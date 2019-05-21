Hidden Gem Exploration: Smaller-Caps Earning Top Quality Scores - Part 2

In this Part 2 article, the remaining 4 findings from the result are discussed in detail.

The Urbem Quality Scoring model was run against the whole universe of the S&P Mid-cap 400 and S&P Small-cap 600.

Small- and mid-caps can be effective leverage for small investors to beat the market and even beat the Guru/Pro.

Background

In this episode, I would like to continue our journey of hidden gem exploration. Small- and mid-caps are filled with investment opportunities that are often neglected by the public. For great investors, like Warren Buffett, such stocks would most likely not fall into their investable universe, as investing in them would not move the needle from a performance point of view. Hence, they can be effective leverage for small investors to beat the market and even beat the Guru/Pro.

Fortunately, with the help of technology (e.g., my implemented Urbem Quality Scoring model), individual investors can have the edge to screen for high-quality underappreciated names in a timely fashion.

In my last article (i.e., Part 1), we went through the 4 smaller-cap stocks topping the Quality Scoring model. Below, the remaining 4 are discussed in detail.

Masimo Corp. (MASI)

Based in Irvine, California, Masimo is an American manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies. The company sells more pulse oximetry to hospitals than any other company.

Masimo has been recognized for its intellectual property and for being one of the most innovative companies in the medical device industry.

The company has been a consistent top line grower for the past decade (see below). However, the total revenue number might not be most appropriate, as it counts in extraordinary payments from Medtronic (MDT) due to IP infringement.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/17/2019.

Looking at the product revenue only, which involves core and sustainable sales, we would probably get an even better track record - 13.5% CAGR since 2007 (see below). The growth engine demonstrated resilience to the economic downturn in 08/09.

Source: Masimo 2019 Investor Day Presentation.

Although the asset turnover trended down a bit recently, the overall returns on capital are consistently high - e.g., ROA always above 10%, ROIC always above 15%.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/17/2019.

I believe that the R&D capability, along with the mission-critical nature and low cost-to-benefit ratio of the products, would contribute to further enhancements of the already sticky customer relationship and the already strong pricing power.

In contrast to revenue and returns on capital, Masimo's cash flows have been demonstrating volatilities, with annual CapEx-to-sales ranging from 1.57% to 13.37% and FCF margin from 1.17% to 25.26%.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/17/2019.

Wall Street analysts forecast a 13.1% EPS growth rate moving forward (see below). This is a bit conservative in light of the range of 12-15% in terms of Non-GAAP EPS growth estimate by the management. The primary growth drivers would be hospital automation, opioid safety, and the current innovation pipeline, all of which should deliver long-term, high-single digit sales growth.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/18/2019.

Assuming the mid-teens growth rate, I believe the share is currently overvalued at an over 41x P/E and an over 43x P/FCF. Interested investors may want to keep MASI on their close watch list and wait for favorable entry points.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/17/2019.

Landstar System (LSTR)

Landstar System is a transportation services company specializing in third-party logistics and provides services principally throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and other countries around the world.

Through technologies, Landstar leverages an asset-light intermediary platform model with a low-cost structure, connecting capacity providers, customers and independent sales agents. That means the company does not own any large fleet of trucks or conduct any on-the-ground operations itself, essentially being the Amazon or Uber of freights. No wonder that the annual CapEx is typically below 1% out of the total sales in history (see below). The FCF margin was consistent, although not high.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Landstar consistently delivered superior returns on capital (see below) over the decade, demonstrating a durable competitive edge thanks to its network effect and scale. Investors do need to be aware that the industry is filled with strong competitors, such as C.H. Robinson (CHRW) and J.B. Hunt (JBHT), while Internet-driven companies like Amazon (AMZN) are the potential disruptors.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

The transportation industry is quite sensitive to economic cycles. As you can see below, Landstar experienced a double-digit decrease in revenue in 2009.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Other than that, the annual growth was not stable throughout the cycle. As the business is exposed to most cyclical demands (see below), I would expect the growth volatility to continue.

Source: Earnings Call Presentation, Q1 2019.

Wall Street forecasts a low-single digit annual increase in Landstar's EPS for the next 1-3 years (see below).

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/18/2019.

Considering the low expectation of near-term growth, the durable competitive advantage and the competitive landscape, I think the current share price multiples are fair. But investors should stay cautious of the potential recession risk if buying at this level.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 5/18/2019.

