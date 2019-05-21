Dear Mr. Buffett, DaVita Is Going To Need A Check From You

The CEO is stepping down at a critical time for DaVita. An FTC official is saying that it must “push the envelope” in health.

I am continuing to hold my price target of bailout or bankruptcy, I don't think this system is remotely sustainable. There is a lot to unpack from the Q1 and recent events. One, is that the DMG deal has yet to close, with the CEO outbound at a critical time. Two, is that charitable assistance is still an outstanding issue.

The DMG Sale

This sale has been going on since Dec. 5, 2017, and has yet to close. There have been a number of problems since then, so I made a timeline to make it easier to see what has happened. Both the cutoff date for the deal and DaVita’s debt obligations is June 30, 2019. So, it is imperative that this deal closes.

(Source : 1(page 66), 2, 3, 4(Page 95), 5 (Page 67), 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11)

The Q1 numbers were telling quite an interesting story about the deal, by and large confirming my view that there are a lot of games being played at this company, and a lot of red flags.

If you look at the current portion of long-term debt due, it went from $1.92B to $4.67B (page 3) which is an increase of 2.74B. About the size of the off-balance sheet put agreements I described in my last article (much of this is market-based). What happened was that DMG doctors have equity interests in DaVita’s (NYSE:DVA) Kidney Care unit. And in order to complete the sale of DMG to UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), DaVita has to buy out all of the equity interest of its doctors in the individual clinics.

How DaVita got to this point is also really interesting. What DaVita did came out in a DOJ Lawsuit in 2014. DaVita manipulated the financial models of its dialysis clinics and would lower the value of the clinic allowing the doctor to buy a bigger, but still a minority, stake of the dialysis clinic. In exchange for the manipulation, the doctor would refer patients to DaVita’s clinics. DaVita then has various put agreements for more than the doctor paid in. Those put agreements now have to be bought off in order to close the deal, hence the jump in debt.

Given that the sale is for $4.34B and now the company owes $4.67B, that means DaVita needs to come up with about $336M in order to close this deal. DaVita has $459.242M in cash, and borrowed $400M (page 46) from the line. I estimate that in order to close the deal DaVita needs to come up with $277.449M.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data / SEC filings)

The Street has an earnings estimate of $1.02 given there are 166.4M shares outstanding, it looks like DaVita is going to come up short for the cash needed. Financing sounds like it is on the table, given the tone from the last conference call. I’ll get further into how I don’t think future profitability will continue later on in this article.

Not only is this share equity agreements a bad practice, it’s a massive conflict of interest. There was an article in the New England Journal of Medicine that largely suggested how such relationships were leading to poorer quality of care in dialysis clinics. The article also highlighted how there is a massive lack of transparency in the system when it comes to patients knowing what their doctor’s interests are. There was another article in Reuters highlighting how doctors were pressuring elderly into taking dialysis when patients were going to take a pass on treatments because of old age. The doctors were doing this because they had a financial interest in it. Conflict of interest is not such a big deal; the deal is, and with shared equity, it appears that the chickens have come home to roost.

Another big red flag I have seen from this deal is the price cut. If you look at the price cut 8K, you’ll see that it was cut for cited reasons of taxes and not assets that needed to be spun off or other strategic matters. At the end of the Q4 conference call, it was stated by KT (the outbound CEO) that DMG was about to be more profitable, the Q1 numbers show just that. Which is super interesting because the sales price is being cut while DMG is more profitable?

Another item that gives me pause is the CEO of DaVita and the CEO of the DMG portion of the business is stepping down before the deal closes, a deal that has been going on for well over a year.

The DMG deal was brought up on UnitedHealth’s conference call. United’s CEO had this to say.

So we remain very excited about this opportunity to expand geographic reach with DMG and to serve more people. It is a critical part of the strategy that we have around reinventing health care delivery to access more markets and at the same time then go much deeper into those markets to make them work much more effectively. At this stage, we have a clear path to approval in closing of the transaction, but unfortunately, we cannot comment on further details or timing at this stage. We are working through a couple of matters that remain”

My interpretation of that would be we still have a long way to go to close this deal and this deal has to close by June 30.

