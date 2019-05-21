A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E

An updated spreadsheet shows certain PG&E preferreds to be better values than others.

Since I wrote about PG&E Corp. (PCG) in November, the company has filed for bankruptcy and replaced its CEO and most of its board of directors. Unfortunately for shareholders, none of the recent developments bode well for the speedy resumption of dividends.

Last week, Cal FIRE blamed the 2018 Camp Fire - the worst in wildfire in state history, destroying 18,804 structures including most of the town of Paradise and killed 85 people - on sparks from a broken PG&E transmission line. The result, although expected, opens the way to civil lawsuits and a possible criminal complaint against the utility by the Butte County district attorney.

PG&E is already on criminal probation from a 2010 gas line explosion, and U.S. District Judge William Alsup has ordered it to pay no dividends until he is satisfied it meets all wildfire safety standards, such as inspecting its transmission lines and trimming trees.

With state officials, fire victims and protesters angry at the company, management is being forced not to prioritize the shareholders' interest and instead must work primarily to ensure wildfire safety and fend off threats to have it dismembered.

San Francisco, rich in hydro power from the Hetch Hetchy reservoir, is investigating buying its portion of the grid from the utility. This has been talked about for decades, but now may make economic sense -since there is virtually no possibility of a damaging wildfire in the city, why should its ratepayers be forced to subsidize fire protection and damage claims from rural areas?

New CEO Bill Johnson, who comes from the federally owned Tennessee Valley Authority, mentioned "meeting the high expectations that our customers, regulators and legislators have for PG&E" in his opening statement, but said nothing about shareholders, a class of stakeholders he didn't have to bother about at TVA.

One shareholder has taken his outrage over the $9.3 million paid to former CEO Geisha Williams last year to the annual meeting scheduled for June 21, proposing that the company be restructured.

The utility has requested six more months to prepare its bankruptcy plan, angering California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The clock on dividend resumption can't even begin until a plan is submitted. Eventually, though, dividends will have to be paid for the company to attract needed capital.

Here is where the preferred issues have the advantage over the common: Because they are cumulative, it does not matter as much how long it takes until dividends resume. Investors will receive arrears for every quarter while the process continues.

To value the preferreds, I've created a spreadsheet, which uses the Benjamin Graham Special Situations Formula.

Expected Annual Return = [GC -L(100%-C)] / YP

G - Expected gain if successful (Full value minus current price)

L - Expected loss if the investment isn't successful

C - Expected chance of success.

Y - Holding period in years.

P - Current price

Ticker Coupon Par Callable Full value incl. arrears Price (P) Exp. Gain (G) Exp. Loss (L) Chance (C) Years (Y) Exp. Annual Return PCG-A 6% 25 No 36.075 25.90 10.175 25.9 0.8 2 5.71% PCG-B 5.50% 25 No 33.085 22.52 10.565 22.52 0.8 2 8.77% PCG-C 5% 25 No 30.0625 20.70 9.3625 20.7 0.8 2 8.09% PCG-D 5% 25 Yes 29.03 20.84 8.19 20.84 0.8 2 5.72% PCG-E 5% 25 Yes 29.03 21.35 7.68 21.35 0.8 2 4.39% PCG-G 4.80% 25 Yes 27.9 19.39 8.51 19.39 0.8 2 7.56% PCG-H 4.50% 25 Yes 26.14 19.75 6.39 19.75 0.8 2 2.94% PCG-I 4.38% 25 Yes 25.41 19.35 6.06 19.35 0.8 2 2.53% Assumes resumption in spring 2021 with arrears.

Since the last time I did this calculation, I've updated the spreadsheet in several ways.

The holding period (Y) has been reduced from 3 to 2 years to allow for time elapsed.

The chance of success (C) has been reduced from 0.9 to 0.8, reflecting the uncertainty of the bankruptcy process.

The Full Value estimation, used to calculate (G), has been refined. The base price (where I think it will trade not including arrears) is now set at $25 for the callable 5% Series D and E and to equal the same yield for the other callable series (G, H, and I). The base price is set at $26 for the 5% Series C (which gets a premium because it is non-callable), with the other non-callable series (A and B) set to equal the same yield. These estimated prices are somewhat lower than where they were trading before the first major fires in October 2017, but I believe investors will want a higher dividend to compensate for continuing wildfire risk.

Because all the issues are cumulative, I added the amount of dividend arrears that would be paid at the time of resolution to the base price to come up with the Full Value. Arrears would be paid for 13 quarters, assuming resolution in the first quarter of 2021.

A slower resolution would increase Full Value and Expected Gain because more quarters of arrears would be paid, but decrease Expected Annual Return because the gain would be spread out over a longer time period.

Which Are The Best Value?

When I did these calculations last fall, the cumulative, non-callable PCG-B (Quantum description) and PCG-C (Quantum description) had the highest expected annual returns - in the 12% range. Since then, both issues have rallied sharply, so the expected gain is now in the 8-9% range. At least 12% is needed to compensate for the risk, in my view, so they are not buys now. PCG-B and PCG-C remain the best values among the preferreds.

PG&E common stock is still not suitable for investment.

Data by YCharts

The public antipathy toward the company may preclude the California Public Utilities Commission from setting rates at the level the company needs to resume dividends, even after it gets out of bankruptcy, and there remains no mechanism to safeguard the company from the inverse compensation doctrine that makes it liable for fire damages, even if negligence is not proven. Investors who have bid up the stock price since January seem overly optimistic. A long preferred/short common strategy seems like a good bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.