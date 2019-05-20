Why I Remain Long Adobe

Magento’s e-commerce platform is mobile-ready. For this year, estimated global mobile commerce sales will reach more than $690 billion.

Thanks to Magento, Adobe is now a key e-commerce SaaS vendor. Magento’s new partnership with Amazon is another tailwind.

I initially went long on Adobe (ADBE) because I like its invidious status as a pseudo-monopoly on design/content creation software products. I keep raising my bet on ADBE because this company is using Sensei Artificial Intelligence to accelerate its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud services.

Adobe’s future high-grade profitability is now even better. Last year’s $1.68 billion purchase of Magento gave Adobe a solid footprint in the growing $2.84 trillion retail e-commerce industry. Magento is the core of Adobe’s new Commerce Cloud business segment.

Adobe Is Now A Complete One-Stop Shop

Adobe's purchase of Magento completed its ability to offer almost all services required by a small or large company which requires software to design/engineer a product, the software/platform to market or advertise the product, and the web/mobile presence to directly sell the product.

The integration of Magento/Commerce Cloud with the Adobe Sensei AI-assisted Adobe Experience Cloud platform can help Adobe replace Shopify as the no. 2 global e-commerce platform. Commerce Cloud is much more useful to online store owners because it can offer Sensei AI-assisted analytics/business intelligence, product search, product inventory/logistics, customer retention/engagement, omnichannel marketing/advertising, and document management.

Adobe can also leverage its no. 3 position in Enterprise Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] to boost Magento's enterprise adoption. Bundling e-commerce solutions with content creation, document management, and omni-channel marketing services/solutions is good for customers.

More often than not, getting all your required tools/platforms/software products from a single source can lead to savings. A company can save money from discounts from buying wholesale-rate or bundled-rate products. There’s also more reliable integration if an e-commerce site uses a seamless or unified API (Application Program Interface) and SDK (Software Development Kit).

Common sense says it is not easy to maintain an e-commerce site that uses different solutions providers for customer tracking, data extraction, inventory, marketing and promotions, shopping cart, product search, customer re-targeting, etc…

Going forward, more customers might adopt Magento under the unified Experience Cloud branding. As of today, less than 233k Magento websites remains active. This number is way below Shopify’s (SHOP) 910k live or active websites.

Magento’s Wagon Is Hitched To Amazon’s Giant Star

Magento’s new collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can help Adobe grow faster as an e-commerce solutions provider. Prior to the May 2018 takeover of Adobe, Magento’s e-commerce platform/solutions was used to sell online goods worth $155 billion Gross Merchandise Volume [GMV].

Thanks to Amazon’s global leadership in direct-to-consumer online retail, I predict that Magento software solutions can be used to process online sales worth $200 or $250 billion GMV this year.

The partnership with Amazon can help Magento outpace the growth of Shopify. Magento was perceived as the third-biggest e-commerce platform in the world, with estimated 13% global market share in 2018.

Like Shopify, Magento can benefit from the much bigger total addressable market on Amazon. Shopify has been integrated with Amazon MarketPlace since 2017. No doubt, Amazon is partly why Shopify became the no. 2 e-commerce platform last year, dethroning 2017’s no. 2 Magento.

Why Amazon?

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure is Adobe’s preferred partner in cloud hosting/computing and data sharing. However, Adobe needed Amazon’s help to accelerate adoption of Magento e-commerce solutions. Amazon, not Microsoft, is the king of e-commerce.

Amazon can provide a global logistics network for Magento customers. Adobe hopes that by solving the logistics requirement, more customers will adopt Magento products.

In return, Amazon will earn money from hosting Magento-branded stores, order fulfillment, and payments processing. This symbiotic relationship between Adobe and Amazon is a good reason to buy more Adobe. There's more than 5 million sellers on Amazon MarketPlace. Some of those could become future customers of Magento/Adobe Commerce Cloud.

Even without web hosting included, Magento offers more expensive plans than Shopify. Magento is geared toward customers with higher budgets for e-commerce sites. This is in-line with Adobe’s historical high-margins performance.

ADBE trades at high valuation due to its excellent business margins. Adobe’s TTM net income margin is 28.08%, more than 10x higher than its sector peers’ median margin of 2.24%. Adobe’s efficiency is why it trades at 14.34x TTM Price/Sales, and 51.92x TTM GAAP P/E.

Relative to its peers in the Information Technology Sector, Adobe has a great overall A+ profitability grade from Seeking Alpha. Aside from its much higher margins, Adobe consistently grew its net income margins and operating income for the fast five years.