Bloomberg published an article on May 14, with an FTC official saying that it must “push the envelope” in health in a speech in Washington. She went on to say “If they don’t want to share the data, it does make you ask, why? What are they afraid of us finding out from the data that’s out there?” Her statement was not directly pointed at DaVita or this transaction. This is a big deal going on in healthcare right now. Considering the price cut, the jump in debt, and statements I pointed out in my last article, it seems consistent with the FTC official’s statements. The only one who seems to be sure that this deal is closing is the outbound CEO.

33-Month Commercial Period and Charitable Assistance

I think that this payment structure is important to go over. Just so you can get a better idea of commercial vs. government payers

(Modeled by author government includes Medicare Advantage which pay more than Medicare/Medicaid, pages 41 and 42)

As you can see, the government payers cover the treatment but not the overhead which is covered by the commercial payers. The commercial payers make up 10.4% of the patient population but make up 31% of the revenue.

This takes me into what is truly broken with the dialysis system in America which is the 33-month insurance and Medicare payment period. As stated in the CMS manual for dialysis, the first 3 months is the set-up period. The next 30 months is called the coordination period. So typically, commercial payers pay the first 33 months then the patient goes onto Medicare. Now here is where things get kind of dicey.

Page 12 of the Medicare dialysis Manual states

The waiting period for eligibility will start even if you haven’t signed up for Medicare. The same is true of the 30-month coordination period, which starts the first month you would be eligible to get Medicare because of permanent kidney failure (usually the fourth month of dialysis), even if you haven’t signed up for Medicare yet”

So some with kidney failure are eligible for Medicare regardless of age and are eligible for Medicare on being diagnosed. The manual goes on further to state (page 14)

If your group health plan coverage has a yearly deductible, copayment, or coinsurance, enrolling in Medicare Part A and Part B could help pay those costs during the coordination period.”

The commercial plans are thousands of dollars every year and Medicare part A is 1364 per year. Most of dialysis patients are not working (Page 66). Given the fact that the patient can get on Medicare at any time seems like an attractive alternative for the exact same treatment.

To show an example that the patient can go off within the coordination period is this article. The short version is Grandma needs dialysis and is about 12 months into her commercial plan that she got off the exchange. She was at Fresenius (NYSE:FMS) and finds out that Blue Cross no longer covers Fresenius then goes to DaVita not long after gets pushed out of network, and is forced into Medicare to keep getting treatments.

Charitable Assistance

But the problem is that in order for the dialysis company to make money, the patient needs to be on the commercial plan and it needs the patient to pay thousands of dollars every year. What is right for the patient is to be on Medicare because it is more affordable. So how you bridge that gap is with charitable assistance.

For those of you who don’t know what is going on with charitable assistance: American Renal Associates was slapped with a lawsuit stating that it had steered patients off of government plans and onto commercial plans where the reimbursement is significantly higher. That lawsuit went on to say that American Renal got the American Kidney Fund to pay the premium. The donations to the kidney fund came from the provider, creating a conflict of interest. Then all of the me-too lawsuits saying similar things of steering off of Medicare and onto commercial went out across the industry to include DaVita. The fighting between DaVita and the payers is still going on almost two years later. The Denver post (where DaVita is Headquartered) wrote a really good piece on this. The New York Times also did a good job with this story. As a response, some commercial payers have written in their policies they will no longer accept the charitable assistance from the kidney fund (See below, on page 66).

In addition, some commercial payors are pursuing or have incorporated policies into their provider manuals limiting or refusing to accept charitable premium assistance from non-profit organizations, such as the American Kidney Fund, which may impact the number of patients who are able to afford commercial plans. Paying for coverage is a significant financial burden for many patients, and ESRD disproportionately affects the low-income population. Charitable premium assistance supports continuity of coverage and access to care for patients, many of whom are unable to continue working full-time as a result of their severe condition. A material restriction in patients' ability to access charitable premium assistance may restrict the ability of dialysis patients to obtain and maintain optimal insurance coverage, and may adversely impact a large number of dialysis centers across the U.S. by making certain centers economically unviable, and may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.”

