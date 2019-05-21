Iamgold: The Takeover Rumor Makes Sense

The stock fails to get material upside momentum, but the rumor, together with the company's financials, will likely serve as support for the shares.

Recently, IAMGOLD (IAG) shares were on the move after a report stating that it was exploring a possible sale of all or part of the company. The company was quick to comment on the rumor: “As a general policy, the company does not comment on speculation and rumors. The company is not aware of any material change that would account for recent trading activity in its stock. The company regularly reviews strategic alternatives available to it and may engage in discussions regarding potential transactions. The company will inform the market as required and does not have any further comment at this time”.

IAMGOLD shares have recently been under pressure following a disappointing first-quarter report. The company has the same problems as many other gold miners - money is routinely buried underground, but no tangible results are obtained, whatever the gold price. Both recent earnings and earnings estimates fluctuate around zero:

Such performance puts long-term pressure on the stock as investors start choosing other alternatives. With no dividend or earnings growth, theoretical value of mines or reserves simply does not matter for today’s market. The longer-term chart tells a sad story:

However, IAMGOLD is indeed cheap. For $1.2 billion of market capitalization, a potential buyer will get a stable 800,000+ oz producer with several interesting projects (like Cote Gold, which was shelved this winter, causing temporary upside in the stock) and zero net debt. Such a situation obviously calls for a change of leadership - perhaps the “other guys” will play better with the hand they’ve been dealt?

Recent IAMGOLD share price performance was the result of frustration with the company’s quarterly results as well as the result of fatigue from waiting years for the improved performance that did not materialize. The company’s stock price chart looks as if the market assumes that IAMGOLD is heading into bankruptcy, which is not true, since the operations are cash-positive and the company has zero net debt.

The main practical takeaway from such a situation: do not short this stock. The company is financially viable and can be a takeover target. Sure, IAMGOLD has been disappointing investors for quite some time, but further material downside from current levels will be hard to achieve unless there’s a huge downside move in gold price.

The fact that the stock is not a short does not always mean that’s it is definitely a long. With IAMGOLD, the clear potential catalyst is the possible takeover - but such a catalyst is based on a rumor. For those seeking near-term momentum, the big risk here is to get stuck in a position that goes nowhere or may even decline in price if the gold price heads to $1250/oz or below. As with all such rumors, it is not clear whether the sale will proceed or when it may happen.

However, I think that the long trade makes sense for those with sufficiently long holding time frames. Given the trading history of the stock and the necessity to pay premium in an acquisition, IAMGOLD buyers will have to come up with something close to $3.50/share to have a chance for successful negotiations. Such a price will be bad for long-term holders of IAMGOLD shares, but it is a realistic scenario. Anyone wanting to buy IAMGOLD should be willing to develop Cote Gold, which is a substantial investment, as this is where the potential for big upside (and the big risk) lies. Thus, the buyer will have to set aside funds for such investment, limiting funding available to offer premium to current IAMGOLD shareholders.

To sum it up, I suspect that there is some fire related to the rumor smoke. IAMGOLD is financially sound, cheap, and needs new management, as past history of the company’s performance is a history of disappointments. The stock is no short even if you are bearish on the gold space, and a potential long for those who are not afraid of getting stock in a mediocre company if the takeover does not happen in the near term.

