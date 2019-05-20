Teranga Gold's Conrnerstone Investor Starts Adding Shares Again

The purchases could become a boost for the share price in the near future.

Another 3% of the company would allow him to gain an additional board seat.

Introduction

After several months of inactivity, Teranga Gold's (OTCQX:TGCDF) cornerstone investor David Mimran has resumed buying shares of the company on the open market. This comes less than a week after the company's shares hit a 52-week low. The last time Mimran bought shares on the open market was on August 17, and it seems this was an oversight on the part of his financial advisers.

Source: Canadian Insider

How it all began

In November 2017, Teranga Gold announced that David Mimran intended to acquire up to 5% of its shares on the open market. Also, the cap on his position was lifted from 19.9% to 29.9%. At that time, Mimran held a 19.8% stake in Teranga. I have covered this development here.

Mimran's Tablo Corp. was often purchasing Teranga shares over the following months and his stake in the company grew to 22%. The 23.5 million Teranga shares in Tablo's hands were bought at an average price of C$3.93 and a third of them were purchased on the open market:

Source: Teranga Gold

However, at one point, the share purchases just stopped. There have been a lot of insider blackout periods at Teranga over the past year and a half and I expected Mimran's Tablo Corp. to start buying shares again at some point but that just didn't happen. At the same time, Teranga's management was assuring investors at every results presentation that Mimran was very optimistic about the company and that he remained committed to getting to 29.9%. One major reason for this is that he would get another board seat upon reaching 25%.

Reason for the resumption of open market purchases

I think the irony is that Mimran started making open market purchases just as Teranga stopped promising he would do so. There was no talk about him during the Q1 2019 earnings call and the latest presentation to mention his intention to acquire 5% of the company's shares on the open market was from the middle of March.

One could argue that the main reason for the renewed open market purchases is the great progress on the construction of Wahgnion, Teranga's second gold mine. Construction is a little ahead of schedule and the company sees commissioning in the third quarter of 2019 with production ramp up in the fourth quarter. Guidance for production at Wahgnion in 2019 is currently at 30,000 to 40,000 ounces of gold, which is above the 18,000-ounce estimate outlined in the October 2018 technical report.

However, I think the main reason David started buying Teranga shares again is because they are cheap. The company's stock reached a 52-week low of C$2.97 on May 2, just below a week before he resumed open market purchases.

Mimran seems to have great plans for Teranga. In a June 2018 interview, he said that his goal was to create a gold miner with an annual production of over a million ounces. The five-year goal was to build the largest gold producer in West Africa. Mimran added that Teranga would soon start building its third mine in Burkina Faso and that its fourth and fifth mines would be located in Ivory Coast. I think that the Burkina Faso mine would definitely be Golden Hill, and for the Ivory Coast mines, I'm thinking of Afema and one of the Miminvest properties, with Guitry looking the most likely candidate at the moment.

Mimran Group is the largest employer in Senegal. Mimran also has great connections in West Africa, which have already benefited Teranga in the past. In 2017, the company managed to beat gold majors Randgold (OTCPK:RGORF) and Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) in the bid for the Afema project in the Ivory Coast.

In 2019, I think that Mimran's support could be crucial for Teranga winning a bid for the Massawa project, which is adjacent to the company's 2.7-million ounce Sabodala mine. I've covered the story here.

Conclusion

Teranga Gold's cornerstone investor David Mimran has finally resumed open market share purchases, and I think that this could drive up the share price in the near future. While the company is executing its strategy well and construction of Wahgnion is ahead of schedule, the performance of the company's shares in 2019 has been very weak.

I think that Teranga is undervalued and the big catalyst for the company in 2019 could be the purchase of Massawa as it would make Sabodala a tier one project. I expect Massawa to be put up for sale over the next few months and Mimran's support will be crucial for Teranga to secure this project.

