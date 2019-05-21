Union Pacific: High Quality And Fair Valuation

The stock looks well-positioned for solid returns going forward, and any price pullback down the road should be considered a buying opportunity for investors.

Successful investing doesn't need to be too complex or sophisticated, on the contrary, a simple and straightforward investment thesis can many times produce superior returns. Union Pacific (UNP) is a high-quality business trading at fairly reasonable valuation levels, and this bodes well for investors in the company going forward.

A High-Quality Business

Union Pacific is always exposed to fluctuating transportation volumes in cyclical areas such as energy, agricultural products, and industry. Besides, weather conditions can have an unpredictable impact on financial performance numbers in a particular quarter.

Nevertheless, a profitable railroad operator can offer attractive traits for investors. Railroads provide significant cost advantages versus other transportation means, especially for products with a low value per unit weight. Besides, companies in the sector operate like natural monopolies, meaning that it wouldn't make any sense for a potential competitor to replicate Union Pacific's existing networks, because this would be too inexpensive and ultimately unprofitable.

Union Pacific is deeply focused on efficiency to increase profitability, and this strategy has been very rewarding to investors in the company over the long term. The chart shows how key financial metrics such as revenue, operating income, and free cash flow have significantly moved in the right direction over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

The table compares key profitability metrics for Union Pacific versus the average company in the industry. Looking at return on assets, return on equity, return on investment, gross margin, net margin, operating margin, and sales per employee, Union Pacific is a top quality player across all of the indicators considered.

Union Pacific Industry ROA 10.15% 5.94% ROE 28.71% 16.62% ROI 15.31% 9.58% Gross Margin 47.13% 24.82% Net Margin 26.59% 6.80% Operating Margin 37.47% 11.39% Sales/Employee $541.88 K $279.47 K

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Consistent capital distributions are a clear sign of underlying fundamental strength. If the company is consistently rewarding shareholders with growing dividends and share buybacks over the years, this is indicating that the business produces more cash than it needs to retain. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 120 consecutive years, quite an impressive track record over the long term.

In the past decade, the company has raised dividend payments by over 550% and it has also reduced the number of shares outstanding by more than 30% of the total.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, management is planning to maintain a dividend payout ratio of between 40% and 45% of earnings, while also repurchasing approximately $20 billion of shares between 2018 and 2020. This means that Union Pacific has both the financial strength and the management willingness to continue rewarding shareholders with generous cash distributions in the future.

Valuation Ratios And Fundamental Momentum

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Union Pacific to make $9.09 in earnings per share during 2019. Under this assumption, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio around 19. As a reference, the average price to earnings ratio for companies in the S&P 500 index is currently 20.5, so Union Pacific is priced in line with the broad market.

Importantly, valuation is dynamic as opposed to a static concept. Current stock prices are reflecting a particular set of expectations about the future of a business. If the company can consistently outperform those expectations, then earnings expectations will tend to increase.

Stock prices and earnings estimates tend to move in the same direction over time, and Union Pacific has a solid track record in terms of outperforming expectations. The company delivers numbers above Wall Street forecasts more often than not.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

The chart below shows how earnings expectations for Union Pacific in both the current year and next year have significantly increased over time. Fundamental momentum is a pervasive force, and as long as the trend remains in place it should provide a vigorous tailwind for the stock price.

Data by YCharts

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The discounted cash flow valuation is based on the following assumptions.

Free cash flow is assumed to be $5.4 billion

The annual growth rate in free cash flow is assumed to be 11% for the next five years

Growth is assumed to slow down to 7% for the five-year period after that

The terminal growth rate is 3%

The required rate of return is 9%

According to these numbers, the fair value of Union Pacific would be around $194.97, implying that the stock is undervalued by 11.65% at current prices.

Sum of Present Value of Cash flows (Millions): 52,319 Perpetuity Value of Final Cash flow (Millions) 85,689 Equity Value (Millions) 138,008 Implied Share Price $194.97 Discount/Premium to Current Price 11.65%

This exercise is not intended to accurately forecast free cash flow generation for Union Pacific, and it's not trying to calculate a precise fair value for the stock either. The main idea is assessing if the stock is fairly priced when making reasonable assumptions about cash flow generation in the long term. Based on these numbers, Union Pacific looks in fact reasonably valued at current prices.

Multi-Factor Analysis

Valuation needs to be analyzed in its due context. A company with strong financial performance and accelerating momentum obviously deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre performance and declining momentum.

This is beyond discussion, but sometimes it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength. The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Union Pacific is in the top 8% of companies in the US market, with a PowerFactors ranking of 92.24 as of the time of this writing. In simple terms, the stock looks like a solid purchase when considering financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength together.

The Bottom Line

Union Pacific is not too undervalued at current prices, and the company is a large player in a mature industry, so it doesn't make much sense to expect explosive returns from Union Pacific stock in the short term. Besides, the industry is quite exposed to economic conditions and regulatory risk is always a factor to watch.

That notwithstanding, Union Pacific is a remarkably strong business trading at a fair valuation level. The stock should be able to deliver solid returns from current prices, and any price pullback down the road could be a buying opportunity for investors in Union Pacific stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.