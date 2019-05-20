Annaly Capital Management: Insiders Are Loading Up The Truck

However, Annaly Capital Management's business is much more diversified than just a few years ago, which limits further downside, in my opinion.

Shares have been in retreat since the release of earnings and the dividend announcement.

Two of the largest mortgage real estate investment trusts in the United States, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), recently pre-announced dividend cuts on the back of compressing spreads and lower earnings expectations which triggered a minor sell-off in their stocks. Insiders in Annaly Capital Management, however, have begun scooping up shares lately, taking advantage of lower share prices. Should high-yield investors follow insiders into Annaly Capital Management?

Dividend Cut And Related Sell-Off

When Annaly Capital Management released earnings at the beginning of the month, the mortgage real estate investment trust said that it would lower its dividend payout from $0.30/share to $0.25/share in the second quarter due to a flattening yield curve and reduced spreads, which caused Annaly Capital Management's stock price to slump. I have discussed the dividend adjustment and Annaly Capital Management's value proposition in my recent article titled "Annaly Capital Management: Dividend Cut."

Since the release of first quarter earnings, Annaly Capital Management's stock has dropped ~7 percent. According to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which flashes a value of 21.62, Annaly Capital Management is now in deeply oversold territory.

Source: StockCharts

More Diversified Revenue Mix Limits Downside

Annaly Capital Management has diversified away from its core agency residential mortgage-backed securities business in recent years and created new revenue streams in commercial real estate and middle market lending. At the end of the March quarter, Annaly Capital Management's total investment portfolio was valued at $126.8 billion.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

The commercial real estate market is in excellent shape right now, supported by strong fundamentals in the U.S. economy (Q1-2019 annualized GDP growth: 3.2 percent). Annaly Capital Management made $290 million of new commercial real estate investments in the first quarter and the company seeks to expand its operations to Chicago. The majority of the mortgage REIT's commercial real estate investments relate to retail and office properties.

Here's a breakdown of Annaly Capital Management's commercial real estate portfolio.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Further, Annaly Capital Management has started to venture into completely new revenue lines such as middle market lending, which essentially makes secured loans to U.S. companies. 68 percent of the mortgage REIT's loan investments were relatively secure first liens that have a high chance of getting repaid in full.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Insiders Are Loading Up The Truck

As it turns out, a couple of senior executives at the mortgage REIT have started to add significantly to their positions in Annaly Capital Management on the drop.

According to three separate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission insiders at the mortgage REIT used the opportunity to double down on Annaly Capital Management at a time when the average investor headed the other way.

One key figure who scooped up shares was Kevin Keyes, who is the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annaly Capital Management. Mr. Keyes purchased 300,000 shares on 5/6/2019 at a weighted-average purchase price of $9.62, meaning the executive spent a total of ~$2.9 million on Annaly Capital Management's shares. Mr. Keyes now owns 1,284,779 shares valued at $12.2 million.

Mr. Keyes was not the only senior leader at the mortgage REIT who bought the dip. David Finkelstein, Chief Investment Officer of Annaly Capital Management, acquired 100,000 shares on 5/13/2019 at an average price of $9.56. Total transaction value: $956,000. Mr. Finkelstein today owns 400,000 shares of NLY valued at $3.8 million.

Annaly’s Chief Corporate Officer, Anthony Green, purchased 50,000 shares on 5/14/2019 for an average price of $9.56. The transaction cost Mr. Green $478,000. His equity stake in the mortgage REIT (151,000 shares) is worth $1.4 million.

Insider buys are often a good way for investors to get a feeling of how senior managers think about the companies they run. Insider buys at times of a stock’s weakness are reassuring and can indicate that management disagrees with the prevailing market view and that it sees its shares as undervalued. Annaly Capital Management’s three senior executives added considerably to their long positions in May, indicating that they see NLY as good value buy in the mid-$9 price range.

The good news is that income investors can scoop up NLY at an even lower price than the senior executives. Annaly Capital Management's share price sits at $9.31 at the time of writing, below the average purchase prices of $9.62 and $9.56.

Valuation

Annaly Capital Management reported an accounting book value of $9.67/share for the end of the March quarter, up 3 percent quarter-over-quarter. Since Annaly’s shares today sell for $9.31, investors can scoop up shares at a slight discount of 3.7 percent to book value.

And here's how NLY compares against other major mortgage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Annaly Capital Management is a high-yield, high-risk mortgage REIT and investors often forget about the second part of the equation: high risk.

Annaly Capital Management has a considerable amount of interest rate risk relating to its large portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Large changes in interest rates/yields have the potential to negatively affect the value of Annaly Capital Management's securities portfolio and net asset value.

Here's a sensitivity table outlining the potential portfolio downside based on certain changes in interest rates.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management pre-announced a dividend cut at the beginning of May that triggered a selloff in the stock. As opposed to the average investor in the stock market, however, three senior executives at the mortgage REIT used the opportunity to double down on their investments in Annaly Capital Management. Obviously, senior management thinks that NLY is a good buy in the mid $9-price range, and investors today can buy into Annaly Capital Management at even lower prices. Further, Annaly Capital Management is a much more diversified capital manager today compared to just two, three years ago, which could limit the mortgage REIT's downside. NLY is widely oversold, and ripe for a rebound. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.