Global Medical REIT: Bought It In March On Pullback - And Still Bullish

A year ago, the healthcare REIT sector was the worst-performing real estate sector due to weakening fundamentals and the fact that senior housing supply was outpacing demand. In particular, the situation was grave for REITs whose properties were operated by skilled nursing operators that were affected by the new government reimbursement model. In response to changing regulations, many REITs shifted focus from the skilled nursing sector to other stable sectors like the medical office building (MOB) and life science sector.

On the other hand, REITs like Maryland-based Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) already have begun to reap rewards for taking advantage of the changing regulations as well as the changing dynamics within the healthcare sector. GMRE is a unique REIT that has built a portfolio of high-quality assets by acquiring purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leasing them to healthcare systems and physician groups on a triple-net basis. GMRE leases its assets to healthcare tenants that offer high-quality healthcare in lower cost settings. The REIT specifically targets critically needed providers in suburban communities who lease buildings with solid EBITDAR driven coverage ratios.

Source: GMRE 10-K for fiscal year 2018

GMRE’s diversified portfolio is valued at $648 million and it comprises 84 properties that occupy 2.1 million square feet at an average of an 8% investment yield. These assets are primarily off-campus purpose-built MOBs, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and inpatient rehabilitation facilities . 58.4% of GMRE’s portfolio are MOBs while 21.9% of the portfolio are inpatient facilities. Surgical hospitals and general acute care hospital make up 7.5% and 4.4% of the portfolio, respectively.

GMRE’s rent coverage ratio is 3.8x for hospital tenants and 7.0x for physician tenant groups. As of now, the REIT reports 100% occupancy. Additionally, the company reports a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 10.4 years.

Source: GMRE 4Q& YE 2018 Earnings Result and Operating Information

A diversified tenant base

GMRE has a diversified tenant base that generates sustainable cash flows with annual escalators of about 2%. The REIT’s properties are leased to operators that have high market-shares and regional footprints. Usually, these tenants have an excellent track record in managing clinical and business practices. Moreover, the REIT does not excessively depend on a single tenant for generating revenues as no tenant is contributing greater than 11% of the company annualized base rent. GMRE receives credit protection from its tenants in the form of personal and corporate guarantees, rent reserves, and rent coverage requirements. Despite the protection, GMRE is exposed to two major risks.

Source: GMRE 4Q & YE 2018 Earnings Result and Operating Information

Firstly, GMRE’s top five tenants account for 39.3% of its annualized based rent. This concentration exposes the REIT to a certain level of risk because adverse changes to any of their financial conditions can adversely impact the REIT. The inability of any of the REIT’s tenants to pay rent can have a negative impact on revenues.

Source: GMRE 10-K for fiscal year 2018

Secondly, GMRE has significant geographic concentration in a small number of states, including Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Oklahoma, Illinois and Tennessee. Economic and other conditions that negatively impact these states and the REIT’s tenants in these states can have a negative impact on the REIT’s revenues as well. Hence, GMRE is significantly exposed to concentration risk as its properties aren’t geographically diverse.

Source: GMRE 10-K for fiscal year 2018

Irrespective of the risks, GMRE’s operating portfolio tends to be immune to economic fluctuations as its high-quality properties are leased out to leading operators that not only provide mission-critical services but also specialize in age-related surgical procedures. These critical procedures are mostly focused on cardiovascular treatment, eye surgery, cosmetic plastic surgery, gastroenterology, orthopedics and oncology. Besides benefiting from its leasing strategy, GMRE is poised to benefit from several converging trends that are changing the future of the healthcare industry.

Favorable Trends

The US healthcare industry will continue to grow at a rapid pace due to favorable demographic trends, increasing healthcare expenditures and the shift in delivery of healthcare services away from large centralized facilities. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, overall healthcare spending is expected to increase 5.5% per year over the next decade. The U.S. 65-plus age group is growing more rapidly than the country’s population because approximately 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 every day.

Source: GMRE Investor Presentation, November 2018

It's estimated that older adults will make up 20% of the US population by 2030. This will lead to demand for specialized and well-located healthcare facilities that will continue to grow as approximately 90% of adults over 65 have one or more chronic conditions that include diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and hypertension.

Another important trend is the assembling of physicians into larger groups that operate in surgical centers located strategically close to the suburban communities they serve. Thus, surgical procedures that were being performed at large hospitals are now being provided at more conveniently-located, specialized healthcare centers. Furthermore, the aging population has increased the demand for localized delivery of healthcare services. A large number of senior citizens demand that healthcare services be delivered within their geographic areas oftentimes far away from hospital campuses.

Source: GMRE Investor Presentation, November 2018

Due to these trends, the delivery of healthcare services will continue to shift from large centralized facilities to smaller, more specialized outpatient facilities. Advances in clinical science as well as medical technologies also have contributed to these shifting trends. Medical procedures and surgeries which required the patient to stay in the hospital are now being performed effectively on an outpatient basis. Patients have readily embraced these changes as outpatient services are more cost effective and more convenient than inpatient services. Additionally, increased specialization in the medical field also is increasing the demand for purpose-built medical facilities that cater to particular specialties. GMRE will clearly benefit from these trends as the company leases its purpose-built assets to those specialty properties that have a regional footprint.

