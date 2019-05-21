Wynn Could Sell Boston Casino - What Investors Need To Know

Wynn is said to be in early stage discussions with MGM for the sale of the Boston Casino.

Wynn (WYNN) investors got a bit of news headed into the weekend that could impact the company and the gaming industry in a major way. It was revealed that Wynn is in 'early stage' discussions with MGM Resorts (MGM) about the possible sale of the Encore property in Boston, Massachusetts. MGM Resorts already operates one of the two licensed casinos in Massachusetts with a popular property in Springfield.

As the news broke, the companies offered a joint statement:

"Over the past several weeks, we have engaged in conversations around the potential sale of Encore Boston Harbor. They are very preliminary and of the nature that publicly traded corporations like ours often engage in, and in fact when opportunities such as this are presented, we are required to explore. We cannot say today where these conversations will lead, however we can reaffirm our commitment to the communities where we operate today. The people of Springfield and Everett welcomed us into their neighborhoods. We know that is a privilege and we take it seriously. Our conversations will not impact the jobs at our facilities and will not impact the opening of Encore Boston Harbor. Regardless of where this leads us, we will ensure that our commitments will be met, and that those who welcomed us into their communities will not be disappointed.

The Wynn built Encore casino sports the iconic Wynn design and was estimated to cost $2.6 billion. Over the past 18 months, Wynn found itself receiving a lot of undesired attention revolving around the actions of founder and former stakeholder Steve Wynn. The issue boiled over to the point where the Commonwealth of Massachusetts put the issue of the casino license under a 15 month review as the company continued construction at risk. Meanwhile Steve Wynn sold all of his shares and ex-wife Elaine Wynn mounted a vigorous challenge relating to how the company is operated.

This past month the Massachusetts Gaming commission rendered a decision that the company could keep its casino license. In its ruling, the Commission outlined several requirements inclusive of a $35 million dollar fine.

The first thing investors should realize is that a sale, particularly to MGM, would likely be more cumbersome and time consuming than many may think.

The original 2013 agreement between Wynn and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts states that neither Wynn Resorts nor the city shall transfer its rights or obligations without prior written authorization of the other party. That means that there is a level of permission that needs to happen, and in Massachusetts, permissions typically come with a laundry list of caveats.

Under Massachusetts law, no company can hold more than one gaming license in state. This means that if MGM were to buy the casino in Boston, it would need to divest itself of the already operating casino in Springfield. That may be easier said than done.

The due diligence of MGM would be quite time consuming. The site of the Wynn casino involved several clean-up initiatives that must be maintained over time. All of the various requirements of the state and local entities would need to be taken over by any new owner.

Given these dynamics, any possible sale would take quite some time to go through. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as well as any potential buyer for the MGM Springfield property is likely to dig deep into the motivations for MGM to switch locations. Multi-billion dollar transactions do happen, but they rarely happen overnight.

What all of this news may do is bring about a new player or players outside of Wynn and MGM. Such a potential suitor would need to pass muster with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, but the other complexities of a Wynn/MGM deal would not exist. From an investor's perspective, this could open the door for a bit of surprise news (relating to an outside player) now that it is crystal clear to investors that Wynn is willing to explore divesting itself of the casino.

Recovery of its $2.6 billion investment in this project would present some interesting dynamics on Wynn's financials. With casino numbers being less stellar than many anticipated, getting out and seeing a massive payment could mean that Wynn is in the process of 'right sizing' itself for the longer haul.

The Wynn Encore in Boston is a beautiful property and there is quite a bit of excitement around the grand opening. What will really determine whether a sale is viable is when we see several months of numbers coming out of the property. This story is just beginning, while the next binary event will be a grand opening in the next month. With Wynn trading at about $120 per share, there could be an interesting trade to be had. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.