Again “large” and “economically unviable” are in the same sentence.

There appears to be a great deal of tension between the payers and dialysis providers. So much so that the commercial payers even wrote an open letter to Sectary Azar about it. So, if I could no longer use “charitable assistance” to pay for my commercial plan, Medicare looks like an attractive alternative - a plan that the provider can’t be profitable with and that is where this system breaks down.

I’ll admit that I thought that the denying of charitable assistance would have started by now and it hasn’t. Given the actions of the commercial payers (lawsuits, lobbying, clear evidence of tension) and them writing in their plans that they will deny charitable assistance, just haven’t enforced it yet, tells me there is a thought-out intent here.

The real looming question is why not enforce charitable assistance if it is in your plan? The simple and short answer is that a decision will be made in Washington by Health and Human Services. Back in June of 2017 a court in Texas ruled on an injunction in favor of the dialysis industry in regards to a CMS rule that would stop charitable assistance, but allowed for new rule-making. The full details are on the last paragraph of page 54. That being said, there has been a lot of negative attention on charities in the healthcare industry as a whole and the DOJ has gone after them, much like what happened with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Again, based off a number of statements made in SEC filings from the dialysis industry, I thought that the commercial payers would do their own thing and deny charitable assistance.

There is further evidence that in a combination point to more problems with the commercial payers in the near term. One being that the industry is growing in Medicare Advantage Payers, those plans pay more than Medicare. Two, is that American Renal Associates ousted its CFO over accounting reasons and filed an 8K stating that its numbers can’t be relied upon. Then American Renal Associates felt the need to renegotiate the terms of bankruptcy and pay more interest on its debt. It’s certainly not good over at American Renal under the current conditions, meaning still having charitable assistance, I think that American Renal could stay solvent. Given the fact that it wanted to change the bankruptcy terms and pay more for it, I find interesting, that debt is due at the end of the year. Three, is that US Renal (third-largest dialysis provider) felt the need to sell equity and raise funds. US Renal is private so we can’t see the financials but I think the sale of equity is telling, given the movement in the industry. Four, all of the lobbying efforts from the industry in D.C. is all over Twitter, I should say it is doing a lot and it wouldn’t be spending what it is spending for nothing. If you want to go see what’s out on Twitter, look for #DaVitaVoice and #dialysisPATIENTSAct (Fresenius’s lobbying group uses it). Fresenius has the potential to be interesting as far as capital raise. I think that Fresenius has plenty of available funds on its line, but UnitedHealth is demanding arbitration on its lawsuit over steering patients (Page 53), a lawsuit I am expecting to be expensive, that is an interesting BOLO. And DaVita is left on the margin and all of the equity from the DMG deal gone, we shall see what happens next.

I said this before, I’ll say this again - the current state of charitable assistance sits in a massive multibillion-dollar Prisoner's Dilemma that could go at any time. At some point this system has to break, you have healthy people leaving the health insurance market and the demand for dialysis is growing at an impressive rate. Furthermore, the opioid crisis has made healthy kidneys available for transplant. At some point I think the opioid crisis is going to end and it is going to put more pressure back on payers. The whole discussion around home and lowering reimbursement levels further goes to prove that this stuff is way too expensive.

The other thing that I think needs to be highlighted is that employer-based and other payer systems are outright not covering dialysis. Amy’s Kitchen won a dismissal for denying dialysis from its employer coverage. Meaning any workers covered under Amy’s Kitchen that needs dialysis goes straight to Medicare. I will be the first to tell you that I am not a lawyer, but DaVita argued the Medicare as Secondary Payer Act, and it didn’t hold up. It is becoming more apparent in cases like this that payers finding more and more ways not to pay for this are becoming more prevalent. To me it sets a pretty dangerous precedent for the industry. This is also acknowledged on page 66.

