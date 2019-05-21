Open Insights: Jeddah Mind Tricks At OPEC's Meeting

OPEC concluded its meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend and agreed to revisit its output agreement in late-June. We anticipate a roll-over of the cuts to year-end.

US inventories remain elevated, but as refinery throughput ramps higher in and outside of the US, draws should reemerge.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of May 10, 2019 and also discuss the recent OPEC meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

EIA reported a crude draw of 5.4M barrels for the week as both exports and imports leapt by 1M bpd and 919K bpd, respectively. Based on the tanker tracking data we have, both were likely overstated and should correct to the downside in this week's report. WTI/Brent spreads remain healthy, and we anticipate exports to stay elevated 2.5-2.8M bpd range as non-US demand pulls the barrels away.

Refinery utilization increased slightly by 0.5%, and should exceed the 17M bpd mark by this week (gross, which includes demand for NGL). Net crude throughput also increased and marked 16.7M bpd last week.

Compared to 5-year averages, this week's report was bearish for crude and petroleum products. Let's just go through the charts quickly.

Gasoline inventories decreased slightly by 1.12M barrels, and distillates stayed flat (increasing by 84K barrels for the week). Compared to the 5 year average (2014-2018) gasoline inventories continue their downtrend, whereas distillates continue to hug the averages.

Overall total crude and products increased significantly as "other fuel oils" led the build. In total, crude and petroleum products increased by 14.6M barrels for the week.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

OPEC+ and company, the cabal that includes both OPEC and the Russian led non-OPEC nations, recently met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in preparation for the full OPEC meeting in late-June. As reported in the WSJ, OPEC+ is considering a few scenarios to increase production:

Have all countries revert to the December agreed levels, which would collectively increase production by ~800K bpd for OPEC+, and eliminate the current overcompliance. Allow individual producers to use as their baseline the maximum level they reached in the last 4 months of 2018, before the most recent agreement. Change the metrics of calculating excess inventories (i.e., the 5 year-average inventory levels), using 2010 to 2014 as a reference point, a time that preceded a 2014 production ramp.

(Note: the first two scenarios assume that Libya, Venezuela and Iran will continue to produce at April levels.)

In the meeting, the oil producers unsurprisingly agreed to table any major decisions on increasing crude production (from their December agreement to reduce supplies) until the late-June meeting in Vienna.

For now, Saudi Arabia and company continue to pledge conservatism, advancing a desire to see US inventories draw down before increasing their production profile. Saudi Arabia, which has led the cartel in cuts by over complying with its baseline and cut production by more than required, proposes to extend the cuts until year-end 2019. In contrast Russia, de facto leader of non-OPEC producers, has only recently begun to comply with its agreed upon baseline, but is pushing for a 300K bpd increase. We think this is a negotiating tactic (i.e., in order to obtain our continued cooperation, we'll need to be induced).

Given the macro headwinds caused by the US/China trade war, elevated US inventories, and the sheer will of Saudi Arabia as demonstrated in H1 2019, we believe OPEC+ will extend the same 1.2M bpd December agreement to the end-of-2019. Doing so would represent a compromise, allowing producers to continue constraining supplies to support prices, but also allow those who are overcomplying to raise production.

The truth is that output is measured collectively, and in effect, one producer's higher production figure will likely come at the expense of another's, and this agreement will devolve into a game of market share (e.g., to appease Russian desires to increase production, enforcement would be lax, but the headline cut of 1.2M bpd would continue). So as Libya, Iran and Venezuelan production fall, expect other OPEC+ members to increase theirs in H2. Politically easing compliance and redistributing market share (albeit unofficially) also gives OPEC+ some diplomatic cover in arguing that it is sensitive to the global call for additional supplies.

Overall, there are enough compelling reasons to continue with the baseline agreement. Coupled with macro-demand concerns, the producers will likely let the Saudi's continue to take the lead (especially as it's carried most of the weight thus far). We don't expect overcompliance to continue into H2 2019, but we do expect the agreement to roll over to the year-end. Let the tightening continue.

