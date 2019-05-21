My Thoughts On Take-Two Interactive's Quarterly Results

Nevertheless, the shares rallied. In my view, this signals that the pessimism surrounding the stock is starting to fade as investors become optimistic about TTWO's prospects.

In my view, the latest quarterly results showed once again that Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) is a fantastic gaming stock. Nevertheless, the stock is up roughly 26% from its February lows, which I've used as an excellent opportunity to take some profits. Still, I think that TTWO's robust pipeline, business prospects, and favorable secular trends make it an appealing long-term hold. Thus, I'll hold the rest of my TTWO position from now on. After all, I think the best is yet to come.

Source: Daily Star. TTWO’s revenue pillars: GTA and RDR2.

Overview

The company recently reported earnings on May 13. The results were mixed. TTWO reported EPS of $0.78, which was a beat of $0.04. However, there was a revenue miss of $15.81 million. Nevertheless, investors appear to have taken it very well. At the time of this writing, the stock has rallied roughly 6% after the announcement.

For the past few months, the whole gaming sector has been under increased scrutiny due to gamers’ push back on microtransactions, regulatory concerns, and aging consoles. However, the fact that TTWO rallied after its last ER makes me think that this cloud of pessimism is beginning to fade.

If you've been following my pieces on TTWO, you know that I bought the shares below $90. Fortunately for me, this has paid off very nicely, as the shares have rallied almost 20% from my entry point. Naturally, I'm pleased with my investment in TTWO. Still, I feel that the last ER offered fascinating insights for investors. Therefore, I'd like to go over the company's latest results and provide the reader with my thoughts.

Main developments

The biggest news from TTWO was that total net bookings grew 47% to $2.93 billion. These stellar results were mostly due to Red Dead Redemption 2's fantastic launch, but also the NBA 2K franchise continues to perform very nicely. Red Dead Redemption, in particular, surpassed even the company's own expectations.

Source: TTWO, Q4 fiscal 2019 earnings slides.

There were also very promising metrics like a new all-time high for recurrent consumer spending. This figure accounted for 39% of total net bookings, which is a testament to TTWO’s success in building a loyal fan base. Unlike other gaming companies, TTWO cares about delivering an enjoyable experience to consumers and not merely developing cash grabs.

Also, digital continues to outperform and is now much larger than physical sales. In 2018, it grew a whopping 33% to a new record of $1.8 billion. This represented 62% of total revenues. Thus, the transition towards digital continues to be an excellent growth driver due to margin expansion. This is because digital sales have better margins than physical revenues.

"Loot-box" risk?

Source: The Verge. If loot boxes are considered gambling, it would make it illegal in many jurisdictions.

TTWO doesn't have much exposure to “loot-box risk” like Activision (ATVI) or Electronic Arts (EA). TTWO’s CEO pointed out that this mechanic in particular accounts for less than 3% of its net bookings. So it is very refreshing to see that any potential regulation that equates loot boxes to gambling is not going to have any meaningful impact on the company (unlike EA or ATVI).

Regulatory concerns have been a constant drag on the gaming sector. After all, games like FIFA or Call of Duty have loot boxes and represent a significant portion of revenues for EA and ATVI, respectively. If this practice is banned, it could hurt their results. Fortunately for TTWO, it seems that it is virtually insulated from this particular risk.

Future releases

I like TTWO’s entire gaming portfolio. However, as investors, what we care the most about is future releases. In this sense, the company's crown jewel is Rockstar. This subsidiary is responsible for creating TTWO's most important franchises: GTA and RDR.

As you know, we now have RDR2’s launch in the books, and it was a great success. Now, TTWO will focus on its online component. So hopefully, it’ll become a consistent revenue stream like GTA Online. RDR2 online officially released this month, and I expect we'll see good results going forward.

Management's commentary on this subject gave me the impression that it feels that RDR2 online is performing just as good (if not better) than GTA Online when it was at the same stage. Moreover, Mr. Strauss (TTWO's CEO) expects that RDR2 online will have a similar success than GTA Online. In my view, this might be a stretch. However, if it pulls it off, it means that RDR2 online could potentially be another revenue stream for years to come.

With RDR2 out of the way, let's talk about GTA.

Source: Gamespot

GTA Online continues to be a significant revenue contributor for TTWO, but sales have moderated over the years. Nevertheless, GTA Online and NBA 2K19 were the primary contributors to recurrent revenues. In other words, these are the franchises that produce the most repeat customers. So it’s evident that GTA Online is still a vital part of TTWO’s success.

If this trend continues, TTWO will smooth out its future revenues (historically, TTWO has had very lumpy sales). After all, the company has been building franchises that monetize very well for the long term. In my view, this will likely make the stock much more appealing for investors going forward due to more consistent and predictable revenues.

Source: Steam

Moreover, TTWO’s sports games continue to be great performers. The company has WWE and NBA 2K as its leading sports franchises. I think the NBA 2K franchise is quickly becoming something like the FIFA franchise is for EA, which is excellent news for investors. After all, FIFA has proven that sports franchises can be extraordinarily lucrative and consistent.