If it isn’t already apparent how bad this payment system is, I will point out that even the outbound CEO said that this payment system is broken in the Q1 conference call. It is true that this model has been around for thirty years. It has become increasingly clear to me that this model of outpatient dialysis clinics is not going to stand. Thirty years ago, the dialysis market was tiny compared to what it is today. When there is a small number of people that need dialysis the system worked, today not so much. While charitable assistance is still a pending issue, I am short. In the meantime, there are a dozen things going on that will compress margins (rising wages, clinics being in more rural parts with economies of scale lacking, etc.) .

Berkshire and The Culture of Meeting the Numbers

This is one topic that I have wanted to talk about. To be honest, I am surprised that the folks at Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) haven’t said anything about the culture of meeting those numbers or some of the other poor behavior that has come out at DaVita. Shareholders have paid and paid big for it. For example, a large number of DOJ lawsuits ranging from using too much Epogen, wasteful uses of Venofer, kickbacks to doctors, channel stuffing, all in which DaVita denies wrongdoing. There was also a lawsuit last year over wrongful death that a jury of 12 found DaVita guilty. The drug in question that was used in that wrongful death was used to help keep costs down. Its lawsuits like this just seem to be a reoccurring theme. Then this poor behavior is justified as we are saving people’s lives, pay the fine and move on. I think it is short-sighted and it is going to catch up at some point, sooner rather than later.

I want to highlight an interview that took place last year with Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. The theme was to have companies not release guidance and to have management longer view of their companies and do what is right for the longer run. During that interview Warren said this (3:05, transcript)

I've b-- I've been on 20-- boards of publicly owned companies, not counting Berkshire's, and I have seen-- I have seen managements that I really think well of personally. I'd be glad if they married my daughter or-- or were named as executors of my will or moved in next door. But they get tempted by this-- the predictions that have been made. Their ego gets involved. And-- and-- when they find they can't make the numbers, sometimes they make up the numbers. And I-- I-- it-- it's-- it's a bad-- it's a very, very bad practice. And once it gets going, it feeds on itself because if the-- if your investor relations department tells you, you know, that "We've-- we've put out you're gonna earn $1.08”- Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett publicly saying that companies he sat in on made up the numbers. Becky doesn’t bat an eye at Warren’s statement by the way, and keeps going with the interview. I should also say that Berkshire has NOT sat on the board at DaVita. Berkshire is NOT seeking board representation. I do find it interesting that Buffett criticized Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) for the accounting practices saying that there is “something going on.” The previous statement from the interview tells me that Buffett knew or at the very least suspected of accounting red flags prior to Kraft Heinz blowing up. The two points that I am trying to make is, one, Buffett or the folks at Berkshire will not say or do anything to glaring or known problems. Two, that a culture of meeting those numbers has a short-term high and that when the tide rolls back it becomes a toxic environment and proves more detrimental to shareholders over the long run.

The Sins of an Empire

The dialysis industry (not just DaVita) is a picture-perfect snapshot of all that is wrong with American healthcare. This industry is built on gamesmanship, levered buyouts, expensive business models, stock buybacks on margin late in the cycle, poor oversight, expensive and complicated payment system, and filled with conflicts of interest. This is truly a marvel how simple and predictable of a business model of providing dialysis has been turned into such a mess of an industry. This isn’t a DaVita or an insurance problem, this is an American problem. High blood pressure and diabetes fueling the demand and need for dialysis have caused a real problem in America.

So the short case remains and if DMG deal breaks, the commercial patients who rely on charitable assistance get dropped and Buffett is forced to step in.

So to you Mr. Buffett, I submit to you, a company that has a deal it absolutely needs to close and it is hanging on by a thread. A revenue stream that seems about ready to dry up. A company overlevered, filled with conflicts of interest that seems very interested in meeting its numbers. An expensive market that the tide is now rolling back on. A market fueled by Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Dairy Queen, Heinz, Burger King and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). Mr. Buffett, I really don’t see how this ends well, and seems to me it’s a sin of an empire.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.