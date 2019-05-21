Intel: Really Attractive After Recent 25% Sell-Off

It’s a shame whenever one of the DGI technology names sell off, because I know that many DGI investors are wary of this segment and, ultimately, I think that’s a mistake. I acknowledge that technology sees more volatility than many of the other sectors that income-oriented investors frequent for their dividends, but I actually think that as far as reliably increasing income goes, it doesn’t get much better than the blue-chip dividend growth names in the technology space. To grow a dividend sustainably over the long term, a company needs to produce regular top and bottom line growth. Technology probably has the best secular tailwinds behind it. This leads to long-term growth and makes the risk that comes with frequent disruption worth the reward.

Even though it was ~20 years ago, I think many conservative, income-oriented investors still remember the dot-com boom and bust. This was a major crash, and I’m not surprised that residual fear remains. I think that’s why when names like Intel (INTC) sell off, I get a lot more questions about it than I do when names in the food & beverage or consumer packaged goods spaces experience weakness. But like I said, I understand the rationale for being extra careful when investing in the tech space, and that is why I wanted to take some time to put together a focus ticker piece on Intel, its operations, its dividend safety, and its dividend growth prospects in response to the stock's recent sell-off.

Attractive Valuation and Strong Dividend Metrics

Before I get to the sell-off, let’s start with the good stuff. Intel is a well-established technology name that has strong positions in a variety of semi-conductor markets. Companies don’t grow to be $225 billion names by accident. Intel has posted great growth in recent years as well, making it a real winner in terms of total returns. In 2016, its EPS grew by 17%. In 2017, INTC’s EPS grew by another 27%. And last year in 2018, that strong upward trend continued with 32% EPS growth. In other words, in just 3 short years, INTC nearly doubled its earnings per share. This strong performance helped to propel the stock up from the $30/share area in early 2016 to highs of more than $59 earlier in the year.

However, today INTC sits at ~$45/share. The combination of recent share price weakness and strong EPS growth over the last couple of years has resulted in a really cheap P/E multiple. Right now, INTC shares are trading for just 10x ttm earnings. Now, it’s worth noting that the current analyst estimate for 2010 full-year EPS is 5% lower than 2018’s total, but still, using those -5% forward estimates, shares are still trading for ~10.5x forward earnings. That is well below many of INTC’s large-cap peers in the semiconductor space. It’s also well below the company’s 10-year and 20-year average P/E ratios, which come in at 19.1x and 12.7x, respectfully.

Not only does INTC’s stock appear to be cheap, but the company also offers a solid 2.7% dividend yield. Now, from a dividend growth longevity perspective, INTC is no superstar. The company’s annual dividend increase streak is just 5 years. Though that’s not because of a cut, but rather a freeze a few years back. As you can see in the F.A.S.T. Graphs chart below, although INTC may not raise its dividend every single year, it is fairly generous with its payments, and over the long term, they’re trending upward with strong momentum as shown by the 17.6% dividend growth CAGR that the company has posted over the last 19 years. INTC has paid uninterrupted dividends for 21 consecutive years. It’s also worth noting that the stock’s payout ratio is only 29% using the forward EPS estimates. The company maintains an A+ S&P credit rating, which also points towards safety as well. With all of that in mind, I’m happy to own the stock, because I believe that it will contribute reliably increasing dividends to my passive income stream over the long term.

However, just because I own the stock doesn’t mean that it’s a good buy today. My cost basis on INTC hovers right around $30/share. I haven’t made a significant purchase of the stock in years. But the recent weakness has sparked my attention, and I thought that this is definitely a name worth checking out, down nearly 30% from its recent highs. Analysts appear to be worried about EPS growth in the short term, but right now their consensus estimate for 2020 and 2021 EPS points towards mid-single digit growth, so if 2019’s negative performance turns out to be just a slight speed bump for this name, buying into this short-term weakness could turn out to be a very lucrative decision for investors.