Furthermore, management announced the NBA is growing "leaps and bounds" and that it is excited about NBA 2K’s prospects in China. Also, Mr. Straus said China has already granted the company a license for NBA 2K. He also mentioned that game license approvals have restarted. So both of these developments are very promising, especially after the recent news on tariffs.

The main course

Finally, I would like to offer my thoughts on the potential release of GTA 6. This franchise is TTWO’s undisputed crown jewel. The way I think of a GTA release is as a sort of supercycle for the company's revenues. It’s similar to the release of a new iPhone for Apple (AAPL). Thus, once GTA 6 is released, it’ll be TTWO’s principal growth driver for many years (maybe even a decade).

TTWO’s CEO was asked if there are no further announcements for any new games for the remaining of the year. Mr. Strauss replied that Rockstar would make those announcements, but there is “more coming.” He confirmed that the company has titles for 2019 that it hasn’t announced yet, but are already part of its guidance.

In my view, these statements make me think that there's probably going to be a new expansion for RDR2 or GTA Online. However, it is incredibly unlikely that GTA 6 will be announced for this year because guidance will have shown a massive spike on sales due to a hypothetical GTA release in late 2019. Not to mention that TTWO typically builds anticipation for these types of releases for at least a year.

What the company did mention was that fiscal 2020 (calendar 2019) would be a year of “significant investment in R&D” that should enable it to strengthen its long-term releases. I think this is code for “this year we will focus on finishing GTA 6.” If this is the case, this would imply a potential GTA 6 release in 2020.

Nevertheless, I think that if we don't see an announcement by this year for GTA 6, then its launch will most likely be for Q4 2021. This is because a game of this caliber would most likely be released for the holidays and typically requires a year to build up the hype.

Source: Games Radar.

I remain hopeful that we'll see some teaser for GTA 6 during this year and that the company will release it probably for October 2020 (same month RDR2 was released). However, I think that if we don’t hear anything by this year’s E3 convention, then it is likely that the release date will be for October 2021.

At any rate, I believe that whenever TTWO announces the official release date for GTA 6, then the stock will probably head towards new all-time highs. After all, I expect GTA to be (as always) an outstanding gaming success.

Other games

Finally, management talked about two more new releases coming this year: The Humankind Odyssey and Kerbal Space Program Breaking Ground. In my view, these two games appear to be a lot more niche so I wouldn't expect anything extraordinary. Nevertheless, it is possible that they will build a lasting fan base that strengthens the company's business moat.

Moreover, TTWO touched on Social Point, which is TTWO’s bet on mobile gaming. This segment seems to have some degree of success, but so far nothing big enough to move the needle for TTWO. Management said that its mobile strategy is two-pronged: 1) building companion game apps for its leading franchises, and 2) trying to port franchises into mobile games to further monetize its main IP.

Source: Steam

Room for improvement

I think that the company is very well managed and has excellent execution. However, as an investor, I would have liked to have heard more details on the following subjects:

Potential M&A opportunities. I think that TTWO has enough cash and low debt to acquire smaller studios. So I think it would have been interesting to have some management commentary on the subject. Specifically, I believe that the company should look into acquiring Paradox Interactive (OTC:PRXXF/PDX), as I think its portfolio and philosophy would complement TTWO very nicely. By the way, I recently wrote an article on Paradox if you are interested in reading more about that company. Details regarding its 5G strategy. As we all know, 5G will disrupt many industries because it will provide connections with low latency. In the call, management appeared reticent to the idea of being part of a “Netflix (NFLX) of gaming.” However, it was open to video game streaming but didn't offer any additional information. In my view, video game streaming would have a similar effect as the transition from physical video game sales to digital sales. Thus, I think that it’s going to be huge for the industry as a whole. A clear mobile gaming strategy. Social Point appears to be running a decent operation. Still, it seems it doesn’t move the needle for TTWO as a whole. As we all know, the mobile gaming segment is growing at a CAGR of 26.8%. Thus, I would like to hear a more coherent strategy for addressing this segment. Currently, I feel that TTWO is missing out on mobile, so hopefully, it will improve in this area soon.

Conclusion

TTWO has risen roughly 15% since my last article on the company. Nevertheless, I remain bullish. After all, I think TTWO has stellar management, franchises that produce consistent revenue streams, and a robust product pipeline. Looking forward, the most crucial catalyst is going to be GTA 6. I believe that this eventual announcement will mark the beginning of TTWO’s next supercycle.

I’ve taken some profits at these levels, but still have a sizeable position in the stock. Currently, the shares trade at a forward P/E of 24.16. In my opinion, this is a reasonable valuation for the company, given the numerous positive factors I just mentioned. I believe that over the long term, there is more than enough potential upside at these levels. Thus, I’ll keep holding the rest of my shares from now on. After all, I don’t want to miss out on the eventual release of GTA 6. As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, I believe TTWO's best is yet to come.