Adobe's TTM net income margin was only 6.92%. As of March 1, 2019, Adobe touts a TTM net income margin of 28.02%. Since November 2013, ADBE has consistently achieved annual growth in its NOPAT (net operating profit after tax). From a NOPAT of $546 million in November 2013, Adobe's November 2018's NOPAT grew to $2.71 billion.

Why e-Commerce?

By diversifying to e-commerce, Adobe can offset future low or zero-growth scenarios from the eventual slowdown of Creative Cloud. Creative Cloud’s annual recurring revenue is $5.34 billion. There are now over 15 million Creative Cloud subscribers. However, there will come a day when Creative Cloud subscriber count will plateau at around 20 to 22 million (my guesstimate) subscribers. Unless Adobe starts raising its Creative Cloud pricing, 2 to 3 years from now Creative Cloud revenue will peak/stagnate at around $8 billion/year.

The world cannot afford to sustain an infinite number of Creative Cloud-centric designers & content creators. On the other hand, there’s no limit on how much people can spend during online shopping. By providing Magento software solutions to online vendors, Adobe avoids a stagnant future.

Magento Is Ready For Mobile Shopping

My optimism over Magento’s importance is due to its mobile first approach to online shopping. Magento is already PWA-ready. PWA or Progressive Web Apps is the emerging standard to make websites run/perform like native applications on mobile devices.

PWA means people do not need to download large-size Android/iOS apps to do mobile shopping. PWA also benefits online store owners/operators – they don’t need to keep creating/maintaining/updating separate web and mobile storefronts. Going forward, Magento customers can just operate a PWA website and it can serve desktop and mobile online shoppers.

Being mobile devices-friendly is an important tailwind for Magento. Mobile shopping is the future of retail e-commerce. As per Statista’s estimate, mobile shopping will account for 72% of global online retail sales by 2021.

Magento is appealing to online retailers who want to focus on the rise of mobile shopping (or m-commerce). Statista’s estimate for this year is that global consumer m-commerce revenue will reach $693.36 billion.

Going forward, Amazon can help Magento contribute $150 million to $500 million to Adobe’s annual revenue. My guesstimate is reasonable. Adobe can bundle Magento along with Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud monthly/annual plans. Further, the new partnership with Amazon might be a signal that Magento can be affordable like Shopify.

On the other hand, Adobe can also continue operating Magento as is – a pricey e-commerce solutions provider for those who can afford it. The cheap pricing approach is not a profitable business model for Shopify. Shopify remains a persistent money-loser in spite of its more than active 910k website customers.

Final Thoughts

I rate ADBE as a buy. A well-diversified company like Adobe is a buy and hold forever investment. Adobe caters to video games developers, TV and movie producers, designers, content creators, ad agencies, offline and online marketers, and individual/enterprise online vendors.

Its emergence as an e-commerce SaaS player gave Adobe a solid tailwind in case Creative Cloud’s wings starts getting tired. My long-term view is that future revenue from Magento can grow sufficient enough. Large enough that it can prevent Adobe from notably raising the current prices of Creative Cloud subscription prices.

Based on its recent test of offering Photograph Plan at $19.99/month, I suspect Adobe is eager to rectify the mistake it made when it included the full Photoshop CC in the $9.99/month Photography package (along with Lightroom CC). Adobe could have immediately priced the said package six years ago at $14.99/month or $19.99/month.

At $9.99/month, Photoshop CC is too cheap considering its many applications. I opine that Adobe also made the mistake of making Photoshop CC a great 2D/3D bitmap painting, vector drawing, and UI/UX design software tool. The many capabilities of Photoshop CC meant there’s very little need to rent the $19.99/month Illustrator CC product.

On the other hand, the affordability of the $9.99 Photoshop/Lightroom package (and $49.99/month for all Creative Cloud software desktop/mobile programs) monthly plan helps fortify Adobe’s monopoly on design/content creation/document management software.

I really appreciate the recent Magento and Amazon e-commerce partnership. It can help Adobe generate enough new revenue so it probably won’t have to raise Creative Cloud pricing.

My fearless forecast is that Adobe notably raising prices of Creative Cloud (currently its biggest source of revenue) could compel customers to seek cheaper alternatives.

Affordable subscription-only software from Adobe is why most people no longer needs pirated software or cheaper/free alternatives to Creative Cloud software programs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, MSFT, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.