to get very close, very quickly to operating profits.

Our next question here is, is the company considering a share buyback and if not where their actions could the company take to improve shareholder value?

Scott Mahoney

So the two questions that we get regularly from people are we looking to do reverse split or would we consider doing a share buyback. Right now, we are really very, very focused on driving the business, growing the business and we ultimately see both those other alternatives as well short-term fixes. Doing a reverse split might regain compliance with NASDAQ for a period of time, but unless the business is growing, prospering and shareholders remain confident in the business prospects a reverse split maybe a short-term fix. Same thing with the buyback our buyback starves the business of cash that could and should be used to grow in the short-term. Now as the business grows and matures, a buyback should always be on the table as something for management to consider if there is no other better use for cash. However at this time, when we are growing north of 20% annually and in some cases, some of our locations are growing as fast as 80% year-over-year that requires cash. It’s consuming cash for inventory, it’s consuming cash for equipment and for staffing and if we continue to push that top line rapidly, it’s going to drop to the bottom line and we are going to create scaled cash flow and if there are no acquisitions and if there are no other better uses of cash, then at that point we could definitely consider buyback, but that’s not something we are trying to do in the next couple of weeks or couple of months as the short-term fix. It’s got to be part of a long-term strategy.

That's all the questions we have time for today. Scott do you have any closing comments?

Scott Mahoney

I will just try to emphasize to people. We get a lot of questions about this strategy and whether or not it’s working. And I can’t emphasize clearer than the strategy is working categorically. We have made a series of smart acquisitions and in virtually every instance we are making a difference. Our management is growing the business faster than it was managed previously. We are winning new customers and we are only just on tip of the iceberg as far as our growth potential. We are just now starting to introduce at scale our MagneGas product into many of our new client market bases and we think that we can go well beyond the 20% annualized revenue growth rate in some of these markets and we can do so very profitably and with a world class team that we can all be proud of. So we hope that our shareholders see those results in the coming quarters and they are supportive and they were awarded with significant appreciations in their investment. We thank you for their support in the interim and we look forward to speak with them soon.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you again for your participation.