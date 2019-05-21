Teleflex: An Expensive Stock With Growth Potential

The company’s acquired UroLift implant system is seeing strong growth, with Japan as a new market for this product.

To help drive future growth, Teleflex has increased its products with several acquisitions over the last couple of years.

Teleflex has a history of consistent growth, but its earnings have been subdued.

Teleflex has growth potential going forwards, but I think its stock is too expensive to buy, so I’m on the sidelines. I don’t think the projected growth justifies the current stock price. As the stock is priced for perfection, it could see a significant correction if the company disappoints the market.

Financials

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has shown consistent revenue growth over the last decade. The company’s earnings have not shown any growth, but it generally operates profitably with reasonable profit margins ranging from 7% to 16% over the last decade. The return on equity varies, having ranged from 6% to 19% over the last decade.

The balance sheet shows that the company operates with moderate debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $2.2 billion, representing 35% of its total asset value. The company’s total liabilities represent 59% of its total asset value.

Teleflex operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 2.3), meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

Based on earnings from net income (rather than operational), Teleflex’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 53x with a stock price of $296. The company’s full year trailing PE multiple is 68x and its book value multiple is 5.3x. These multiples imply that Teleflex is expensive.

Teleflex has a history of consistent revenue growth, with its revenue increasing 6% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Teleflex’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings, which some forecasts state).

Teleflex data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Teleflex’s revenue has consistently increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have been subdued, but the company has generally operated profitably with the only loss occurring in the 2012 fiscal year. The analysts are expecting Teleflex’s earnings to increase slightly heading into 2020.

Business Plans

Teleflex is actively pursuing new markets for its UroLift product, which is an implant for older men with an enlarged prostrate to relieve urinary retention. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and South Korea. The company is currently pursuing the Japanese market where around 2.3 million men over 50 years old have been diagnosed with various conditions involving enlarged prostrates.

The company’s President and CEO, Liam Kelly, stated in their latest earnings call:

We continue to actively see the market for the launch of the UroLift in Japan.

Japan is a new market for the UroLift implant system, and I think this is a product that will benefit the company’s earnings going forwards. The product is in demand globally and the company has seen strong revenue growth from UroLift, with the CEO stating:

Moving to Interventional Urology, revenues increased 41.5% on a constant currency basis to $59.7 million.

The UroLift system was developed by NeoTract, which was acquired by Teleflex in 2017. The UroLift system will contribute to Teleflex's growth, and I think this was a smart investment as Teleflex ended up with a product that is in demand. As the population continues to expand, so does the 50+-year-old male demographic for which UroLift is designed to service.

To further increase its product offerings, Teleflex acquired Essential Medical in October 2018. Essential Medical is a medical device company that has developed and commercialised the CE Marked Manta vascular closure device for cardiovascular surgery. Teleflex also acquired Vascular Solutions in late 2016 for its clinical solutions for minimally invasive coronary and peripheral vascular procedures.

These acquisitions have increased Teleflex’s product line-up in an effort to boost the company’s growth. Teleflex’s current R&D expenditure was $207 for the 2018 fiscal year. This represents a fairly modest 4.3% of Teleflex’s 2018 revenue. This has doubled since 2016 following Teleflex’s recent acquisitions but is still quite a modest amount. R&D expenditure is not a significant cost to Teleflex due to the acquired products (especially UroLift). The analysts are expecting earnings growth going forwards for Teleflex.

Stock Valuation

Teleflex has a history of revenue growth. While the company’s earnings have not shown any growth in the past, the earnings are expected to increase around 12% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 12% gives a forward PEG of around 4.4 with a 2020 PE multiple of 53x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Teleflex is overvalued with a stock price of $296. Its fair value would be around $70.

While a forward PEG of 4.4 is expensive for a growth stocks, it’s very expensive for Teleflex as the company doesn’t have a history of earnings growth.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Teleflex chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Teleflex’s stock price has surged higher to peak in 2018 where the stock traded sideways for the remainder of that year. The has stock traded higher this year as the stock market rallied higher.

In the short-term, the stock could rally some more and will probably do so as long as the market continues to rally. The strong rally in 2017 (where the stock gained 50%) could be replicated again this year. Adding a 50% rally to the $250 at the start of this year gives a short-term target of $375.

While the stock is expensive, investors can easily drive the stock higher making the stock even more expensive. For a long-term investment I think that the stock is too expensive to justify for its earnings potential. The market’s enthusiasm seems to have valued Teleflex as a high growth stock, even though Teleflex is more of a slow grower with revenue increasing 6% per year and the company doesn’t have any history of earnings growth.

Conclusion

Teleflex has increased its product offerings through several acquisitions in recent years. The most notable product that Teleflex acquired is the UroLift implant system. The other products obtained through acquisitions include the Manta vascular closure device for cardiovascular surgery, and the minimally invasive coronary and peripheral vascular procedures.

While Teleflex has a history of consistent revenue growth, its earnings have not shown any growth trends in the past. With the recent product additions, analysts are expecting earnings growth going forwards.

The stock is expensive with a 2020 forward PE multiple of 53x based on net income earnings (rather than operational earnings). While the analysts have projected growth going forwards, I think the stock is just too expensive to buy at current prices. The stock is priced for perfection, which makes the stock price vulnerable to a significant correction if Teleflex disappoints the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.