Benefits of the new reimbursement regime

GMRE also is set to take advantage from the financial incentives that healthcare providers are to receive under the new reimbursement regime. Federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid have stipulated value-based reimbursements to healthcare providers for improving the quality of services provided. These pay-for-performance reimbursement programs have driven healthcare systems to reduce healthcare spending while improving the health outcomes of the patient community. The new reimbursement programs also require the health systems to reduce hospital readmissions, hospital-acquired infections, length of stay and other metrics indicative of quality care.

A growing number of health systems are feeling the need to integrate real estate solutions that will free up capital for reinvestment in their healthcare practices and for improving the quality of their services. These healthcare providers prefer to lease premises from healthcare REITs that will provide efficient asset management.

This new reimbursement regime provides GMRE with an opportunity to grow as the REIT acquires, owns and manages state-of-the-art medical facilities that provide quality medical care and which also improve clinical outcomes for patients.

Acquisition Strategy

GMRE achieves growth mainly through acquisitions. While acquiring properties, the REIT primarily focuses on newer and revenue-generating facilities that are located in secondary and tertiary markets with good healthcare fundamentals. Specifically, GMRE targets state-of-the-art facilities where critical medical procedures are delivered and which have adapted to contemporary best healthcare practices. The REIT also aims to acquire well-located acute care hospitals and long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals with strong EBITDAR coverage and attractive submarket fundamentals. An opportunistic acquisition of selective LTAC facilities helps GMRE diversify its portfolio.

In 2018, GMRE pursued its acquisition strategy by raising capital through dispositions and through the sale of shares. During the year, GMRE raised $57 million of equity at an average offering price of $9.23 per share. The $57 million of equity was raised through a combination of operating partnership (OP) units, a direct public underwritten offering and activities through "at-the-market" (ATM) equity offerings. The company’s operating partnership issued 1.9 million OP units that were valued at $18 million at an average issuance price of $9.60 per OP Unit. In December 2018, the company generated gross proceeds of $32.9 million by selling 3.7 million shares of its common stock through a public underwritten offering of $9 per share. Additionally, the company sold 662,000 shares of its common stock through the ATM program to generate gross proceeds of $6.2 million. These shares were sold at an average price of $9.41 per share.

In the fourth quarter, GMRE raised capital through sale of the Great Bend Regional Hospital. The property was disposed off for gross proceeds of $32.45 million. Through this disposition, the REIT achieved a 43% levered internal rate of return and it generated a gain of approximately $8 million. The company will be using the sales proceeds to acquire additional healthcare properties.

In 2018, GMRE utilized its underwriting expertise to complete 14 acquisitions that totaled 812,000 square feet. To acquire these 14 properties, the REIT spent approximately $196 million at a weighted average cap rate of 8.04%. These properties are based in the states of California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio and Texas. Additionally, these properties are leased to tenants providing primary healthcare services as well as specialized services related to dermatology, ENT, oncology, Podiatry and obstetrics and gynecology.

During the fourth quarter, GMRE acquired six properties that encompass an area of 206,997 leasable square feet. The acquisitions were made at a price of $58.6 million with annualized base rent of $4.5 million and a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.59%. With regard to two of these acquisitions, the company’s operating partnership issued about 1.3 million OP units that were valued at $12.7 million. The units were issued at an average issuance price of $9.89 per unit. In the first quarter of 2019, GMRE acquired the AMG Specialty Hospital in Los Angeles while it's currently conducting the due diligence for the acquisition of East Valley Gastroenterology, a health care provider in Chandler (Arizona).

Financials: Q4 2018 and FY 2018 Results

In the fourth quarter, GMRE’s total revenue has increased by 45.5% in comparison to the total revenue that was reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. In Q4 2018, total revenue has been reported as $14.4 million while the figure was reported as $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For FY 2018, the REIT’s total revenue had been reported as $53.2 million which is 75% more than the total revenue that was reported in 2017. The revenue growth has been primarily due to the increase in the rental revenue from the REIT’s net leased healthcare portfolio. Moreover, GMRE’s acquisition activity has been positively impacting the rental growth. With regard to same-store sales, GMRE’s cash rental revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $170,000 which is a 2.3% growth in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the fourth quarter, GMRE’s expenses increased by about 45% in comparison to the same quarter of 2017. The company reported a total expenditure of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter while it had reported $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For FY 2018, the REIT incurred total expenses of $46.3 million in comparison to the expenses of $30.4 million that were incurred in FY 2017. Depreciation expenses, amortization expenses and interest expenses formed a large part of the company’s expenditures in FY 2018. In the fourth quarter, GMRE’s depreciation expenses were reported at $3.7 million vs. $2.6 million for the same quarter of last year. For 2018, the company incurred depreciation expenses of $13.6 million in comparison to $7.9 million for FY 2017.