Recent Weakness

So, what caused INTC’s 2019 sell-off?

Revenues came in at $16.1 billion, which was flat y/y. That’s not too terrible and certainly doesn’t justify the 20%+ sell-off that INTC has seen since it released its results. But the full-year revenue guidance was worse. INTC is calling for ~$69 billion in sales for 2019, which would be down 3% y/y. Management cited data center weakness as a major concern here, which undermines an area that has previously been providing outsized growth.

On the bottom line, Q1 non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.89, which beat expectations by $0.02. GAAP EPS was $0.87. But like the revenue guidance, INTC dropped its full-year EPS outlook to $4.35 from the previous estimate of $4.60. As I said before, this $4.35 figure represents -5% EPS growth y/y.

The company’s Q2 guidance was especially grim, with revenues expected to come in at $15.6 billion, which represents -8% y/y growth, and EPS estimates of $0.89/share, which would be $0.15 lower (or down 14.4% y/y) compared to last year’s figure.

PC-related sales were up 4%, though the data center really disappointed, dropping 5% y/y. With this in mind, it’s curious that new CEO Bob Swan said on the Q1 conference call that INTC is focused on transitioning from a PC-centric company to a data-centric company. He noted that the company is making major headway on the Big Data/Artificial Intelligence front. Swan said that INTC’s second-generation XEON Scalable is the only processor available with built-in artificial acceleration. This chip is not only 14x faster than its predecessor, but showed CPU performance that beat GPU performance in certain AI-related tasks. I don’t think that many who follow the chip space closely are expecting CPUs to beat out GPUs in the AI space, yet INTC could be on to something here in terms of its own AI platform, and I’m surprised the market didn’t look more bullishly upon this news.

Speaking on growth platforms, SWAN mentioned the success that INTC is having in the autonomous vehicle market. The company made big headlines a couple of years ago when it purchased Mobileye for $15 billion. Investors knew that this $15 billion was being spent with an eye on the future. It doesn’t appear that this deal has been very accretive yet, though if INTC is able to capture a significant portion of the autonomous market once the 5G revolution hits, then that is yet another revenue stream that could help this company move away from its reliance on PC sales. Mobileye revenues were up 38% during the quarter as the company expands its services offerings and gains a broader client base. There’s no question that autonomous vehicles and machines is going to be a huge market in the years/decades to come, and I’m still happy that INTC made the big bet on Mobileye back in 2017.

And speaking of 5G, this is where a lot of the disappointment came during Q1. In the CC, Swan said this:

“2019 will be a foundational year for another disruptive technology, 5G. As you know, we recently sharpened our 5G focus. When it became apparent that we don't have a clear path to profitability in 5G smartphone modems, we acted. We are now winding down that business and conducting a strategic assessment of 5G modems for the PC and IoT sectors while continuing to meet our current 4G customer commitments. By acting now, we focus our 5G efforts on the transformation of the wireless network and edge infrastructure, where we have a clear technology advantage, market share to win and a strategic role to play with customers.”

Granted, I’ve got to respect the man/the company for its honesty here and cutting its losses when it’s clear that profitability is not going to be an option, but that doesn’t change the fact that this is a disappointment. About the same time that this news broke, The Wall Street Journal reported that there had been ongoing talks between Apple (AAPL) and Intel with regard to Apple potentially acquiring INTC’s modem business. It appears that these talks stopped when Apple made its recent deal with Qualcomm (QCOM). Some have speculated that this means that INTC’s modem business was so bad that AAPL was basically forced into the expensive settlement with QCOM. The bright side is that if INTC is able to sell its modem business, it will likely add a billion or two to its balance sheet and get rid of a segment that was posting billion-dollar losses.

Swan did try to spin this news into a positive, saying that “The vast majority of the 5G market opportunity and profit is in the transformation of network and edge infrastructure, where we are now laser-focused.”

