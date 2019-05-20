Iovance: Assessing The Potential For Further Upside

There is no such thing as a value trap. There are investing mistakes. - Mohnish Pabrai

In my experience, I noticed that the bioscience market is the field with the most lucrative returns. Yet, there is a tendency to chase a high-flying stock without adequately studying its fundamentals. That being said, I made it a habit to thoroughly assess the underlying catalysts powering a rallied stock. More importantly, I'd study its fundamental developments to determine whether the catalyst can be sustained for further growth. In my due diligence, I also check to see if there are any surprises along the way like a potential merger and acquisition. Lately, a company that attracts my attention is Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). The stock recently enjoyed a strong appreciation subsequent to its positive Phase 3 data release. Nonetheless, the elephant in the room is whether there are further upsides. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Iovance and my expectation of this interesting grower.

Figure 1: Iovance chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Headquartered in San Carlos California, Iovance Biotherapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicine to service the oncology market. Powering the pipeline is the Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte ("TIL") platform technology that enables Iovance to brew a deep pipeline of promising cancer drugs. By boosting key immune cells (i.e. lymphocytes), TILs amplify the body's innate capability to decimate cancers. Currently, Iovance is investigating the efficacy and safety of different TIL molecules for various cancer indications, including melanoma, cervical, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Iovance)

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Platform

To appreciate TIL's underlying mechanism, it's important to assess the fundamentals of oncology. In response to cancer invasion, the body's natural fighting (i.e. immune) system launched an attack against these rogue cells. Lymphocytes adept at battling cancer (i.e. T-cells and natural killer cell) are recruited to the tumor site. In defense, cancer cells push forward a counterattack by secreting various chemical signals to "suppress" the immune system. In essence, the tumor microenvironment eventually exerts a "brake" on the immune system to render it obsolete. Another factor going against the immune system is that TILs are short-lived. The aforesaid dynamics explicated the low survivability for most cancer.

Fortunately, for patients, TIL can substantially improve their survival odds against these rogue cells. The beauty about Iovance's TIL is that it's made from the patient's own tissue (i.e. autologous), thus reducing immune rejection. Ultimately, this enhances efficacy while minimizing potential toxicity. In a seamless process, TILs are initially extracted from the patient. Now that TILs are brought outside of the tumor microenvironment, Iovance boosts TILs production via IL-2: this is more or less similar to Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR) application NKTR-214. After the TIL population grows to an adequate number, they are then harvested and injected back to the patient for an immune response. With TILs, the battle is now tilted in favor of the patient's immune system.

Figure 3: Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (Source: Iovance)

Though the underlying science is sound, yet, TILs are meaningless unless they can demonstrate efficacy and safety in the clinical study. Notably, the Phase-2 clinical trials that assessed TIL in patients with advanced skin cancer (metastatic melanoma) - as conducted by the Chief of Surgery at the National Cancer Institute (Dr. Steven Rosenberg) - demonstrated excellent results. There were 56% objective response rate and 24% complete response rate. Commenting on TIL's prospect, another trial investigator (Dr. Sajeve Thomas) noted:

TIL therapy represents a promising approach to further advance on the gains that have been made in cancer treatment thanks to immunotherapy and combination approaches. We are encouraged to be part of evaluating new applications of Iovance TIL therapy with combinations and additional tumor types and look forward to the results in these areas.

LN-145 For Advanced Cervical Cancer

On May 15, Iovance published the robust interim data for the TIL therapy known as LN-145 and lifileucel for the treatment of advanced cervical cancer and advanced melanoma, respectively. More outcomes will be presented at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") taking place May 31 to June 4, 2019, in Chicago. As the ongoing Phase 2 investigation, innovaTIL-04 assesses LN-145 in patients afflicted by cervical carcinoma. Keep in mind, these patients already tried an average of 2.6 different drugs. Remarkably, LN-145 exhibited the robust 44% overall response rate ("ORR"). The aforesaid ORR was calculated by adding the one complete response rate ("CRR"), nine partial responses rate ("PRR"), and three unconfirmed partial responses rate ("UPR"). That aside, there was 89% disease control rate ("DCR") which is the equivalent of response rate plus stable disease. At the 3.5 months follow-up, nearly all (i.e. 11 out of 12) patients maintained a response. With the 44% ORR, LN-145 clearly trumped the results posted by Merck's blockbuster pembrolizumab (Keytruda) - a second-line drug that has the 14% ORR.