Graco Inc. (GGG)

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Graco is an American manufacturer of fluid handling systems and products for painting, anti-corrosion, fluid transfer, gluing and sanitary applications for markets like automotive, aeronautic, body refinish, wood, building and construction. The company distributes through a global network of equipment dealers and retail stores.

Graco is a niche market player providing premium equipment to solve the difficulties of handling a wide variety of materials with viscous, abrasive and corrosive properties that may require precise ratio control for a broad number of end markets (see the breakdown below).

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019.

The market segment is not big enough for large companies to move their needle of performances/returns, and therefore, the competition is not that fierce.

The company invests around 4.3% of annual sales into R&D (over 2.5x its peer average at 1.6%) to widen the moat over time. The business does generate some predictable, stable and recurring incomes, as approximately 40% of total sales are coming from accessories and parts in the aftermarket.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Investors should be aware of the recession risk, reflected by the double-digit decrease in revenue in 2009 (see above). However, the customer base is diversified at the moment, with almost 50% of the revenue coming from outside of America. The extensive reach via the distribution network and installed base would guard the business against economic downturns and competitions.

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019.

The management is highly ROIC-oriented and delivered consistently superior returns on equity and invested capital over the past decade (all double-digit returns except for 2016).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Graco is a strong cash generator, with double-digit FCF margins every year for the past 10 years (at least) and a low CapEx requirement (less than 5% of sales every year in the meantime).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Moving forward, management set a growth target of 12% with a clear plan (see below), mainly supported by new products and geographic expansion.

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019.

Analysts on Wall Street predict a mid-single-digit annual increase in EPS, which I believe is rather conservative in light of the company's leading market position, R&D investments and prudent M&A approach.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/18/2019.

Assuming a low- to mid-teens growth rate, I think the share is fairly valued, especially if we compare the P/E, P/S and P/CF to their respective historical averages as well as industry and market averages. I do like the management and the business model so far. However, for those who would like to price in a recession risk, a better entry point might be ahead.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Gentex Corp. (GNTX)

Based in Zeeland, Michigan and founded in 1974, Gentex manufactures automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and camera-based driver assistance systems for the global automotive industry. The company also provides commercial smoke detectors and signaling devices to the North American fire protection market, as well as dimmable aircraft windows for the commercial, business and general aviation markets. About 98 percent of its net sales are derived from the sale of auto-dimming mirrors to every major automaker in the world.

The moat at Gentex mainly comes from its strong IP and dominant market share, both of which help the business generate high ROIC over the past decade (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

The global penetrations (see below) for Gentex's flagship auto-dimming mirrors speak to the company's market leadership.

Source: Investor Overview, April 2019.

Gentex has a decent FCF margin (although volatile), but the CapEx requirement is high, hitting over 10% of sales in 2011 and 2012.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

The top line growth was strong after the '08/'09 financial crisis, but seemed to trend down a bit during recent years (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Auto-related technology is a disruptive space. The management at Gentex appears fully aware of the bear case (e.g., autonomous cars removing mirrors, cameras replacing mirrors, ridesharing reducing vehicle sales) and has built the technology strategy (see below) to seek new growth opportunities.

Source: Investor Overview, April 2019.

For the near term, Wall Street analysts estimate a mid-single digit annual increase in EPS, which is in line with management's current guidance and the decision of a 5% dividend increase announced in March.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 5/18/2019.

As indicated below, the stock seems a bit underpriced if we compare its price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/S, P/CF) to their respective historical averages. Hence, some risks have already been priced in. However, interested investors should be aware of the disruption of technology innovation (and potential value destruction from the shareholder perspective as the consequence) in this industry along with Gentex's narrow moat before buying.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 5/18/2019.

Summary

A ranking model or a rigid screener could be a good first step to uncover high-quality but underappreciated stocks. As the Part 2 article, the remaining 4 findings are introduced and discussed in this article, including one recession-proof and stable growing healthcare stock, one cyclical transportation name, one fast-growing industrial play and one cyclical consumer/tech name. Again, although I think that they have the potentials to outperform the market in the long run, investors should always possess full understanding of the business and industry before buying.

What is your favorite small-/mid-cap stock among or other than the 8 stocks here? Feel free to comment below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.