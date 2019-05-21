Cumulus: Still Cheap Despite Run-Up

Cumulus (CMLS) is up over 10% since our last article, but after looking through the Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 results, we're surprised it is not up more. There has been substantial fundamental improvement since our last article, yet this clearly hasn't been reflected in the price. Cumulus is still undervalued and has significant upside at this valuation.

Q1 highlights

Starting off with revenue, revenue grew 1.4% YOY despite the divestitures of several stations. This growth was mostly driven by strong revenue growth in its subsidiary, Westwood One, helped by strong growth in the digital and podcasting segments and strong core ad sales growth.

Q1 press release

More importantly, though, in both Q4 and Q1, Cumulus turned GAAP profitable by focusing on expense management. Despite a decline in the profitability of station group due to flat expenses and declining revenues, this profitability decline was more than offset by a much larger increase in the profitability of the Westwood One segment due to operating leverage, which increased EBITDA by 26%. Overall, EBITDA grew by 3.8% YOY.

Calculating profitability

As we mentioned in the last article, our preferred method to calculate cash generation was the metric we called RCFI, or Recurring Cash Flows after Interest. This metric is calculated by Adjusted EBITDA - Interest expense - Maintenance Capex - Adjusted Taxes.

10Q Q1 2019

Doing the calculations, we discovered that RCFI is $138mil on an annualized basis, or $4mil higher than the figure we calculated for Q3. This is despite a substantial number of asset sales in Q4 and Q1. This means that even at Cumulus's higher valuation of $315mil as of today, Cumulus can still earn back its market cap in cash in less than 2.5 years.

Growth drivers

We believe Cumulus is well-positioned for strong revenue growth in the world of podcasts and digital entertainment.

Firstly, Cumulus has made and seems willing to make what seems like a significant amount of strategic hires. In Q1, the company hired John Wordock, who helped grow the WSJ podcast by over 2000% in his tenure and has a very successful track record.

In multi award winning journalist, John comes to us with a wealth of experience in the space, having run the Wall Street Journal and marketwatch.com radio networks, as well as the Wall Street Journal Podcasting business. Q1 earnings call

Secondly, the company has invested a lot in these areas and is one of the leading companies for both of these areas. Cumulus is one of the largest podcast companies as measured by PodTrack and this positions it for the significant growth in this business segment. To show the magnitude of its scale, it is the exclusive partner for 40 podcasts that received more than 52mil downloads in March 2019. This is huge for such an extremely competitive industry.

There’s no doubt that podcasting and digital radio are the future of radio, and there’s no doubt that Cumulus will be a major player in these spaces. With its willingness to invest what it takes to dominate these spaces while continuing to respect profitability, this revenue source is likely to grow significantly in the long run. Cumulus’s own statistics show that these businesses are already growing extremely quickly.

As the exclusive partner for over 40 podcasts we've generated nearly 52 million downloads in March 2019, more than doubled the 23 million generated in March 2018. And that doesn't include our growing local podcast businesses. On the topic of digital, we are continuing to generate exceptional growth across all of our platforms, with total digital revenue for the quarter growing 79% from the first quarter of last year. Q1 earnings call

Asset sales and deleveraging

One of the catalysts we thought would warrant a higher share price was deleveraging using cash flow and with the sales of non-core assets. This deleveraging is going well so far.

Also, and notably, in this quarter, we've continued to make progress on net leverage reduction. Our trailing net leverage as a 3/31/19 pro forma for the announced acquisitions is down to 4.8 times. As a reminder, an emergence from bankruptcy less than a year ago, we had a net leverage of 5.8 times. So we're very pleased with the progress that has been made to aggressively reduce leverage. Q1 earnings call

This is mostly because profitability has been increasing, as mentioned earlier, and because asset sales and exchanges have also been mostly going well so far. In Q4 and Q1, Cumulus has been able to swap its LA radio stations and a pair of portfolio optimization transactions, which include the sale of 6 stations for $100mil. The only planned asset sale that hasn't been completed is the sale of land in Washington, D.C., which we don't see as a necessity anyways due to their deleveraging so far.

Takeaway

Overall, Cumulus is still extremely cheap for a profitable company slated to earn $100mil in FCF per year while at the same time growing revenues significantly. It doesn’t make sense why Cumulus continues to trade at such a low valuation despite this huge improvement in fundamentals.