In my view, the stated outcomes are highly promising for various reasons. Having a median age of 47 years, these patients are extremely sick. Adding further injury to the insult, their disease is already progressed despite several prior therapies. It's factual that cervical carcinoma is a highly difficult-to-treat condition once it's in the advanced (i.e. metastasized stage). As it moved to distant size, the 5-year survival rate is only 17%. According to the principal investigator (Dr. Amir Jazaeri), who is a professor of Gynecological Oncology and Reproductive Medicine at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Jazaeri resonated:

As advanced cervical cancer is typically diagnosed at a relatively young age and efficacy of existing treatment options is extremely low, there is potential to significantly impact care with an option that can bring about long-term remission and complete responses. The interim data from LN-145 present compelling evidence that TIL therapy, provided as a single administration, could improve upon current treatments.

Figure 4: Cervical cancer prognosis (Source: Cancer.org)

That aside, there is an ongoing pivotal Phase 2 trial coined innovaTIL-01: it is assessing the efficacy and safety of lifileucel in patients suffering from a deadly skin cancer known as metastatic melanoma. I believe that the results are quite positive, of which, I elucidated in great detail in IBI.

Financial Assessment

I believe it's important for investors to check the financial health of your investments. Hence, I'll assess the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. Accordingly, Iovance has yet to procure any revenues which is the norm for a young bioscience innovator. Additionally, the research and development (R&D) for the corresponding periods registered at $30.9M and $19.9M. The $11.0M or 55.27% increase is due to higher clinical and manufacturing expenses. For bioscience equities, I generally view an R&D increase positively because the capital committed today can translate into blockbuster profits tomorrow.

Since Iovance is advancing its pipeline, it's not surprising to me that the general and administrative (G&A) expenses logged in $2.1M higher. In other words, G&A expenses increased from $7.0M to $9.1 and thereby represents a 30% YOY increase. That aside, there was $37.0M ($0.30 per share) net loss compared to $26.5M ($0.31 per share) decline for the same period a year prior. As such, the bottom line earning is approximately the same year-over-year (YOY).

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $440.0M in cash, equivalents, and investments which underlies a 6.1% decline from $468.5M last year. Based on the $39.9M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for nearly three years. Hence, I'm not worried about either an immediate or near term dilution.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Iovance)

Of note, I believe it's a good idea for you to monitor the changes in the shares outstanding. After all, it provides the all-important information on "dilution." With the shares count increased from 84.3M to 123.4M, I calculated that the dilution rate is 46.4%. It's apparent that dilution is significantly higher than my 30% cutoff for profitable investment.

I'm fully cognizant of the need for a young bioscience operator to raise capital via a public offering. Nevertheless, excessive dilution can substantially decrease the stock's value. Despite that the 46.4% dilution is high, Iovance already strengthened its cash position. Therefore, the need for a future offering is greatly reduced. That said, my research on Iovance reminds me to look at the big picture rather than strictly following any cutoff. Having rules is important yet there are cases that require exceptions.

Catalyst Tracking

In my view, investors should keep tabs of ongoing development centering your stocks. That way, you can anticipate what will happen to adjust your position accordingly. Therefore, I present various catalysts powering Iovance in the table below. It seems to me that the most important catalyst is the recent data reporting for the ongoing Phase 2 (innovaTIL-01 and innovaTIL-04) trials. The strong outcomes validated Iovance's TIL platform, which holds tremendous prospects. Citing ongoing developments, Dr. Fardis remarked:

We have made great progress in recent months in advancing TIL therapy toward commercialization. In April, we dosed the first patient in the pivotal study, Cohort 4 of the innovaTIL-01 melanoma trial, bringing us a step closer to our goal of filing for regulatory approval of lifileucel in 2020. We are pleased that three Iovance abstracts submitted to ASCO have been accepted, two of which include data updates from our fully enrolled Cohort 2 of our melanoma program and data from our ongoing LN-145 cervical study being presented for the first time in a medical conference at the 2019 meeting.

