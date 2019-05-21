ThyssenKrupp's Strategic Uncertainty Overshadows Elevator IPO Positives

ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF/OTCPK:TKAMY) is in the midst of a major restructuring following a poor run of financial results - its equity value has been halved over the past twelve months. The company has embarked on aggressive cost reduction initiatives aiming to reduce corporate costs to €200 million compared to a base of €380 million last year. It also plans to cut 6,000 jobs, two-thirds of which will be in its German home market while also having to set aside funds for cartel fines.

It is hard to establish a bullish case given that the long-term profitability of some of its key segments is uncertain. This includes its Elevator Technology (ET) and Components Technology (CT) businesses. The lack of clarity relates to the unknown state of the company’s restructuring ambitions for these and other units. More detailed information is needed regarding the revamped business model and long-term targets for items such as margin and cash conversion. We likely won’t get this clarity until later this year, and as such, it seems most prudent to observe from the sidelines for the time being.

Management’s recent earnings (adjusted EBITDA €1.1-1.2 billion) and cash flow (“high triple digit negative figure”) guidance cut suggests the need for caution. The cut is due to lower profitability in the steel business, weaker margins in the industrial business, and a worse than expected working capital position.

The stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple that is below its historical average. However, this seems appropriate because it presently has lower margins in its key businesses, and there is significant risk surrounding its quest for an operational turnaround. Although shares are down significantly and valuation depressed, ThyssenKrupp lacks any near-term catalysts that warrant a decision to invest at this time.

ThyssenKrupp, Tata scrap potential melding of steel businesses

Back on June 30th of last year, it was announced that ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel initiated a plan to merge their respective steel businesses in a 50/50 joint venture. The deal was poised to create the second biggest steel player in the region and produce €400-500 million in annual synergies.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The proposal was canceled on May 10th with an expectation that it would be blocked by the European Commission (EC). It was conceded by both parties that demands for further remedies from the EC would have eroded the economic logic of the combination.

As we saw with the planned Aperam/VDM deal, the asset divestments required by the EC were too stringent and would have diminished the value of the planned synergies. This is precisely what investors had feared in bidding the stock down to historic lows in recent months. The decision was also likely a reflection of deteriorating steel end markets since last June.

While ThyssenKrupp has said it will explore other consolidation opportunities, the increasingly strict oversight of the EC makes it unlikely that we will see a merger of scale anytime soon.

Shelving of split strategy makes way for elevator IPO

ThyssenKrupp has abandoned the joint venture and its business separation plans in general. Instead, it is once again taking a different strategic direction and moving forward with an IPO of its elevator business.

One must wonder if this backup plan was firmly in place had the Tata JV fallen apart as many investors had hoped. The elevator business is the prized possession of ThyssenKrupp. It is responsible for more than one-third of company earnings, generates sustainable free-cash-flow, and represents the largest portion of a company valuation. The IPO should thus, generate strong market interest.

Peers in the elevator industry are trading at much higher multiples than ThyssenKrupp as a whole on account of its conglomerate discount. Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF) trades at 18 times forward EV/EBITDA while Schindler (SHLAF) trades at 14 times forward EV/EBITDA. This would suggest there is significant pent up value in ThyssenKrupp’s elevator business.

Elevator technology business: Going up or Going down?

Will this be a successful strategy for the beleaguered ThyssenKrupp? Let’s take a step back and look at the company’s elevator business. ThyssenKrupp's Elevator Technology (ET) division manufactures, installs, and performs maintenance on elevators (for various applications), escalators, moving walkways, aircraft passenger boarding bridges, and accessibility stair/platform lifts.

It has a strong position in the global market with a focus on service, modernization, and innovation. It is developing several new technologies, including the MULTI rope-less elevator, the ACCEL accelerating moving walkway, and MAX predictive maintenance technology.

ThyssenKrupp has roughly 13% of the global market share, ranking third behind Otis and Schindler. Roughly half of its sales are derived from new installations and a half from service fees. There is solid potential that an IPO of the ET business will unlock value in the company’s other businesses as well. One would hope this would reduce market pressure on the stock.

The rationale for Elevator IPO is sound

ThyssenKrupp plans to retain a majority interest in the elevator business following the IPO. The key rationale and benefit for ThyssenKrupp will be a deleveraging of the balance sheet from the IPO proceeds and the consolidation of earnings at the group level.

By selling only a minority stake, it puts itself in a good position to not only improve its balance sheet but accelerate the restructuring of existing businesses. It believes the cash tax implications are likely to be much lower than previous guidance for the business separation plan (from €1 billion to the “low triple digit” millions).

There is not much in the way of the IPO moving forward with only the approval of the supervisory board required to proceed. ThyssenKrupp is targeting the start of the next fiscal year (October 2019) to be IPO-ready.

Steel Europe re-established as the core business

With the JV off the table, ThyssenKrupp has announced plans to re-integrate its Steel Europe business as a continuing operation effective the third quarter of FY19. This will put the company’s European steel business at its core. As management has guided, it will increase EBIT, although free-cash-flow is expected to be negative and the company is on pace to show a net loss for fiscal 2019.

It also means that even with majority interest, reduced elevator business exposure will tie the company’s fortunes more to the steel industry, i.e., changes in steel prices and demand. ThyssenKrupp has also stated that it no longer plans to split up its materials and industrial businesses. This reflects the economic reality of the split strategy. The investment-grade rating in TK Industrials creates a burdensome cross-shareholding requirement, and there is limited visibility into the equity value of TK Materials. The materials businesses will now be operated in unison and may be open to further consolidation with ThyssenKrupp retaining control. With a third of the pending job cuts coming from the steel business, ThyssenKrupp aims to establish a leaner core steel business in its mission to reach profitability.

Conclusion

ThyssenKrupp shares are trading near record lows. Is this a good value or a value trap? Management is making progress with its cost-cutting program and non-core divestments. The Elevator Technology IPO is likely to draw positive investor attention and has the potential to unlock value for the company. By retaining a majority interest, ThyssenKrupp is likely to benefit from less leverage on its balance sheet. There is upside to the elevator IPO shares should valuations converge and trade in line with peers like Kone.

However, the volatile nature of the company’s strategic direction and long-term uncertainty of profitability overshadow the elevator IPO positives. It is too early for us to tell if this turnaround story will be successful, given the lack of long-term visibility and absence of near-term catalysts. Signs of restructuring execution and progress towards profitability would be welcome signs of stabilization.