Time will tell, I suppose. As an INTC shareholder, I hope that the company is able to reap large rewards with its focus on the network/edge infrastructure space, yet it’s not as if it was impossible for INTC to do this while also achieving success in the smartphone modem space as well. At the end of the day, what this means is that the company proved that it could not compete with major rivals in a noteworthy industry, and that will certainly cause a lot of bulls to turn bearish. If this is an isolated issue in the modem space, then that’s okay. But what if INTC can’t prove itself to be innovative and competitive in the other growth areas that it’s trying to make progress with? The company is trying desperately to change its image and move away from the PC market, and this was a major setback (in sentiment, at the very least).

Conclusion: Can This Company Innovate?

Throughout the Q1 CC, both Swan and CFO George Davis mentioned a slowdown in demand from China as an issue (especially with regard to deceleration happening in the data center space). These comments were made prior to the most recent regressions in the trade talks, so it should be no surprise that INTC has been one of the worst performers in response to the newest tariffs. If China pressures that weighed on its business in Q1 worsen, then it’s possible that the company will have to lower guidance once again.

I suspect that the China concerns won’t be going away anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean that INTC can’t be a good purchase at these prices. Like I said in the valuation section, it’s fairly clear that these shares are cheap. That’s a good first step. Yet, the difference between them being a great contrarian/value play or an old-fashioned value trap comes down to the company’s ability to innovate. INTC cannot keep losing out to competitors in major growth markets. Sure, the company has dominated the PC market for a long time now, and while I do think that the PC space isn’t going the way of the dodo like so many have been saying it will for years, I do agree that the growth is likely gone and INTC needs to succeed elsewhere as well.

This company has the cash flows to make this happen. INTC generated ~$5 billion in operating cash flows in Q1. Management said that it invested ~$3.3 billion of those cash flows back into the business, expanding capacity in the 14nm area and helping to ramp its 10nm production. INTC remains a cash cow, and generally, I’m not one to bet against these companies when it comes to their ability to innovate and compete. But then again, we’ve seen large tech names struggle to gain strong a foothold as the environment changes, so obviously, cash flows aren’t everything.

At this point in time, I’m still willing to bet on INTC. Remember, it wasn’t all that long ago that old tech name Cisco (CSCO) was left for dead as a name relying on its legacy cash flows, but now it’s one of the hottest names in Silicon Valley, looked upon as a leader in several growth markets. The same thing can be said of Microsoft (MSFT) before that (MSFT shares were trading for ~10x earnings as recently as early 2013).

Both CSCO and MSFT took roughly 5 years to execute on their current turnaround times (in terms of generating strong, double-digit bottom line growth). It’s unclear when (or even if) INTC will return to that level again, assuming that this year’s EPS growth is negative. The company recently updated its 3-year outlook for investors, which included a top line guide in the low single digits. Cash cow companies like INTC can use things like share buybacks to spark bottom line growth, even when the top line numbers are stagnant, but at the end of the day, that’s not the sort of turnaround long-term investors should be looking for. It appears that investors looking for Intel to return to the glory that it has experienced during the past 3 years will have to be patient. But that’s okay, because as I said, I think the company pays a safe 2.8% yield, which means we’ll be paid to wait.

Will Bob Swan be the next Satya Nadella? I doubt it. That’s no slight to Swan, I just think Nadella is one of a kind. But that doesn’t mean that he can’t execute on innovative measures that generate growth and make Intel’s current valuation seem irrational. Really, that’s what a bullish stance on Intel right now comes down to: one’s faith that the company can execute outside of the PC space and generate growth from the other areas of its business.

Obviously, using faith and hope is never a great investing strategy. Those things revolve around speculation in the market. However, to me, the risk is worth the reward here at 10x earnings, and INTC is now sitting near the top of my watch list. As soon as the trade-related volatility calms down a bit, I’m hoping to make a move and add to my position here somewhere in the mid-to-lower $40s. As always, I’ll let everyone know in the chat room if/when I do. Until next time, best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AAPL, CSCO, MSFT, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.