Latest advancement innovaTIL-01 Iovance reported that the first patient was dose in the Cohort 4 of innovaTIL-01. Iovance will present the new data from Cohort 2 of innovaTIL-01 at the June 1, 2019, ASCO. In April 2019, Iovance presented favorable and persistent biomarker data from Cohort 2 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting. It described an analysis of circulating T-cells at 42 days post lifileucel treatment. The results support the use of polyclonal products such as Iovance bulk TIL for melanoma treatment and other solid tumors with a high mutational load. innovaTIL-04 Iovance increased the sample size to 59 patients. Moreover, the primary study endpoint is modified to be assessed by a "blinded independent review committee." This is prudent because without blinding, the study results are subjected to "observer bias." The company will meet with the FDA later this year to discuss the registrational pathway for approval. IOV-COV-202 The Phase 2 global multicenter IOV-COM-202 trial is studying autologous TIL therapy in combination with Keytruda for patients without prior immunotherapy. Patient enrollment is ongoing in the U.S. and Europe. Iovance ended the IOV-LUN-201 study to focus on the IOV-COM-202 trial. Another arm was added to IOV-COM-202 to reflect the advances for non-small cell lung cancer. Others In February 2019, LN-145 received the FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of cervical carcinoma. In servicing growth, Iovance opened a satellite office in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. The company entered into a collaborative partnership with Genocea to leverage the ATLAS platform for the innovation of an improved TIL. I view the partnership as positive. A partnership usually signifies that the partner is confident in the therapeutic/platform. And, it's good to secure a partner to share the substantial developmental costs. Outlook By yearend, Iovance will meet with the FDA to discuss the registrational pathway to approval for LN-145.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth phase, the main risk in Iovance is if various TIL franchises can continue to yield robust clinical outcomes. As LN-145 and lifileucel are the lead medicines, their negative clinical endpoints can cause the stock to tumble over 50% and vice versa. I ascribed the 35% chances of negative clinical binary in the foreseeable future. Since cancer cells evolve over time, there is a real risk that they will reduce the ORR and other survival outcomes in the future trial. The other concern is that Iovance can grow rapidly and thus runs into cash flow problems. As such, the company will likely execute additional public offering to generate the capital. Consequently, it'll further dilute shareholder's value. The other risk is that Iovance shares can depreciate in the short-term because a stock that recently rallied tends to give back some momentum.

Final Remarks

In all, I recommend Iovance a buy with the four out of five stars rating. The average Wall Street analysts' consensus currently ascribed the $24.5 price target ("PT") for Iovance. Wall Street is quite bullish about Iovance. The data that I analyzed above also made me bullish on this stock. And yet, I'll wait for more matured data prior to conducting a valuation analysis.

Leveraging on TIL, Iovance is brewing a highly robust pipeline of stellar medicines. I'm impressed with the early Phase 2 trial data of TIL drugs. Lifileucel and LN-145 correspondingly demonstrated ORRs that are off the roof. Though it's likely that the response rate will trend down over time, I strongly believe that these molecules will enjoy favorable outcomes for advanced melanoma and cervical cancer. That aside, the company is investigating their combination therapy with other immune checkpoint inhibitors which can entice future partnership. In my view, the recent collaboration with Genocea is simply icing on the cake.

I'd like to remind investors that the market fear relating to the "China Trade War" is insignificant in the grand view. Despite the concerns remain, I believe there are significant further upsides to Iovance. It's important that you focus on the long-term fundamentals to beat the market in the long haul. As a farewell note, I'll share with you Buffett's wisdom. The Oracle of Omaha explicated:

Over the long term, the stock market news will be good. In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts; the Depression; a dozen or so recessions and financial panics; oil shocks; a flu epidemic; and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497.