Interest rate expenses in the fourth quarter were reported at $4.3 million and the company incurred $2.1 million expenses more than the interest rate expenses incurred in the same quarter of 2017. For 2018, interest rate expenses totaled $15 million in comparison to $7.4 million expenses incurred for full year 2017. The increase in interest rate expenses was due to higher interest rates and higher average borrowings which were used to fund the REIT’s acquisition strategy.

On the other hand, GMRE’s general and administrative (G&A) expenses declined due to the company’s cost reduction initiatives and due to an revenue increase from the company’s larger portfolio size. During the fourth quarter, GMRE’s G&A expenses were 10% of total revenues compared to 11% in the comparative period last year. For the full 2018, G&A expenses as a percent of total revenue was 10% in comparison to 18% in 2017. In 2019, the company expects G&A expenses to fall in the range between $700,000 to $850,000 per quarter and in between $2.8 million to $3.1 million for the whole year.

GMRE’s 2018 financial results also were impacted by an increase in non-cash LTIP (long term incentive plan) expenses that were offset by a decrease of public company and other professional fees. In the fourth quarter, the company’s non-cash LTIP expenses increased by $40,000 in comparison to the same period last year. The non-cash LTIP expenses were reported at around $700,000 while the expenses for Q4 2017 were reported to be $300,000. In 2019, the non-cash LTIP expenses are expected to range between $2.7 million to $2.9 million for the year.

In the fourth quarter, GMRE reported $ 7 million as the net income attributable to common shareholders and this compares to a loss of $200,000 with respect to the same quarter of 2017. For 2018, the REIT’s net income attributable to common shareholders was reported as $7.7 million and this compares to a net loss of approximately $1.8 million in comparison to 2017. In the first quarter of 2019, GMRE declared a $0.20 per share cash dividend to its common stakeholders.

GMRE’s FFO for the fourth quarter increased to $0.21 per share and the AFFO increased to $0.20 per share. The increment was due to higher rental revenues in the quarter. In FY 2018, the FFO increased to $0.78 per share in comparison to $0.41 per share that was reported in 2017. AFFO for the full year 2018 increased to $0.76 per share in comparison to $0.54 per share in 2017.

In 2018, GMRE’s gross portfolio value increased by $35 million. The REIT’s gross value of assets increased from $472 million at the end of 2017 to $648 million at the end of 2018. At the end of the 2018, GMRE reduced its total debt to approximately $315 million from the amount of $332 which was reported at the end of the third quarter. The REIT’s current debt includes $39 million worth of fixed rate notes and $280 million that is drawn on its credit facility. During the fourth quarter, the REIT brought down its total hedged borrowings to $170 million by repaying $70 million of its credit facility borrowings. At the end of the fourth quarter, the weighted average term of the REIT’s debt was 4.24 years and its weighted average interest rate was 4.64%.

GMRE’s acquisition pipeline remains robust and the REIT is currently in various phases of underwriting activities on a number of deals. The company will continue to look for a number of acquisition opportunities as a good momentum has been built up in 2018. The company expects to achieve another year of prudent growth if the market conditions remain status quo.

Q1 2019 Results

The company reported first quarter results that were below analyst estimate but still showed positive momentum compared to Q1 last year. Revenues increased to $15.1 million from $11.6 million and included $1.3 million of expense recoveries.

The company made two more acquisitions of a total of 52k square feet for $20 million with a base rent of $1.6 million and a cap rate of 7.6%. Just last month, it also closed on four more inpatient rehab properties for $94 million at a cap rate of 7.3% and scheduled lease increases that should increase the cap rate to 7.6% starting next year.

According to CEO Jeffrey Busch,

2019 is off to a great start. During the first quarter, we continued to grow our net‐leased medical real estate portfolio through strategic acquisitions that are creating long‐term cash flows to support our dividend and create long‐term stockholder value. In addition, we were able to strengthen our balance sheet and create greater flexibility to foster future growth. We believe that our prudent investment underwriting, coupled with the inherent tailwinds in healthcare delivery, will continue to create value.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, the recent 10% increase in price puts the stock at fair value, in my opinion, but my estimate for AFFO growth has been increased to 10% based on the strong start to the year.

With that growth and an 8% dividend yield, investors could still be looking at a 16% return over the next twelve months. More importantly, 2020 is expected to have another 6% in AFFO growth but analysts with forecasts out to 2021 are expecting a jump of 27%.

Our Take

We believe GMRE is well positioned within the healthcare sector based on trends in delivering medical care and their focus on secondary and tertiary markets provides for ample opportunities. The pullback only made the stock even more compelling and we added to our position more aggressively at prices below $10. I still believe the stock can hit $12.50 so even at $10.71, I think it's still a buy.

The dividend may not be raised until 2021, when the payout ratio is closer to 67% vs. a current payout ratio of almost 100%, but as we mentioned, it's already at a juicy 8%. If you haven't already added this stock to your portfolio, consider taking a closer look.

We provide portfolio strategies and investment ideas to income investors and retirees. Our asset allocation strategies guide investors on where to find the best income generating ideas and we provide individual security coverage on REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferred Equity, Bonds, BDCs, ETFs, and Closed End Funds. Join us get access to our research and portfolios, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9%-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (5.2% yield)





Disclosure: I am/we are long GMRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.