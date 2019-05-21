Booz Allen Hamilton: Debt Makes It Expensive

As a whole, BAH is a well-run company with promising prospects. However, the current price tag makes the shares a "hold" at this point.

The company has had a few great quarters in succession, which has caused the shares to trade significantly higher this year.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) is a consulting firm that works closely with the US government. Most of its contracts are tied to the defense sector. Over the past few quarters, the company has enjoyed the benefits of excellent execution, good contract volume, favorable pricing, and expanding margins. However, my DCF model on the company suggests that investors are currently ignoring the effect of the company’s debt on its valuation. Thus, BAH’s real value is likely below its current share price.

Source: Booz Allen Hamilton.

Recent developments

Booz Allen Hamilton recently reported its Q3 2019 earnings. In the call, management sounded happy to share good results with shareholders. There were two significant announcements: 1) they raised their guidance for fiscal 2019 by $0.10, and 2) they announced an increase in the quarterly dividend. The dividend now is $0.23/share, which implies an annual dividend yield of 1.50%.

Approaching the end of FY 2019, we're in an excellent position to deliver to our investors, what we said we would. Across nearly every metric, our business is performing exceptionally well. We carried almost all of the positive trends from the first half of FY 2019 through the third quarter. – Horazio Rozansky (BAH’s CEO, see link above).

Furthermore, management commented on their 2020 vision. In their opinion, the growth strategy outlined there continues to yield positive results. Moreover, CEO Horazio Rozansky, also reminded investors that he anticipates that the next couple of years will be as good as 2018.

From what I could gather, the company's growth strategy relies on the following pillars:

take advantage of their unique market position to continue driving further revenues, development of new business lines and solutions, and margin expansion.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential. BAH has been consistently beating estimates the past few quarters. This is why the market is so upbeat about its prospects.

Thus, it’s evident why investors are so optimistic about the stock. After all, BAH appears to have very competent management, a privileged market position, and a long track record (the company has been in business since 1914). On top of that, it pays a quarterly dividend. So I can imagine it ticks many investors' checkboxes, and makes the stock a comfortable long-term hold. Nevertheless, it’s essential to realize that BAH is benefiting from all the key variables going their way:

Backlog: New contracts have been solid for the company, but this is mainly dependent on exogenous factors. Pricing: Again, this variable is out of the company’s control. So far there’s been strong demand, which has enabled the company to charge attractive rates for its services. Margins: This third variable is linked to the first two. However, BAH has some control over its costs. Thus, in this item, I think the company gets half the credit.

As you can see, BAH’s business depends on the market cycle. If an economic slowdown was to occur, or government spending dried up, then this could severely impact the company’s financials. You see, new contracts would slow down, and lower demand would likely result in lower prices. Then, these two variables would push down BAH’s margins.

Naturally, all businesses are tied to economic cycles. After all, it’s challenging to find stocks that are completely detached from the economy. However, I mention this because BAH seems to be priced to perfection, despite evidence that we’re late in the market cycle. I believe this factor by itself makes BAH a very risky proposition.

Area of concern

Management acknowledged that the company's liquidity was an issue. Unsurprisingly, they remained optimistic about their abilities to deploy capital efficiently. Still, I feel it’s essential for investors to realize that BAH has a substantial amount of debt and liabilities. You see, the company has a total debt of nearly $1.8 billion. This figure is 1.37 times larger than the company's current assets. Also, BAH's total liabilities of $3.12 billion are practically equal to a company's assets of $3.80 billion. Another important leverage ratio is debt-to-equity. Here, the company’s D/E ratio stands at 2.63.

Therefore, it is fair to say that BAH is highly leveraged. Every quarter its total liabilities keep piling up. In a way, this largely explains why the company is posting such impressive results. After all, leverage is great when things are working out, but it also exacerbates any potential downside.

If we were to adjust the company's growth rate to its debt, then I think investors would look at the stock differently. Just as an example, BAH’s beta is 0.82, which at first sight implies that it's less volatile than the market. However, after we lever the beta with its D/E ratio, then the number jumps to a whopping 2.63. Thus, it’s evident that BAH’s leverage substantially increases the company’s risk profile. This is why I think BAH’s most significant problem is its liabilities.

Intriguing decision

What's even more puzzling is that management decided to increase the dividend while raking up the company's debt consistently every quarter. Based on the latest dividend increase, BAH will pay a whopping $131.10 million in dividends this year. Also, the interest paid on its debt is roughly $76.52 million per year. So these two figures combined represent $207.62 million per year.

In my view, BAH should have roughly $421.75 million in unlevered FCF for 2019. So it seems that the company has some room for maneuvering. However, in my view, it would be much more prudent to pay down the company's debt before increasing the dividend. This would leave the company in a much better position to weather any potential economic slowdown. Also, it would delever the company’s financials, which would make a much more attractive investment.

Valuation

BAH trades at a forward PE of 22.6. However, the company is guiding to a 6% to 8% revenue increase. Typically revenue growth is the best proxy for long term growth because it’s less susceptible to changes in cost structure or one-time items, to name a few. However, it’s worth mentioning that cash from operations and net income are likely to grow at a faster pace. As previously mentioned, this is mostly due to improving margins and favorable exogenous factors.

As you can see, BAH appears to be overvalued by my DCF model. The main factor that reduces the company’s fair value is its debt. You see, the D/E ratio makes the BAH’s beta much higher, which results in a higher discount rate. After all, the CAPM has to account for the firm’s leverage (which inherently makes it riskier).

I wouldn't necessarily have a problem with buying a company that has much debt. However, such companies have to make sense in terms of valuation. Unfortunately, I think BAH’s debt severely distorts the company’s real value. In my view, the market is currently pricing BAH as if it wasn’t significantly leveraged. Nevertheless, once this is accounted for, then the shares appear to be overvalued by roughly 24%.

Source: Stock Charts, plus author’s annotations.

Conclusion

I think the only way to justify BAH’s current valuation is if you expect margins to continue to improve indefinitely. However, it is essential to keep in mind that margins can only grow so much in a services company. After all, the company's main cost input is labor, which is tough to cheapen beyond a certain point. Not to mention that BAH’s prospects are tightly linked to economic cycles, so margins will inevitably deteriorate sometime. This is just part of doing business.

Hence, I think investors shouldn’t chase the shares higher at these prices. After all, BAH has rallied over 35% since January 2019. In my view, at this point, the shares offer little upside. Nevertheless, please note that I’m not recommending selling or shorting either. BAH is an excellent company with promising business prospects for the long term, and its fair value and current stock price don’t diverge by a significant amount.

Thus, if you’re already long, I would recommend just holding the shares. If not, wait for a pullback to $45 to start building a position.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.